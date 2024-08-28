Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

click to enlarge Photo: Jim McCormac Growing the Darker Side of Butterflies at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Thu., Aug. 29



THEATER • HILL DISTRICT

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company presents Radio Golf. 7 p.m. Continues through Sat., Sept. 14. August Wilson House. 1727 Bedford Ave., Hill District. $30-45. pghplaywrights.org

click to enlarge Photo: Jim McCormac Growing the Darker Side of Butterflies at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

TALK • OAKDALE

Mysterious Moths: Growing the Darker Side of Butterflies. 7-9 p.m. Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale. $35-45, $10 discount for members. pittsburghbotanicgarden.org

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

Rhinestone Microphone: Queer Comedy Open Mic. 7:15-10:40 p.m. The Glitterbox Theater. 210 W. 8th Ave., Homestead. Free. theglitterboxtheater.com

Fri., Aug. 30

PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Final Fridays with DJ Alex Rivera. 5-10 p.m. The Andy Warhol Museum. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. Free. warhol.org

LIT • BLOOMFIELD

meTamophosis: A Queer & Trans Led Reading Series. 7-8:30 p.m. White Whale Bookstore. 4754 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. whitewhalebookstore.com/events

FILM • SEWICKLEY

She Rises Up with Director Q&A. 7 p.m. Screenings continue through Wed., Sept. 4. The Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. $8.75-11. thelindsaytheater.org

MUSIC • MCKEES ROCKS

The 502s: Great American Road Trip with Max McNown. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. roxiantheatre.com

MUSIC • OVERBROOK

Living Colour with NASH.V.ILL. 8:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Crafthouse Stage & Grill. 5024 Curry Rd., Overbrook. $35-38. crafthousepgh.com

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

Select Start Improv Show: Wet Hot Improv Summer. 9 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. arcadecomedytheater.com

Sat., Aug. 31

KIDS • WEST NEWTON

What ho! Hast thou a wee lord or lady or non-binary youth? Bringest them to the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival for Children’s Weekend, where knights, maidens, and merrymaking await! Kid-focused festivities include games of skill, rides, knighting ceremonies, and more. Enter your little prince, princess, or pirate in a costume contest, or get their picture taken with the King and Queen. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 2. 112 Renaissance Ln., West Newton. $25, free for kids 12 and under with paid adult ticket. pittsburghrenfest.com/themed-weekends

ART • DOWNTOWN

Nicholas Galanin: kʼidéin yéi jeené (You're doing such a good job). 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Sept. 29. Wood Street Galleries. 601 Wood St., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of The Plain English Consultant Ancient History, part of the Summer Recess Food and Music Festival at Spirit

FESTIVAL • LAWRENCEVILLE

Enjoy the last warm days of the season during one of Spirit’s “biggest and wildest” parties of the year. The Summer Recess Food and Music Festival highlights a diverse array of local music, from lo-fi indie artist Ancient History to folk singer/songwriter Frank Hurricane. There’s also a DJ lineup, a drag show with The Moon Baby, a vendor market, and a long list of Pittsburgh food purveyors serving tacos, dumplings, ice cream, and more. 2 p.m.-2 a.m. 51st St., Lawrenceville. $5-15. 21 and over after 9 p.m. spiritpgh.com

BURLESQUE • SHARPSBURG

The Velvet Hearts! presents a Very Sapphic Saturday Show. 7 p.m. Love, Katie Distilling. 816 Main St., Sharpsburg. $20. instagram.com/velvetheartsentertainment

MUSIC • BLOOMFIELD

The Pittsburgh Honky-Tonk Jukebox. 7-11 p.m. Bloomfield Liedertafel. 410 S Mathilda St., Bloomfield. $20. wyep.org

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert. 7:30 p.m. Benedum Center. Seventh St. and Penn Ave., Downtown. $45-100. trustarts.org

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn with JD Pinkus. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $29.50. thunderbirdmusichall.com

Sun., Sept. 1

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Carnegie Science Center Kamin Family Free Day at Carnegie Science Center

FAMILY • NORTH SIDE

Kamin Family Free Day. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Carnegie Science Center. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. Free. Reservation required. carnegiesciencecenter.org

click to enlarge Photo: Emmie America Green Day: The Saviors Tour at PNC Park

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Green Day: The Saviors Tour with the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. 5:30 p.m. Doors at 4 p.m. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Shore. Tickets start at $44. mlb.com

FESTIVAL • ALLISON PARK

Allegheny County Music Festival with Valleyview and Sweat. 5:30 p.m. Hartwood Acres Amphitheater. 4000 Middle Rd., Allison Park. $20 suggested donation per vehicle. alleghenycounty.us

COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

The Rock Comedy Show with Rodney Perry. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-75. trustarts.org

Mon., Sept. 2

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Bootblacks and The Bellwether Syndicate with Take Me With You and DJ Cadaver Kelly. 7:30 p.m. Cattivo. 146 44th St., Lawrenceville. $16 in advance, $20 at the door. facebook.com/cattivopgh/events

Tue., Sept. 3

MUSIC • BURGETTSTOWN

Dig through the ditches, and burn through the witches, and slam into The Pavilion at Star Lake when Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper appear for the Freaks on Parade Tour. The headlining legends of horror rock are joined by Filter and Ministry for a night that promises plenty of decade-spanning hits and head-banging theatrics. Feed your inner “Superbeast” during this incredible lineup. 6 p.m. 665 Route 18, Burgettstown. Tickets start at $39. pavilionstarlake.com/shows

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Steve Earle: Alone Again, Solo & Acoustic. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. Continues on Wed., Sept. 4. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $95-130. citywinery.com

Wed., Sept. 4

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Dr. D. 5-7 p.m. Backyard at 8th & Penn. Eighth Ave. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org