Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 24-30 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Thu., Aug 24
MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Pittsburgh Opera's 16th Annual Piano Sale. By appointment only. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Bitz Opera Factory. 2425 Liberty Ave., Srip District. pittsburghoperapiano.com
PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Sloth Birthday Party. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. National Aviary. 700 Arch St., North Side. Included with regular admission. aviary.org
FESTIVAL • GREEN TREE
Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival. 12-7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. DoubleTree by Hilton, Green Tree. $10-20. pghknitandcrochet.com
FILM • POINT BREEZE
Shakespeare on Screen: Much Ado About Nothing. 6:30 p.m. The Frick Art Museum. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. $5-15. thefrickpittsburgh.org
LIT • SHADYSIDE
Celeste Ng went from growing up in Pittsburgh to becoming one of the most successful fiction authors working today. The mind behind Little Fires Everywhere returns to her hometown for a reading of and conversation about her latest work Our Missing Hearts. Local author Robert Yune will join Ng for this special event, which is being presented by White Whale Bookstore at the First Unitarian Church. 7-8 p.m. 605 Morewood Ave., Shadyside. $21. Registration required. whitewhalebookstore.com
Fri., Aug. 25
FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
Disability Pride Weekend. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 26. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. disabilitypridepa.org/dppittsburgh
FILM • DOWNTOWN
See one of the year’s most controversial films when Passages comes to the Harris Theater. The latest work from writer/director Ira Sachs earned an NC-17 rating for its depiction of a love triangle that spins into what NPR describes as a “torrid whirlwind of a story.” Sachs and MUBI, the film’s distributor, both protested the NC-17 rating — might as well see what all the fuss is about. 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 31. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $11. trustarts.org
ART • HOMESTEAD
Heroes/Villains. 6-10 p.m. KSD & the Radio Room. 101 E. Eighth Ave., Homestead. Free. instagram.com/ksd.412
FILM • MCKEES ROCKS
Oldboy 20th Anniversary Screening. 7 p.m. Continues through Sept. 2. Parkway Theater and Film Lounge. 644 Broadway Ave., McKees Rocks. Tickets at the door. communityreelartscenter.org
COMEDY • HOMESTEAD
Ali Siddiq. 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 E. Bridge St, Homestead. $35-95. improv.com/pittsburgh
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Nights of Grief & Mystery 2023 Tour. 7:30-9:30 p.m. This is RED. 605 E. Ninth Ave., Munhall. $25-35. orphanwisdom.com
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Zastava, Ex Pilots, and Zilched. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $10. thegovernmentcenter.com
Sat., Aug. 26
YARD SALE • FRIENDSHIP
Friendship Yard Sale. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Rain date Sun., Aug. 27. Multiple locations, Friendship. Free. friendship-pgh.org
YARD SALE/PARTY • GREENFIELD
Find great deals, music, handmade items, and more when the Greenfield Yard Sale, Greenfield Community Association, and Alternate Histories join forces for the Greenfield Yard Sale and Block Party. Scope out the neighborhood for second-hand goods, or visit the block party on Coleman Street, where activities, treats, and vendors await. After the yard sale ends at 2 p.m., stick around for music by DJ Formosa of Jellyfish, and food and drinks by La Palapa, Junk Castle Goods, and Coven Brewing, as well as more shopping. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Coleman St., Greenfield. Free. greenfieldyardsale.com and alternatehistories.com
ART • SHADYSIDE
yART Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Shadyside. Free. pghartsmedia.org
FESTIVAL • SHADYSIDE
2t6h Annual Shadyside… The Art Festival on Walnut Street. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 27. 739 Bellefonte St., Shadyside. artfestival.com
FESTIVAL • MILLVALE
Enjoy the last few bits of hot weather when Grist House presents its first-ever Saucy Summer Jam. Join your friends and their pooches at this popular dog-friendly brewery for a celebration full of food trucks, specialty cocktails, live music, and more. Be sure to try one of Grist House’s many craft beers that range from sours to hoppy IPAs. 12 p.m. 10 Sherman St., Millvale. Free. gristhouse.com
ART• SOUTH SIDE
Mind Blown: Pittsburgh Art Exhibition & Expo. 5-9 p.m. Opya Studios. 2402 Sidney St., South Side. $25-500. instagram.com/mindblownartpgh
COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Chloé Hilliard. 8 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $15. bottlerocketpgh.com
Sun., Aug. 27
MUSIC • HAZELWOOD
Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting presents Ramon Chicharrón. 5 p.m. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle Street and Eliza Street, Hazelwood. Free. hazelwoodlocal.com
Mon., Aug. 28
LIT • NORTH SIDE
Untangling the Roots of the Model Minority Myth with Prachi Gupta. 7-8:30 p.m. Alphabet City. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Registration required. Livestream available. cityofasylum.org
Tue., Aug. 29
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Jazzlive presents Paul Cosentino's Boilermaker Jazz Band. 5-7 p.m. Agnes R. Katz Plaza. Corner of Penn Avenue and Seventh Street, Downtown. Free. trustarts.org
TALK • GARFIELD
Astronomy on Tap. 7 p.m. Two Frays. 5113 Penn Ave., Garfield. Free. instagram.com/aot.pgh
Wed., Aug. 30
MUSIC • NORTH SIDE
Morgan Wallen: One Night at a Time World Tour. 5:30 p.m. Gates at 4 p.m. Continues through Thu., Aug. 31. PNC Park. 115 Federal St., North Side. Tickets start at $89. mlb.com
OUTDOORS • ALLISON PARK
Full Moon Paddle. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Kayak Pittsburgh – North Park. 10301 Pearce Mill Road, Allison Park. $48. ventureoutdoors.org
MUSIC • MUNHALL
Wayne Newton, Up Close And Personal. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. 510 E. 10th St., Munhall. $59.75-149.75. librarymusichall.com