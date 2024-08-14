 ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21 | This Week's Top Events | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21

By

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21 (4)
Photo: Lauren Morrison
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents C Street Brass

Thu., Aug. 15

FESTIVAL • BLOOMFIELD
Little Italy Days. 5-9 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Liberty Ave. from Ella St. to Gross St., Bloomfield. Free. littleitalydays.com

MARKET • MILLVALE
Bukowski Bar Flea Tattoo Trader Market. 5-11:30 p.m. Poetry Lounge. 313 North Ave., Millvale. Free. poetrymillvale.com

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE/OAKLAND
Lawrenceville and Oakland get all punked up when Charged P.G.H presents Skullfest 14 at various venues throughout the two neighborhoods. The four-day event showcases a packed list of live bands at Thunderbird Music Hall, Cattivo, Spirit, and Prevention Point, as well as “The Courts” (ask a punk). See acts from Pittsburgh and around the world, including The Goons from D.C., Haram from New York, and British punkers Subhumans, among many others. 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Ticket prices vary. skullfestpunk.com

Fri., Aug. 16

FILM • LAWRENCEVILLE
Row House Cinema pays tribute to Killer Queens with a theme week highlighting female-led thrillers and chillers. Included in the lineup is Jennifer’s Body, the 2009 demonic cult classic directed by Karyn Kusama. Catch up on some 2024 releases with screenings of the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein and the queer crime thriller Love Lies Bleeding, both of which also feature women directors and stars. Showtimes vary. Continues through Thu., Aug. 22. $12.50. rowhousecinemas.com/lawrenceville

LASERS • NORTH SIDE
Laser Taylor Swift. 4 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Carnegie Science Center-Buhl Planetarium. One Allegheny Ave., North Side. $6-7. carnegiesciencecenter.org

THEATER • MULTIPLE LOCATIONS
The city’s three rivers will turn into stages for floating live performances when Flotsam River Circus arrives in Pittsburgh. The Seattle-based troupe will use music, puppetry, circus arts, and more to delight onlookers at Point State Park, South Shore Riverfront Park, and the North Shore Great Lawn. Flotsam promises to immerse audiences in a “post-apocalyptic world where climate change has raised temperatures and water levels leading to a takeover by invasive mutant fish.” Presented by Riverlife. 6 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 18. Multiple locations. Free. riverlifepgh.org/rivercircus

FILM • HAZELWOOD
Movie Night on the Lawn: The Sandlot. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Hazelwood Green Plaza. Lytle St. and Eliza St., Hazelwood. Free. RSVP required. hazelwoodlocal.com

COMEDY • ALLENTOWN
Joel Kim Booster. 8 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 17. Bottlerocket Social Hall. 1226 Arlington Ave., Allentown. $30. bottlerocketpgh.com

Sat., August 17

SPORTS • AVELLA
Vintage Base Ball Day. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village. 401 Meadowcroft Rd., Avella. Included with regular admission. heinzhistorycenter.org
click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21 (3)
Photo: Courtesy of the Heinz History Center
Vintage Base Ball Day at Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village

CONVENTION • STRIP DISTRICT
Cryptid Bash 4. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Helltown Taproom. 1700 Penn Ave., Strip District. Free. All ages. instagram.com/mothboyspodcast

TOUR • STATION SQUARE
DOORS OPEN Pittsburgh: Secrets of The Ohio River. 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Gateway Clipper Fleet Docks. 350 West Station Square Dr., Station Square. $15-40. doorsopenpgh.org

MUSIC • MILLVALE
Frostapalooza. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Smalls Theatre. 400 Lincoln Ave., Millvale. $20 in advance, $25 at the door. mrsmalls.com

Sun., Aug. 18

WORKSHOP • WILKINSBURG
Workshop PGH Open House. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 321 Penn Ave., Wilkinsburg. Free. All ages. workshoppgh.com

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21
Photo: Tom Little
Azza El Siddique at Mattress Factory

ART • NORTH SIDE
Death resonates through artist Azza El Siddique’s latest show, now on view at The Mattress Factory. The Sudan-born artist presents Echoes to Omega, described by MF as investigating “an archeological anomaly, ancient burial practices, and the hidden narratives that shape our understanding of time” by “integrating ceramic figures, steel architecture, video, water, and scent.” The show is presented as part of the museum’s International Open Call residency program. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. Included with regular admission. mattress.org

click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21 (2)
Photo: Paul Litherland
“that which trembles wavers,”part of Echoes to Omega at Mattress Factory

Mon., Aug. 19

OUTDOORS • MCKEESPORT
Venture Outdoors presents McKeesport Evening Fishing. 5-7 p.m. Lake Emilie-Renziehausen Park, McKeesport. No prior fishing experience or license needed. Free. Registration required. All ages. ventureoutdoors.org

MUSIC • STRIP DISTRICT
Kris Allen with Walker Burroughs. 7:30 p.m. Doors at 6 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $25. pittsburgh.citywinery.com

Tue., Aug. 20

MUSIC • UPTOWN
Childish Gambino with Willow. 8 p.m. PPG Paints Arena. 1001 Fifth Ave., Uptown. Tickets start at $36. ppgpaintsarena.com
click to enlarge ‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 14-21 (5)
Photo: Courtesy of RCA Records
Childish Gambino at PPG Paints Arena

Wed., Aug. 21

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN
Squirrel Hillbillies. 6-8 p.m. The Giant Eagle Foundation Backyard. Eighth Ave. and Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. All ages. trustarts.org

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Chamber Music Pittsburgh presents C Street Brass. 7:30 p.m. The Highline. 339 McKean St., South Side. Free. chambermusicpittsburgh.org

