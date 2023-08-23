Shorty's Pins x Pints launches fundraiser for victims of Hawaii wildfires | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Shorty's Pins x Pints
Summer Luau Series at Shorty's Pins x Pints,
Hawaii sits an entire country and part of an ocean away from Pittsburgh, making coverage of the wildfires ripping through the island state seem like a totally different reality. Despite the distance, there are local efforts to help victims affected by the disaster, which has, so far, killed over 100 people, left numerous Hawaiians displaced or missing, and caused massive devastation to the island's ecosystem.
Shorty's Pins x Pints
, an adult arcade in the North Side, announced that 30% of the proceeds from its Summer Luau Series will go to the Maui Strong Fund
through the Hawaiian Community Foundation. The series concludes on Fri., Aug. 25, and, in addition to duckpin bowling, pinball, and other onsite entertainment, will include festive food and drinks.
"We believe in always giving back and we’re committed to having a positive impact in not only our local community but also the world," Meredith Feiler, marketing director for Shorty's, tells Pittsburgh City Paper
.
The fund is described on the Hawaiian Community Foundation website as "providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires" on Maui, where the wildfires have taken a major toll, particularly in the town of Lāhainā. The Foundation stipulates that 100% of funds collected will be distributed to address urgent needs within the Maui community.
In addition to the general restaurant and bar sale donation, Galli Beer Corp. and Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale are donating brews to the event, with 100% of sales from the select beers benefiting the Maui Strong Fund. Galli will donate Slyfox Alex’s Raspberry Lemonade Ale and Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale will donate Kona Big Wave.
Those unable to attend the final Shorty's Summer Luau are encouraged to donate directly to the Maui Strong Fund.
A press release says that attendees at the final Shorty’s Luau Party can expect "luau-inspired drinks," including Tropical Cocktails Rum Punch and Piña Colada Slush, and a specialty taco featuring spit-roasted pork, Spam (a known favorite in Hawaii), and pineapple.
All funds collected from the event will add to the nearly $57 million the Hawaiian Community Foundation claims it has already raised for the Maui Strong Fund.
"We’ve been hosting Summer Luaus at Shorty’s Pins x Pints on the North Shore all summer long and when the tragedy in Maui occurred we knew we wanted to help," says Feiler. "We thank our hard-working team of managers and crew members for rallying behind the Maui Strong Fund and hope that our friends throughout Pittsburgh will join us in supporting Maui."
Shorty's Pins x Pints Summer Luau Series
. 4 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri., Aug. 25. 353 N. Shore Drive, North Side. Free to attend. shortysx.com/pins-x-pints/north-shore