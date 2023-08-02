 Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug, 3-9 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug, 3-9

By

Photo: Courtesy of Doors Open
Doors Open presents An Architectural Jewel-Box: Rodef Shalom Congregation

Thu., Aug. 3

LIT • MARS
PulpFest. 10 a.m.-11:20 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 6. DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh – Cranberry. 910 Sheraton Drive, Mars. $25. pulpfest.com

COMEDY • OAKMONT
Josh Wolf: Bring Your Kids to Work Tour. 8 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. The Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. $29.75-55. theoakstheater.com

Fri., Aug. 4

MARKET • GARFIELD
Garfield Night Market. 5-10 p.m. 113 N. Pacific Ave., Garfield. Free. facebook.com/GarfieldNightMarket

THEATER • RANKIN
Quantum Theatre presents Hamlet. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Carrie Furnaces. Carrie Furnace Blvd., Rankin. $18-68. quantumtheatre.com/hamlet

DANCE • OAKLAND
Attack Theatre partners with the Grammy Award-winning vocal group Roomful of Teeth for a special, one-night-only world premiere of Blurred Bodies. The performance combines the talents of 10 musicians and six dancers for what’s described in a press release as an “intertwining landscape of physicality and sound.” This exclusive show will take place at Carnegie Mellon University’s Chosky Theater. 8:30 p.m. 5000 Forbes Ave., Oakland. $25-40. attacktheatre.com/blurred-bodies

Sat., Aug. 5

FILM • CHURCHILL
See some truly bizarre movies when Grossfest takes over the Comfort Inn Conference Center Pittsburgh East. The event includes such illustrious titles as Hexercise, Doomsday Stories, Night of the Axe, Bathtub Shark Attack, and Then My Mind Walked Away, as well as the locally shot Shingles the Movie. Guests can also meet indie filmmakers and actors, shop the vendor market, and more. 11 a.m. 699 Rodi Road, Churchill. $10. grossfest.com

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE
Pittsburgh VegFest. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. W. North Avenue, North Side. Free. pittsburghvegfest.org

PARTY • MT. LEBANON
Uptown Unveiled. 12-6 p.m. Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon. Free. All ages. mtlebanon.org

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE
Lawrenceville Art Crawl. 1-9 p.m. 35th through 56th St., Lawrenceville. Free. redfishbowl.com/events

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE
Driftwood Summer Fest. 2-7 p.m. Bay 41. 115 41st St., Lawrenceville. Free. All ages. driftwoodoven.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug, 3-9
Photo: Sophie Hur
Soccer Mommy at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater

Sun., Aug. 6

TOUR • OAKLAND
Doors Open presents An Architectural Jewel-Box: Rodef Shalom Congregation. 10 a.m. Rodef Shalom Congregation. 4905 Fifth Ave., Oakland. $25. doorsopenpgh.org

PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Trash Bash Community Fest. 1-5 p.m. 509 Jacksonia St., North Side. Free. All ages. mattress.org

MUSIC • ALLISON PARK
Test your knowledge of color theory with a free Soccer Mommy show at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. Indie rock band Disq opens for the singer-songwriter — real name Sophie Allison — who, since debuting in 2018, has produced three albums and toured with Mitski, Phoebe Bridgers, Paramore, and many other big acts. Presented as part of the Allegheny County Summer Concert Series, the show will also include food trucks and craft beer. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. 4070 Middle Road, Allison Park. Free. alleghenycounty.us

Mon., Aug. 7

MUSIC • GARFIELD
Good Sleepy with overtheweather. 7 p.m. The Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Bloomfield. $10. All ages. therobotoproject.com

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug, 3-9
Photo: Courtesy of the American Numismatic Association/GreatCollections
World’s Fair of Money at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Tue., Aug. 8

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Antique cash will rule everything around the David L. Lawrence Convention Center when the American Numismatic Association brings the World’s Fair of Money to the City of Bridges. Coin and monetary enthusiasts can enjoy auctions, exhibits, seminars, lectures, and youth activities, as well as a workshop about coin collecting. There will also be an award given for the most well-designed coins. 1 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 12. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $10-25, free on Aug. 12. pittsburghcc.com

FILM • SEWICKLEY
Vertigo. 7 p.m. Lindsay Theater. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-33.75. thelindsaytheater.org

LIT • BLOOMFIELD
Hemingway's Summer Poetry Series with miss macross, Lori Jakiela, Dave Newman, Cedric Rudolph, and Kayla Sargeson. 7 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Guys and Dolls. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 13. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $29-81. pittsburghclo.culturaldistrict.org

click to enlarge Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug, 3-9
Photo: Nate Guirdy
Just Summer at the Highline presents Hugo Cruz & Caminos

Wed., Aug. 9

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Just Summer at the Highline presents Hugo Cruz & Caminos. 7:30 p.m. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org/just-summer-2023

