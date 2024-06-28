Where to find the most eclectic vending machines in Pittsburgh

When I landed my first real office job, I discovered the sandwich vending machine in our neon-lit break room. Despite the spongy bread and questionable meats, I was delighted to find a microwavable lunch for less than five dollars — served by a robot arm, no less!
As technology and demand have evolved, vending machines have only gotten more eccentric, more niche, and more advanced. For example, there is a caviar vending machine in Los Angeles, a marijuana vending machine in Aurora, Colorado, and live bait vending machines all over Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh has some interesting vending machines as well, as long as you know where to look. While we don’t have a marijuana or caviar machine (dangit), you can find some interesting toys, nostalgic themes, and international delights that fit cozily into the ‘Burgh’s quirky, stubborn, throwback vibe.
The Phantom Menace Pepsi machine in Mt. WashingtonIf you know, you know. This machine is a piece of local interest, beloved by Star Wars fans and cheap soda sippers alike. At the corner of Virginia Ave. and Shiloh St. in Mt. Washington stands the Phantom Menace vending machine, dispensing cans of Faygo and other bubbly beverages. Like most other fire station soda machines, The Phantom Menace, we believe, still offers beverages for the low price of 50 cents.
But it’s not just about the cheap soda. It’s about the '90s nostalgia. While the collectors' bottles are long gone from the machine (or at least we hope) it’s still a fun relic to come and see. And who doesn’t love to support a local fire department?
The GashaPon Capaule Station at Ross Park MallAnime lovers, this one’s for you. From Hello Kitty to Chainsaw Man to Kirby and more, you can feed your (or your kid’s) obsession with Bandai’s best characters by spinning out colorful toys wrapped in plastic bubbles. Each themed box contains multiple selections from each franchise, prompting buyers to “collect them all!”
The Cigarette Machine inside Rivers CasinoRivers Casino was the first indoor public space I’ve ever entered that smelled like cigarette and cigar smoke without a trace of actual smoke permeating the air, thanks to their multi-million dollar AtmosAir air purifying system. And where there’s smokeless cigarette air, there must be cigarettes, amiright?
This particular cigarette dispenser looks vastly different than the dingy, horizontal smoke machines from my dive bar past. It’s clean, organized, set up vertically like a snack machine, and demands a whopping $20 for a pack of smokes. Thank goodness I quit all those years ago…
But seriously, no judgment here. If you love to puff on a tasty cancer stick while playing the slots, I say go for it. Life, after all, is a gamble. You might as well enjoy the things that make you feel good, even if you have to pay a little extra for them.
Vendor Bender in Squirrel HillOn the corner of Murray Ave. and Nicholson St. in Squirrel Hill, you can delight your taste buds inside the vending machine mecca that is Vendor Bender: Snacks and Drinks from Around the Globe.
With countertops decorated in old snack wrappers and convenient to-go bags hanging by the door, it’s easy to plan a day of international taste-testing. My kids and I sampled tons of treats including pear soda from Trinidad, an Aero chocolate bar from the UK, Shamrock Irish potato chips, spicy puffed rice from Bangladesh, Hello Kitty marshmallows from Japan, and ketchup-flavored Lays from Canada.
One machine's selection consists entirely of charcuterie items while another serves up frozen treats. The drink machines are filled with caffeinated and non-caffeinated fizz, and bottled water is only a buck.
With comfortable air conditioning and a grand selection, I highly recommend a stop at Vendor Bender. This vending machine haven is open 24/7/365, so hit them up whenever you’re feeling a whacky snack craving.