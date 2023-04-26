Pittsburgh's top events: April 27-May 3 | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Melissa Madison Fuller Parker Millsap at Club Cafe

Thu., April 27

DANCE • DOWNTOWN

Vuyani Dance Theatre’s Cion: Requiem of Ravel’s Bolero. 7 p.m. Continues through Fri., April 28. Pittsburgh Playhouse. 350 Forbes Ave., Downtown. $35-73. playhouse.pointpark.edu

Fri., April 28

FILM • OAKMONT

Free Movie Friday: Moana. 6:30-8 p.m. Oaks Theater. 310 Allegheny River Blvd., Oakmont. Free. All ages. theoakstheater.com

MUSIC • SOUTH SIDE

Parker Millsap with Alexa Rose. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Club Cafe. 56-58 South 12th St., South Side. $18. 21 and over. ticketweb.com

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

A tale of family, love, and road trips plays out in the world premiere of a new production at the O'Reilly Theater. The Pittsburgh Public Theater presents Young Americans, a work by Chinese-American playwright Lauren Yee. Directed by Desdemona Chiang, the play captures the immigrant experience in America as two generations embark on cross-country travel at different times in their lives. See why Lee has become a growing force in theater, and in television as a writer behind multiple streaming series. 8 p.m. Continues through May 14. 621 Penn Ave., Downtown. $32-80. trustarts.org

click to enlarge Photo: Courtesy of Handmade Arcade Handmade Arcade Spring Market at Construction Junction

Sat., April 29

MARKET • POINT BREEZE

Handmade Arcade Spring Market. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Construction Junction. 214 N. Lexington St., Point Breeze. Free. handmadearcade.org/springmarket23

MARKET • LAWRENCEVILLE

Pop-Up Market and Tattoo Flash Sale Fundraising Event. 10 a.m. Sanctuary. 3533 Butler St., Lawrenceville. Free. Walk-in only for tattoos. 18 and over. instagram.com/sanctuary.pgh

OUTDOORS • POINT BREEZE

Show trees the respect they deserve during an Arbor Day Celebration with Friends of Mellon Park. More than 20 community groups will gather at Mellon Park, designated as the first public arboretum in Pittsburgh, for a family-friendly, outdoor event with free activities, live performances by Lee Robinson, the Sunburst School of Music, and the Obama Academy 6-12 drumline and dance team, and more. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 1047 Shady Ave., Point Breeze. Free. friendsofmellonpark.org

click to enlarge Photo: Kitoko Chargois Union Project at Handmade Arcade Spring Market

MUSIC • CHARTIERS

Jazz in the Park. 1 p.m. Chartiers Park. Chartiers Ave. and Middleton Road, Chartiers. Free. instagram.com/citiparks

ART • STRIP DISTRICT

Get ready to stay up late for the 2023 installment of Art All Night, one of the most anticipated events in the city. Now in its 26th year, Art All Night will unfold over 22 hours at 31st Street Studios, where visitors can view and bid on works across multiple mediums and skill levels. Enjoy live painting and music, check out the video lounge, and bring the little ones for creative, kid-friendly activities. 4 p.m. Continues through Sun., April 30. 77 31st St., Strip District. Free. artallnight.org

DANCE • NORTH SIDE

Confluence Ballet presents Through the Ages. 7:30 p.m. New Hazlett Theater. Six Allegheny Square East, North Side. $32-42, free for kids under 5. newhazletttheater.org

FILM • DOWNTOWN

Unseen Cinema presents Silent Avant-Garde: Recent Digital Restorations of Classic Experimental Films, 1920-1973. 7:30 p.m. Harris Theater. 809 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $15. trustarts.org

Sun., April 30

MARKET • NORTH FAYETTE

Get your garden-loving mom the perfect Mother’s Day Gift at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Spring Artisan Market. Over 25 vendors will be selling their wares, including liqueurs by Quantum Spirits, colorful risograph prints by fiona avocado, and gender-neutral Park Frocks from Flux Bene’s new Spring 2023 collection. Entry to the market is included with a garden admission ticket, so take the opportunity to see the blooming Eastern redbuds on the path to Lotus Pond while you’re in the area. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 799 Pinkerton Run Road, North Fayette. $15. pittsburghbotanicgarden.org

MUSIC • OAKLAND

Musical Autism Awareness Concert. 1-3 p.m. Schenley Plaza. 4100 Forbes Ave., Oakland. Free. All ages. pittsburghparks.org

Mon., May 1

ART • HOMEWOOD

Jameelah Platt: There’s Magic in My Shoes. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Fri., May 12. Homewood CEC. 622 N. Homewood Ave., Homewood. Free. cec.pitt.edu

Tue., May 2

WORKSHOP • SQUIRREL HILL

Woman And Nonbinary Beginner Mountain Bike Clinic. 6-8 p.m. Frick Park. 1981 Beechwood Blvd., Squirrel Hill. $10 for bike rental. 15 and up. ventureoutdoors.org

THEATER • DOWNTOWN

Dear Evan Hansen. 7:30 p.m. Continues through Sun., May 7. Benedum Center. 719 Liberty Ave., Downtown. $42-120. trustarts.org

MUSIC • GARFIELD

Meat Wave, Kal Marks, and Emptier. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Mr. Roboto Project. 5106 Penn Ave., Garfield. $10 advance tickets, $20 at the door. therobotoproject.com

click to enlarge Photo: Ben Pier James Brandon Lewis, part of Jazz Poetry at Alphabet City

Wed., May 3

MUSIC/LIT • NORTH SIDE

City of Asylum kicks off its month-long Jazz Poetry event at Alphabet City with a night of music and literature. Saxophonist James Brandon Lewis and his quartet will combine the rhythms of jazz music with live readings from three renowned poets: Terrance Hayes, George Abraham, and Cynthia Dewi Oka. Come back for more performances from poets such as Ariana Benson and City of Asylum’s Youth Poet Laureate Rho Bloom-Wang. 7-8:30 p.m. Continues through Wed., May 31. 40 W. North Ave., North Side. Free. Livestream option available. cityofasylum.org/jazz-poetry-month

COMEDY • HOMESTEAD

Tre Stewart. 8 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Improv. 166 East Bridge St., Homestead. $15-65. 21 and over. improv.com/pittsburgh

MUSIC • LAWRENCEVILLE

Crocodiles and Valleyview. 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. Spirit. 242 51st St., Lawrenceville. $12 advance tickets, $15 at the door. 21 and over. spiritpgh.com