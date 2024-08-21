 Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 22-28 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 22-28

This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions

Bocce Tournament and Italian Festival at Acrisure Stadium

Thu., Aug. 22

THEATER • UPTOWN
The Pittsburgh New Works Festival has, for over 30 years, premiered one-act plays with an expressed mission to “make theater accessible to diverse audiences.” The latest festival will stage 15 works, all produced by various local and national companies, in the Genesius Theater at Duquesne University. See submissions from playwrights in California, New York City, and Mexico, as well as from the Pittsburgh region. Showtimes vary. Continues through Sept. 22. 1225 Seitz St., Uptown. $15-17 per block, $60 for season tickets. pittsburghnewworks.org


PARTY • NORTH SIDE
Artist Dinner Party Series with Marvin Touré: nights on the river. 7-10 p.m. Mattress Factory. 500 Sampsonia Way. North Side. $25. mattress.org


FILM • SEWICKLEY
The Lindsay’s Emerging Filmmakers Showcase: Go to the People. 7:30-9 p.m. Lindsay Theater and Cultural Center. 418 Walnut St., Sewickley. Free. Reservation required. thelindsaytheater.org


Fri., Aug. 23

MUSIC • POINT BREEZE
Summer Fridays at the Frick: Middle Eastern Melodious Fusion. 5 p.m.  The Frick Pittsburgh. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. Free or $5 suggested donation. thefrickpittsburgh.org


PARTY • GARFIELD
Black Cat Market 6-Year Anniversary. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. Black Cat Market. 5135 Penn Ave., Garfield. Activity fees vary. blackcatmarketpgh.com


PARTY • OAKLAND
Phipps After Dark. 7-10 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $13.95-21.95. phipps.conservatory.org


Silverada at Thunderbird Music Hall
MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Silverada (formerly Mike and the Moonpies) with Jason Scott and The High Heat. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Thunderbird Music Hall. 4053 Butler St., Lawrenceville. $18. 21 and over. thunderbirdmusichall.com


Sat., Aug. 24

MARKET • POINT BREEZE
yART Sale. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Center for Arts & Media. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. pghartsmedia.org


FESTIVAL • NORTH SHORE
Bocce Tournament and Italian Festival. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Acrisure Stadium. 100 Art Rooney Ave., North Shore. Free. Registration required for players. heinzhistorycenter.org


FESTIVAL • OAKLAND
Become part of a movement to make Pennsylvania inclusive for all and celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act during Disability Pride. Presented by Disability Pride PA at Schenley Plaza, the day includes live music and comedy performances, poetry readings, community resource vendors, accessible, sensory-friendly games, and other activities. Those needing accommodations are encouraged to register in advance. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. disabilitypridepa.org


CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Oddities and Curiosities Expo. 11 a.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. David L. Lawrence Convention Center. 1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. $12-239. pittsburghcc.com


RACE • SOUTH SIDE
Pittsburgh Babes on Bikes presents the Hot Bitch Summer Alleycat. 12 p.m. Unison Bike Lab. 42 S. Fourth St., South Side. Registration required day of event. pghbabesonbikes.com


MUSIC • GARFIELD
HEAT WAVE featuring Woo$ke, Splash Krazy, Miq Check, Babi Ratch, Rob Jeezz, Young Jay1, Matty Splatt, and T Bandz. 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10. therobotoproject.com


COMEDY • DOWNTOWN
2 Black Dads Comedy Tour with Khairy Creek and Kadeem Richardson. 9 p.m. Arcade Comedy Theater. 943 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $18. arcadecomedytheater.com


PedalPGH
Sun., Aug. 25

OUTDOORS • NORTH SIDE
BikePGH presents UPMC Health Plan PedalPGH. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Allegheny Commons Park. West North Ave., North Shore. $5-90 registration fee. pedalpgh.org


DANCE • ALLISON PARK
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre presents Ballet Under the Stars. 5:30 p.m. Performance at 7:30 p.m. Middle Road Concert Area-Hartwood Acres Park. 4000 Middle Rd., Allison Park. Free. Registration required. pbt.org


MUSIC • HAZELWOOD
Summer Sounds with Weather Permitting: Moneka Arabic Jazz and Big Blitz. 5:30-10 p.m. Mill 19. 4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. Free. Registration required. hazelwoodlocal.com/calendar


FILM • DOWNTOWN
Steel City Horror Show. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org


COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Guy Branum. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $20. bottlerocketpgh.com


Mon., Aug. 26

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Ed Lover presents The Live Mixtape Band. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25-35. citywinery.com


Tue., Aug. 27
MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Mila Shadel Trio. 4:30 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org


Wed., Aug. 28

CONVENTION • DOWNTOWN
Fans of Rocky Horror Picture Show can immerse themselves in the film’s outrageous fan culture during Yinzcon N’at at the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown. Presented by the Junior Chamber of Commerce Players, a local troupe known for performing movie shadow casts, the convention welcomes cult cinephiles and performers at heart to multiple days of screenings, panels, parties, and more. 12 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. 600 Commonwealth Pl., Downtown. $65-85. jccppgh.com/yinzcon


ADULT • MCKEES ROCKS
Magic Men Australia. 6:30 p.m. Roxian Theatre. 425 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks. $141. 21 and over. roxiantheatre.com/shows


THEATER • DOWNTOWN
North American Festival of Wales: Call Mr. Robeson. 7 p.m. August Wilson African American Cultural Center. 980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $10-30. trustarts.org


MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents Anqwenique. 7:30 p.m. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org


Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 22-28

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 22-28
