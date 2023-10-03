Spice Island says goodbye, Double Wide rebrands, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
People waiting to be seated outside Double Wide Grill
Condado Tacos
Multiple locations. condadotacos.com
Condado Tacos has decided that diners can never have too much of a good thing. This is why the chain has decided to extend National Taco Day — happening Wed., Oct. 4 — into National Taco Month with new items, deals, and more. Pittsburgh Condado locations will introduce fall flavors, including an Orange Glazed Chicken Taco with spicy maple orange glaze, and the multi-pepper Green Chilies Queso, as well as limited-time beverages like the Harvest Pear Margarita made with fresh pear puree and a cinnamon sugar rim. Anyone who downloads the Condado app
throughout October can also earn a free taco.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Phipps announced a new line of culinary arts courses
covering a wide variety of techniques and tastes. Check out Mastering Mushrooms, Baking with Herbs, Pasta from Scratch: Intermediate, Cooking with Beer, and Comfort Foods for Fall: Vegetable Ragu. Classes take place on select days from Wed., Oct. 4 through Nov. 6 and the price of registration varies for Phipps members and non-members.
Do friends laud your amazing chili? Are you a master of beans, ground beef, and spices? Step up to the Chili Cook-Off
at Brew Gentlemen, an annual competition intent on finding the best chili smiths in the city, as judged by a panel of local celebrity judges (this year, it's comedian Ed Bailey, documentarian Rick Sebak, and cooking show host Chris Fennimore). Happening Sat., Oct. 7, the event gathers area home cooks for a family-friendly event created to benefit the Braddock Carnegie Library Association. There will also be games, music, giveaways, and more.
Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy x Commonplace Coffee
Multiple locations. commonplacecoffee.com
Hot coffee season has returned, and two local entities have partnered on a new roast perfect for warming your insides. Pittsburgh Park Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee announced the release of the Mellon Park Blend
as part of their longstanding collaboration to honor green spaces, playgrounds, and other public recreational areas. A press release describes the blend as featuring "tasting notes of honey, orange blossom, and cherry,” as well as "floral notes, intense sweetness, and popping citric acidity.” Commonplace will, on Thu., Oct. 12 at 11 a.m., host a Mellon Park Blend tasting at its Rockwell Park location. The tasting is free and open to the public. Proceeds from Mellon Park Blend sales will go towards the Conservancy.
Photo: Courtesy of Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy
Mellon Park Blend by Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy and Commonplace Coffee
City Works Eatery and Pour House
Two PPG Place, Downtown. cityworksrestaurant.com
City Works has partnered with Boston Beer Co. — the company behind Samuel Adams and other popular brands — to support Breast Cancer research through Hops for Hope. For every Angry Orchard Hard Cider or Boston Lager sold at City Works throughout the month, both companies will each donate $1 to the Lynn Sage Foundation, described as seeking "better breast cancer outcomes by funding innovative research."
The fall and winter seasons are all about little num-num treats, whether it's bite-sized candy bars at Halloween or a pumpkin pie bar at Thanksgiving. The Lawrenceville Corporation announced the dates for one of its biggest annual events, the Lawrenceville Cookie Tour. Taking place Dec. 9-10, the tour takes participants to over 50 businesses spread over 30 blocks, where they will find lots of homemade cookies. Guests can also decide, via public vote, which business gets the coveted Cookie Tour Cup.
Mandarin Gourmet
305 Wood St., Downtown
A Downtown institution has closed its doors. Mandarin Gourmet, a Chinese restaurant that fed students, workers, and visiting crowds for around 40 years, officially closed at the end of September, according to a story by TribLive
. No reason was given for the closure.
Double Wide Grill/Spork Island Trading Co.
2339 E. Carson St., South Side. doublewidegrill.com
A longtime South Side restaurant has new leadership and a new identity. Double Wide Grill, a barbecue spot known for serving comfort food (including vegetarian options) on TV dinner trays, has, after 18 years in operation, changed its name to Spork Island Trading Co. As reported by the Pittsburgh Business Times
, Double Wide co-owner Steve Zumoff teamed up with Andy Tepper, owner of the Garfield-based eatery Spork, to change the concept into a "Caribbean-themed bar and restaurant." Visit the space from Mon., Oct., 9-Tue., Oct. 31 when it hosts the Halloween-themed pop-up Cannibal Clown Cafe.
Oakland has one less Asian restaurant after the recent closing of Spice Island Tea House. Tucked away on Atwood Street, the small business has, since 1995, served curries, noodle dishes, and other fare to the neighborhood's college students and eds-and-meds workers. Last week, Spice Island announced that it would close on Sept. 30 and, according to its social media pages, was met with a flood of customers before finally shutting its doors. A Facebook post
suggests that the Spice Island crew is "exploring the possibility of other culinary endeavors" through a series of pop-ups and other events.