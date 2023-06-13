 Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news

By

click to enlarge Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Ritual House
Taylor Swift-inspired cocktail by Ritual House

Taylor Swift Week
Multiple locations

In anticipation of her big Acrisure Stadium concert on Sat., June 17, area bars and restaurants will toast to Tay with themed cocktails and events throughout the week. On Wed., June 14, head to the Shorty’s Waterfront location for a Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up, or opt for a big day-of-show event at Ritual House where, from 4-7 p.m., guests can sample shooters and drinks named after some of the star's biggest hits, including the Meet Me at Midnight crafted with coconut rum, lychee, strawberry, lemon Prosecco, and activated charcoal, and finished with a black sugar rim. Trace Brewing and Adda will also host their own events. Check your favorite local haunt to see if they have something special for the Swifties.

Puttshack
1729 Smallman St., Strip District. puttshack.com

The recently opened Puttshack Pittsburgh location brought "tech-infused mini golf" to The Terminal in the Strip District. This month, the new entertainment spot will celebrate National Bourbon Day (June 14) and National Martini Day (June 19) with two drinks specials. Stop in for Puttshack’s Peach Tea on Peachtree, a mix of bourbon, vodka, whiskey, peach puree, and Coca-Cola, or the Porn Star Martini made with Absolut vanilla vodka, Passoã passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup, cold-pressed lime juice, and a smoke-filled side of Sofia Sparkling Brut Rosé.
click to enlarge Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Puttshack
Porn Star Martini at Puttshack

Trace Brewing x Farmer x Baker
285 River Ave., Aspinwall. farmerxbaker.com/aspinwall-cafe

A new weekly pop-up will bring great food, beer, music, and more to Allegheny RiverTrail Park. Trace Brewing partnered with Farmer x Baker to present a series serving up organic eats and locally-made brews along the Allegheny River all summer long. Visit every Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Farmer x Baker Aspinwall location. The series will continue through October.

Khalil’s Restaurant
4757 Baum Blvd., Oakland. khalilsrestaurant.com

A family-owned restaurant will celebrate its anniversary with a special fundraiser. In honor of the Pittsburgh City Council proclaiming Sat., June 17 as Khalil's Restaurant Day, the now 51-year-old Oakland establishment, known for its Mediterranean cuisine, will host an outdoor festival benefitting victims of a major earthquake that, in February, devastated part of Syria. The event, taking place at Khalil's on Sat., June 17 from 3-10 p.m., includes authentic Syrian street food, live Arabic music, and belly dancing, as well as henna art, hooka, and more. All proceeds will directly benefit earthquake relief efforts by the International Orthodox Christian Charities.
click to enlarge Taylor Swift drink specials, a delicious benefit for Syria, and other Pittsburgh food news
CP Photo: Jared Wickerham
Khalil’s Restaurant

Black Forge Coffee
1206 Arlington Ave., Allentown. blackforgecoffee.com

After months of uncertainty around the status of Black Forge Coffee in Allentown, NEXTpittsburgh reports that the metal-themed cafe will soon have a new name and owner. The location was acquired by fellow Allentown business owner, Kelly Braden, and will reopen next month as Grim Wizard Coffee. The Black Forge McKees Rocks location will remain closed.

KPOT
1816 Murray Ave., Squirrel Hill. thekpot.com

The Squirrel Hill Eat’n Park location closed in January 2022 after four decades of serving diner eats to hungry Pittsburghers. The space that once served breakfast buffets and burgers will soon be occupied by KPOT, an all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue chain with locations throughout the United States. WPXI reports that KPOT is "coming soon" but no solid opening date has been announced. 

Tags

Related Content

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)

By Amanda Waltz

On the Tahn: Dance parties at Cobra, Spirit, and more (June 1-4)

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

By Ali Trachta

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 11-17

By CP Staff

Pittsburgh’s top events: May 11-17

On the Tahn: Dance Parties at Trace, Squirrel Hill Sports Bar, and more (April 13-16)

By Matthew Monroy

On the Tahn: Dance Parties at Trace, Squirrel Hill Sports Bar, and more (April 13-16)

Latest in Food

Rudy's Bar & Grill has been serving Pittsburgh's best ham sandwich for 90 years

By Jamie Wiggan

Rudy's Bar &amp; Grill has been serving Pittsburgh's best ham sandwich for 90 years

Pizza appreciation, late-night ice cream, wine deals, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Pizza appreciation, late-night ice cream, wine deals, and more Pittsburgh food news

New summer cocktails, Galley Group goes Cajun, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New summer cocktails, Galley Group goes Cajun, and more Pittsburgh food news

A line of ice cream candles, a new WFH spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A line of ice cream candles, a new WFH spot, and more Pittsburgh food news
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • June 7-13, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

Pizza appreciation, late-night ice cream, wine deals, and more Pittsburgh food news

Pizza appreciation, late-night ice cream, wine deals, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

A line of ice cream candles, a new WFH spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

A line of ice cream candles, a new WFH spot, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

New summer cocktails, Galley Group goes Cajun, and more Pittsburgh food news

New summer cocktails, Galley Group goes Cajun, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Donut Maker, Hot Glass Instructor, On-Call Advocate, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Donut Maker, Hot Glass Instructor, On-Call Advocate, and more

By Morgan Biddle

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: June 8-14

Pittsburgh’s top events:
June 8-14
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation