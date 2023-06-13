Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Taylor Swift Week
Multiple locations
In anticipation of her big Acrisure Stadium concert on Sat., June 17, area bars and restaurants will toast to Tay with themed cocktails and events throughout the week. On Wed., June 14, head to the Shorty’s Waterfront location for a Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up, or opt for a big day-of-show event at Ritual House
where, from 4-7 p.m., guests can sample shooters and drinks named after some of the star's biggest hits, including the Meet Me at Midnight crafted with coconut rum, lychee, strawberry, lemon Prosecco, and activated charcoal, and finished with a black sugar rim. Trace Brewing
and Adda
will also host their own events. Check your favorite local haunt to see if they have something special for the Swifties.
Puttshack
1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com
The recently opened Puttshack Pittsburgh location brought "tech-infused mini golf" to The Terminal in the Strip District. This month, the new entertainment spot will celebrate National Bourbon Day (June 14) and National Martini Day (June 19) with two drinks specials. Stop in for Puttshack’s Peach Tea on Peachtree, a mix of bourbon, vodka, whiskey, peach puree, and Coca-Cola, or the Porn Star Martini made with Absolut vanilla vodka, Passoã passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup, cold-pressed lime juice, and a smoke-filled side of Sofia Sparkling Brut Rosé.
A new weekly pop-up will bring great food, beer, music, and more to Allegheny RiverTrail Park. Trace Brewing partnered with Farmer x Baker to present a series serving up organic eats and locally-made brews along the Allegheny River all summer long. Visit every Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmer x Baker Aspinwall location. The series will continue through October.
Khalil’s Restaurant
4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland. khalilsrestaurant.com
A family-owned restaurant will celebrate its anniversary with a special fundraiser. In honor of the Pittsburgh City Council proclaiming Sat., June 17 as Khalil's Restaurant Day, the now 51-year-old Oakland establishment, known for its Mediterranean cuisine, will host an outdoor festival benefitting victims of a major earthquake that, in February, devastated part of Syria. The event, taking place at Khalil's on Sat., June 17 from 3-10 p.m., includes authentic Syrian street food, live Arabic music, and belly dancing, as well as henna art, hooka, and more. All proceeds will directly benefit earthquake relief efforts by the International Orthodox Christian Charities.
Black Forge Coffee
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com
After months of uncertainty around the status of Black Forge Coffee in Allentown, NEXTpittsburgh reports
that the metal-themed cafe will soon have a new name and owner. The location was acquired by fellow Allentown business owner, Kelly Braden, and will reopen next month as Grim Wizard Coffee. The Black Forge McKees Rocks location will remain closed.
KPOT
1816 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. thekpot.com
The Squirrel Hill Eat’n Park location closed in January 2022
after four decades of serving diner eats to hungry Pittsburghers. The space that once served breakfast buffets and burgers will soon be occupied by KPOT, an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue chain with locations throughout the United States. WPXI reports
that KPOT is "coming soon" but no solid opening date has been announced.