Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 22-28

Thu., Aug. 22

THEATER • UPTOWN

The Pittsburgh New Works Festival has, for over 30 years, premiered one-act plays with an expressed mission to “make theater accessible to diverse audiences.” The latest festival will stage 15 works, all produced by various local and national companies, in the Genesius Theater at Duquesne University. See submissions from playwrights in California, New York City, and Mexico, as well as from the Pittsburgh region. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sept. 22. 1225 Seitz St., Uptown. $15-17 per block, $60 for season tickets. pittsburghnewworks.org



PARTY • NORTH SIDE

Artist Dinner Party Series with Marvin Touré: nights on the river. 7-10 p.m. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way. North Side. $25. mattress.org



FILM • SEWICKLEY

The Lindsay’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase: Go to the People. 7:30-9 p.m. Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Reservation required. thelindsaytheater.org



Fri., Aug. 23

MUSIC • POINT BREEZE

Summer Fridays at the Frick: Middle Eastern Melodious Fusion. 5 p.m. The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free or $5 suggested donation. thefrickpittsburgh.org



PARTY • GARFIELD

Black Cat Market 6-Year Anniversary. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. Black Cat Market. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. Activity fees vary. blackcatmarketpgh.com



PARTY • OAKLAND

Phipps After Dark. 7-10 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $13.95-21.95. phipps.conservatory.org





click to enlarge Photo: Eric Cain Silverada at Thunderbird Music Hall

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE



Sat., Aug. 24

MARKET • POINT BREEZE

yART Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. pghartsmedia.org



FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE

Bocce Tournament and Italian Festival. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Free. Registration required for players. heinzhistorycenter.org



FESTIVAL • OAKLAND

Become part of a movement to make Pennsylvania inclusive for all and celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during Disability Pride. Presented by Disability Pride PA at Schenley Plaza, the day includes live music and comedy performances, poetry readings, community resource vendors, accessible, sensory-friendly games, and other activities. Those needing accommodations are encouraged to register in advance. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. disabilitypridepa.org



CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 11 a.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $12-239. pittsburghcc.com



RACE • SOUTH SIDE

Pittsburgh Babes on Bikes presents the Hot Bitch Summer Alleycat. 12 p.m. Unison Bike Lab. 42 S. Fourth St., South Side. Registration required day of event. pghbabesonbikes.com



MUSIC • GARFIELD

HEAT WAVE featuring Woo$ke, Splash Krazy, Miq Check, Babi Ratch, Rob Jeezz, Young Jay1, Matty Splatt, and T Bandz. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com



COMEDY • DOWNTOWN

2 Black Dads Comedy Tour with Khairy Creek and Kadeem Richardson. 9 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $18. arcadecomedytheater.com





click to enlarge Photo: Murphy Lee Moschetta PedalPGH

OUTDOORS • NORTH SIDE

BikePGH presents UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. West North Ave., North Shore. $5-90 registration fee. pedalpgh.org



DANCE • ALLISON PARK

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Ballet Under the Stars. 5:30 p.m. Performance at 7:30 p.m. Middle Road Concert Area-Hartwood Acres Park. 4000 Middle Rd., Allison Park. Free. Registration required. pbt.org



MUSIC • HAZELWOOD

Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting: Moneka Arabic Jazz and Big Blitz. 5:30-10 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. Registration required. hazelwoodlocal.com/calendar



FILM • DOWNTOWN

Steel City Horror Show. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org



COMEDY • ALLENTOWN

Guy Branum. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com



Mon., Aug. 26

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT

Ed Lover presents The Live Mixtape Band. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-35. citywinery.com



Tue., Aug. 27

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Mila Shadel Trio. 4:30 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org



Wed., Aug. 28

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN

Fans of Rocky Horror Picture Show can immerse themselves in the film’s outrageous fan culture during Yinzcon N’at at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown. Presented by the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players, a local troupe known for performing movie shadow casts, the convention welcomes cult cinephiles and performers at heart to multiple days of screenings, panels, parties, and more. 12 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. 600 Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. $65-85. jccppgh.com/yinzcon



ADULT • MCKEES ROCKS

Magic Men Australia. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $141. 21 and over. roxiantheatre.com/shows



THEATER • DOWNTOWN

North American Festival of Wales: Call Mr. Robeson. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-30. trustarts.org



MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Anqwenique. 7:30 p.m. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org