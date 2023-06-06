Pizza appreciation, late-night ice cream, wine deals, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Millvale Market
524 Grant Ave., Millvale. millvalemarket.com
Millvale Market proudly announced that it now accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. The business opened in January
with the hopes of becoming more accessible to the low to moderate-income residents of Millvale, where it now stands as the community's only grocer. A press release says that the EBT/SNAP eligibility extends to the market's dairy products, produce, grocery staples, and most of its cold foods, including packaged beverages and bakery items. Non-alcoholic beverages not prepared on-site, and seeds and seedlings that produce food are also eligible.
In a joint statement, Millvale Market owners Derek Dumont and Jen Saffron say, “We are excited to open the door wider for folks who want quality, fresh food and produce. Healthy, nutritious food is a right, and given the current state of inflation, we are most pleased to support both our local farmers and neighbors by offering freshly picked produce and helping customers eat with dignity."
Swissvale Dari Delite
1990 Monongahela Ave., Swissvale. swissvaledaridelite.com
Enjoy ice cream late with new summer hours at Swissvale Dari Delite. As of last week, the business will be open from 12-10 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
Multiple locations. primantibros.com
Things are heating up for Primanti lovers this summer. Kennywood guests can now scarf down sandwiches and other bites from the local sandwich company, which recently opened a stand in the theme park. Kennywood will, on Thu., June 8, throw a grand opening celebration for the new addition. On Sun., June 18, take the person you call dad to one of the many Primanti locations for free sandwiches on Father's Day.
Margaux
5947 Penn Ave., East Liberty. margauxpgh.com
Francophiles should head to Margaux for some French-themed cocktails. Starting June 6 from 4-6 p.m., the stylish East Liberty bar will host its inaugural Summer in France happy hour series. The regular event will take place every week from Tuesday through Friday.
Commonplace Coffee
5827 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill. commonplacecoffee.com
Enjoy some dairy-free coffee for a cause at Commonplace Coffee. On Thu., June 8 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., the chain will offer free oat milk-based drinks
at its Squirrel Hill location. Commonplace only asks that customers leave a donation for the local nonprofit Braddock Youth Project, which will be matched by the event's sponsor, Oatly.
PizzaFest at Trace Brewing
4312 Main St., Bloomfield. goodtastepittsburgh.com
Leave room for some of the best pizza in Pittsburgh during a big, cheesy festival at Trace Brewing. The Bloomfield brewery and event space partnered with Good Taste!, Pittsburgh for PizzaFest
, a day of pizza appreciation featuring slices from the artisan chefs at Caliente Pizza and Draft House, Alta Via Pizzeria, Mediterra, Mercurio’s, and others. The 21 and over event features two entry times from 4-6 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and must be purchased online in advance.
Inner Groove Brewing
751 E. Railroad Ave., Verona. innergroovebrewing.com
Toast to four years of Inner Groove Brewing during an anniversary event
. Taking place Sat., June 17 at Verona's Railroad Park, the celebration promises an "incredible day filled with groovy vibes, delicious brews, and mouthwatering food." Expect six beer releases, as well as free yoga, live music, a dance party by Strangeways, vinyl for sale, and more.
Nine O'Clock Wines
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. nineoclockwines.com
After months of preparation, the Nine O'Clock Wines subscription service
will fully welcome customers to its permanent home in the Lawrenceville Market House. The woman-owned business will celebrate its grand opening starting Thu., June 15 with 13% off all bottles (the sale will continue through Sun., June 18). On Sat., June 17, customers can stop in for a party that includes 200 free wine pours and snacks from Fet-Fisk and Becca Hagerty of Adda. "This coincides with Lawrenceville Pride and so it will be a party within a party!" Nine O'Clock Wines co-owner Celine Roberts tells Pittsburgh City Paper
.
Two chefs have teamed up on a new concept set to take over a former restaurant in Shadyside. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
, Jamilka Borges and Dianne DeStefano plan to open Lilith in the old Cafe Zinho space. It marks the first full-service restaurant from the local chefs, and is described as deriving inspiration from their respective Puerto Rican and Sicilian backgrounds while mostly focusing on a menu that "defies categorization." The two plan to open Lilith by late summer.
Pittsburgh added a new bakery last week with the opening of Brown Bear Bread. Officially launched on June 3, the business sells a variety of fresh bread, including challah, as well as macarons, cream puffs, scones, and other goodies.