Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug 24

Pittsburgh Opera's 16th Annual Piano Sale. By appointment only. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Srip District. pittsburghoperapiano.com

Sloth Birthday Party. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org

Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival. 12-7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. DoubleTree by Hilton, Green Tree. $10-20. pghknitandcrochet.com

Shakespeare on Screen: Much Ado About Nothing. 6:30 p.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org

Celeste Ng went from growing up in Pittsburgh to becoming one of the most successful fiction authors working today. The mind behind Little Fires Everywhere returns to her hometown for a reading of and conversation about her latest work Our Missing Hearts. Local author Robert Yune will join Ng for this special event, which is being presented by White Whale Bookstore at the First Unitarian Church. 7-8 p.m. 605 Morewood Ave., Shadyside. $21. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com

Fri., Aug. 25

Disability Pride Weekend. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 26. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. disabilitypridepa.org/dppittsburgh

See one of the year’s most controversial films when Passages comes to the Harris Theater. The latest work from writer/director Ira Sachs earned an NC-17 rating for its depiction of a love triangle that spins into what NPR describes as a “torrid whirlwind of a story.” Sachs and MUBI, the film’s distributor, both protested the NC-17 rating — might as well see what all the fuss is about. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 31. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org

Heroes/Villains. 6-10 p.m. KSD & the Radio Room. 101 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. instagram.com/ksd.412

Oldboy 20th Anniversary Screening. 7 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. Parkway Theater and Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets at the door. communityreelartscenter.org

Ali Siddiq. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 E. Bridge St, Homestead. $35-95. improv.com/pittsburgh

Nights of Grief & Mystery 2023 Tour. 7:30-9:30 p.m. This is RED. 605 E. Ninth Ave., Munhall. $25-35. orphanwisdom.com

Zastava, Ex Pilots, and Zilched. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com

Sat., Aug. 26

Friendship Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date Sun., Aug. 27. Multiple locations, Friendship. Free. friendship-pgh.org

Find great deals, music, handmade items, and more when the Greenfield Yard Sale, Greenfield Community Association, and Alternate Histories join forces for the Greenfield Yard Sale and Block Party. Scope out the neighborhood for second-hand goods, or visit the block party on Coleman Street, where activities, treats, and vendors await. After the yard sale ends at 2 p.m., stick around for music by DJ Formosa of Jellyfish, and food and drinks by La Palapa, Junk Castle Goods, and Coven Brewing, as well as more shopping. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Coleman St., Greenfield. Free. greenfieldyardsale.com and alternatehistories.com

yART Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org



2t6h Annual Shadyside… The Art Festival on Walnut Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. artfestival.com

Enjoy the last few bits of hot weather when Grist House presents its first-ever Saucy Summer Jam. Join your friends and their pooches at this popular dog-friendly brewery for a celebration full of food trucks, specialty cocktails, live music, and more. Be sure to try one of Grist House’s many craft beers that range from sours to hoppy IPAs. 12 p.m. 10 Sherman St., Millvale. Free. gristhouse.com

Mind Blown: Pittsburgh Art Exhibition & Expo. 5-9 p.m. Opya Studios. 2402 Sidney St., South Side. $25-500. instagram.com/mindblownartpgh

Chloé Hilliard. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sun., Aug. 27

Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting presents Ramon Chicharrón. 5 p.m. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle Street and Eliza Street, Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.com

Mon., Aug. 28

Untangling the Roots of the Model Minority Myth with Prachi Gupta. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org

Tue., Aug. 29

Jazzlive presents Paul Cosentino's Boilermaker Jazz Band. 5-7 p.m. Agnes R. Katz Plaza. Corner of Penn Avenue and Seventh Street, Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Astronomy on Tap. 7 p.m. Two Frays. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/aot.pgh

Wed., Aug. 30

Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour. 5:30 p.m. Gates at 4 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 31. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Tickets start at $89. mlb.com

Full Moon Paddle. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kayak Pittsburgh – North Park. 10301 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park. $48. ventureoutdoors.org

Wayne Newton, Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th St., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com