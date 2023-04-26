 Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3

This‌ ‌week’s‌ ‌must-see‌ ‌arts‌ ‌and‌ ‌cultural‌ productions

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3
Photo: Melissa Madison Fuller
Parker Millsap at Club Cafe

Thu., April 27

DANCE • DOWNTOWN
Vuyani Dance Theatre’s Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero. 7 p.m. Continues through Fri., April 28. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-73. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Fri., April 28

FILM • OAKMONT
Free Movie Friday: Moana. 6:30-8 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. All ages. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE
Parker Millsap with Alexa Rose. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $18. 21 and over. ticketweb.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
A tale of family, love, and road trips plays out in the world premiere of a new production at the O'Reilly Theater. The Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Young Americans, a work by Chinese-American playwright Lauren Yee. Directed by Desdemona Chiang, the play captures the immigrant experience in America as two generations embark on cross-country travel at different times in their lives. See why Lee has become a growing force in theater, and in television as a writer behind multiple streaming series. 8 p.m. Continues through May 14. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. trustarts.org

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3
Photo: Courtesy of Handmade Arcade
Handmade Arcade Spring Market at Construction Junction

Sat., April 29

MARKET • POINT BREEZE
Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org/springmarket23

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE
Pop-Up Market and Tattoo Flash Sale Fundraising Event. 10 a.m. Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Walk-in only for tattoos. 18 and over. instagram.com/sanctuary.pgh

OUTDOORS • POINT BREEZE
Show trees the respect they deserve during an Arbor Day Celebration with Friends of Mellon Park. More than 20 community groups will gather at Mellon Park, designated as the first public arboretum in Pittsburgh, for a family-friendly, outdoor event with free activities, live performances by Lee Robinson, the Sunburst School of Music, and the Obama Academy 6-12 drumline and dance team, and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. friendsofmellonpark.org

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3
Photo: Kitoko Chargois
Union Project at Handmade Arcade Spring Market

MUSIC • CHARTIERS
Jazz in the Park. 1 p.m. Chartiers Park. Chartiers Ave. and Middleton Road, Chartiers. Free. instagram.com/citiparks

ART • STRIP DISTRICT
Get ready to stay up late for the 2023 installment of Art All Night, one of the most anticipated events in the city. Now in its 26th year, Art All Night will unfold over 22 hours at 31st Street Studios, where visitors can view and bid on works across multiple mediums and skill levels. Enjoy live painting and music, check out the video lounge, and bring the little ones for creative, kid-friendly activities. 4 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 30. 77 31st St., Strip District. Free. artallnight.org

DANCE • NORTH SIDE
Confluence Ballet presents Through the Ages. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $32-42, free for kids under 5. newhazletttheater.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN
Unseen Cinema presents Silent Avant-Garde: Recent Digital Restorations of Classic Experimental Films, 1920-1973. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Sun., April 30

MARKET • NORTH FAYETTE
Get your garden-loving mom the perfect Mother’s Day Gift at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Spring Artisan Market. Over 25 vendors will be selling their wares, including liqueurs by Quantum Spirits, colorful risograph prints by fiona avocado, and gender-neutral Park Frocks from Flux Bene’s new Spring 2023 collection. Entry to the market is included with a garden admission ticket, so take the opportunity to see the blooming Eastern redbuds on the path to Lotus Pond while you’re in the area. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 799 Pinkerton Run Road, North Fayette. $15. pittsburghbotanicgarden.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND
Musical Autism Awareness Concert. 1-3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org

Mon., May 1

ART • HOMEWOOD
Jameelah Platt: There’s Magic in My Shoes. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Fri., May 12. Homewood CEC. 622 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. Free. cec.pitt.edu

Tue., May 2

WORKSHOP • SQUIRREL HILL
Woman And Nonbinary Beginner Mountain Bike Clinic. 6-8 p.m. Frick Park. 1981 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. $10 for bike rental. 15 and up. ventureoutdoors.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN
Dear Evan Hansen. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 7. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $42-120. trustarts.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD
Meat Wave, Kal Marks, and Emptier. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance tickets, $20 at the door. therobotoproject.com

Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3
Photo: Ben Pier
James Brandon Lewis, part of Jazz Poetry at Alphabet City

Wed., May 3

MUSIC/LIT • NORTH SIDE
City of Asylum kicks off its month-long Jazz Poetry event at Alphabet City with a night of music and literature. Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis and his quartet will combine the rhythms of jazz music with live readings from three renowned poets: Terrance Hayes, George Abraham, and Cynthia Dewi Oka. Come back for more performances from poets such as Ariana Benson and City of Asylum’s Youth Poet Laureate Rho Bloom-Wang. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 31. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream option available. cityofasylum.org/jazz-poetry-month

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD
Tre Stewart. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $15-65. 21 and over. improv.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE
Crocodiles and Valleyview. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12 advance tickets, $15 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com

