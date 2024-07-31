‌Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 1-7

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Alexa Drew Daniel Bennett and the New York Jazz Trio at Eastridge Cultural Center

Thu., Aug. 1



LIT • MARS

Indulge in the adventure, romance, and fantasy of a bygone art form when PulpFest returns. The annual convention welcomes fans of pulp magazines produced throughout the early 20th century, when the exploits of Buck Rogers, Conan the Barbarian, Hopalong Cassidy, Zorro, and many other characters delighted readers. The 2024 event — taking place at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Pittsburgh-Cranberry — will pay tribute to hardboiled detective and spy stories, Edgar Rice Burroughs, and sex-tinged works. 9 a.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 4. 910 Sheraton Dr., Mars. $25-50. pulpfest.com

ART • BLOOMFIELD

Opening Reception: Tracing an Outline Around a Man’s Shadow. 6-8 p.m. Continues through Sept. 13. The Tomayko Foundation. 5173 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. tomayko.foundation

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Film Pittsburgh presents Patrol. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $18. filmpittsburgh.org

Fri., Aug. 2

FILM • PENN HILLS

Grossfest. 4-10 p.m. Continues through Sat., Aug. 3. Comfort Inn Conference Center. 699 Rodi Rd., Penn Hills. $10-15. grossfest.com

ART • BLOOMFIELD

Living Canvas. 5-10 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. Studio 4. 4609 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. Free. campaints.com/livingcanvas

KIDS • OAKLAND

Under the Sea Family Adventure Night. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens. One Schenley Park, Oakland. $13.95-21.95. phipps.conservatory.org

MUSIC • WILKINSBURG

Daniel Bennett and the New York Jazz Trio. 7-9 p.m. Eastridge Cultural Center. 1900 Graham Blvd., Wilkinsburg. Pay What You Can. wilkinsburgpa.gov

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Jason Snyder Quantum Theatre presents A Moon for the Misbegotten at Longue Vue Club

THEATER • VERONA

Experience a new take on celebrated playwright Eugene O’Neill’s final work when Quantum Theatre presents A Moon for the Misbegotten. Quantum describes the award-winning show, first produced in 1957, as telling the story of “a doomed man’s guilt and a woman who tries desperately to love him,” and as an “exploration of family and the sacrifices we make for the ones we love.” See Quantum’s season opener under the stars at Longue Vue Club. 8 p.m. Continues through Sun., Aug. 25. 400 Longue Vue Dr., Verona. $20-70. quantumtheatre.com/moon

Sat., Aug. 3

Photo: Courtesy of Scott Goldsmith Photography Mr. Long Legs Neighborhood Festival at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

FESTIVAL • OAKDALE

Mr. Long Legs Neighborhood Festival. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. 799 Pinkerton Run Rd., Oakdale. Included with regular admission. pittsburghbotanicgarden.org

FESTIVAL • NORTH SIDE

In 2020, various organizations and community leaders, including local artist Janel Young, set out to renovate a neglected historic basketball court dubbed “The Jungle” in Allegheny Commons Park. Be among the first to see the newly updated court when it’s officially revealed during the The Jungle Celebration, described as a full day of “community, music, play, and more.” 12-6 p.m. Arch St., North Side. Free. instagram.com/thejunglepgh

ART • LAWRENCEVILLE

Lawrenceville Art Crawl. 1-9 p.m. Multiple locations on Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. facebook.com/redfishbowl

BURLESQUE • SOUTH SIDE

Slasher Basher Burlesque Benefit Show. 2:30 p.m. Doors at 2 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 S. 12th St., South Side. $15. 21 and over. opusoneproductions.com

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

Celebrating Eddie Jefferson: An Evening of Jazz Vocalese with George V. Johnson Jr. and Phat Man Dee. 9 p.m. Con Alma. 613 Penn Ave., Downtown. $10. conalmapgh.com/jazz

Sun., Aug. 4

FESTIVAL • POINT BREEZE

Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse presents Reuse Reunion. 12-4 p.m. Westinghouse Park. 7051 Thomas Blvd., Point Breeze. Free. pccr.org/events

OCCULT • STRIP DISTRICT

New Moon Tarot Readings with Rebecca Bloom. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Kingfly Spirits. 2613 Smallman St., Strip District. $40. kingflyspirits.com/events

MUSIC • NORTH SIDE

WPTS Radio presents Joyer, Villagerrr, and Find My Friends. 8 p.m. The Government Center. 715 East St., North Side. $12 in advance, $15 at the door. thegovernmentcenter.com

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Redfishbowl Lawrenceville Art Crawl

Mon., Aug. 5

MUSIC • NORTH SHORE

Chevelle with Tigercub. 6:30 p.m. Stage AE. 400 North Shore Dr., North Shore. $35-85. promowestlive.com

DRAG • STRIP DISTRICT

Boozy Bingo With Kat De Lac. 7 p.m. Doors at 5:30 p.m. City Winery. 1627 Smallman St., Strip District. $20. citywinery.com

Tue., Aug. 6

MUSIC • DOWNTOWN

JazzLive presents Victor Provost. 5 p.m. Agnes Katz Plaza. 667 Penn Ave., Downtown. Free. trustarts.org

Wed., Aug. 7

MAGIC • DOWNTOWN

Henok Negash in Meant to Be. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sept. 1. Liberty Magic.

811 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $40-65. trustarts.org