Yinzer Yums of Yesteryear: Bessie Gant's shrimp in bread cups

This week, I was originally going to cook a tuna jello mayo concoction that I found in a local 1970s cookbook. But since I was fresh out of canned cranberry sauce, I decided to save that culinary adventure for next week…
Instead, I chose to attempt Bessie’s Shrimp in Bread Cups recipe from the Mar. 23, 1940 edition of The Pittsburgh Courier, from her column “Bess’ Secrets ’Bout Good Things to Eat,” which was featured in the Women’s Activities section next to beauty cream ads, hair dye coupons, and the like.
The recipe calls for the following:
- 3 five-ounce cans of shrimp
- 5 tablespoons butter
- 5 tablespoons flour
- 1 ⅓ cups milk
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- 2 tablespoons tomato catsup
- 1 teaspoon onion juice
- 1 teaspoon prepared mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon celery salt
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- Dash of paprika
- 6 slices bread
First, I thawed 15 oz. of shrimp in a colander. Then, I deveined them, pinched the tails carefully to remove them, and patted them dry with a paper towel. After preparing my shrimp, I set up my double boiler with a medium-sized pot and a medium-sized glass bowl. I turned the heat on high. Then, I gathered the rest of my ingredients and decided to attempt to juice an onion.
After making a mess in my sink with an onion, I cut 5 Tbsp. of butter, placed it in my heated double boiler, and set the rest aside for the bread cups. Then, I pulled out my artisanal bread and cut off the crusts. Once my butter melted, I whisked in 5 Tbsp. flour.
I let the roux brown for about a minute before adding milk. It took about eight minutes for the milk and roux mixture to thicken to medium thickness (as Bessie calls for in the recipe). Meanwhile, I spread melted butter on my bread slices and placed them in my muffin tin to broil.
Once the mixture achieved the right thickness, I added the rest of the ingredients one by one, with the shrimp last. I removed my toasted bread cups from the broiler and spooned in the shrimp mixture, then topped it with fresh parsley.
The moment of truth …
This is my favorite Yinzer Yum of Yesteryear so far. I didn’t try one bread cup; I ate three. I had no idea I would like this so much.
In her column along with this recipe, Bessie wrote, “Several of the largest schools in the country are using my recipes in their domestic science courses. They praise them for their “differentness,” and I certainly appreciate the fact that my efforts to create good things to eat have not been in vain.” Bessie Gant was an innovator way ahead of her time.