Picklesburgh returns, Klavon's turns 100, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Picklesburgh returns, Klavon's turns 100, and more Pittsburgh food news

Picklesburgh returns, Klavon's turns 100, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of East End Brewing
Almost Famous Spicy Pickle Beer

Picklesburgh
Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. picklesburgh.com

Picklesburgh has finally arrived, and with it, a bunch of festive local merch and promotions. Turner's released a pickled iced tea, Steel City has a Pittsburgh Pickles sports team-themed tee, and East End Brewing went all out with carbonated pickle beverages from its Barmy Soda Company, a Pickle Pizza from its East End Chewing Kitchen, and a "zesty new twist" on its annual Almost Famous Pickle Beer, produced in collaboration with Primanti Bros. Picklesburgh will take place from Fri., July 21-Sun., July 23 on the Boulevard of the Allies between Stanwix and Smithfield Street, where visitors will find plenty more pickle-themed food and drinks, as well as entertainment and more.

Pennsylvania Microbrewers Fest
800 Vinial St., North Side. pennbrew.com/events

Over 20 breweries from across Pennsylvania will convene at Penn Brewery for a festival celebrating small-scale craft beer. Taking place from 2-6 p.m. on Sat., July 22, the Pennsylvania Microbrewers Fest will give ticketholders unlimited beer samples, a buffet meal, and entertainment. Each attendee will also receive a commemorative sampling glass.

Commonplace Coffee x PAAR
commonplacecoffee.com/coffees

Commonplace Coffee partnered with Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) to release Survivor Blend, described in a press release as a "year-long collaborative donation coffee." All retail and wholesale sales of the Survivor Blend, now available to purchase at all Commonplace Coffee locations and online, will go towards supporting PAAR's mission of providing no-cost services to victims of sexual violence in Allegheny County.
click to enlarge Picklesburgh returns, Klavon's turns 100, and more Pittsburgh food news
Photo: Courtesy of Commonplace Coffee
Survivor Blend by Commonplace Coffee

Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor
2801 Penn Ave., Strip District. klavonsicecream.com

Generations of Pittsburgh ice cream fans have gotten their fix at Klavon's, a local institution regarded for its old-timey appeal. The business celebrated its 100th anniversary last weekend, a testament to its staying power even as other shops come and go. Here's to another 100 years, Klavon's.

Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com

On July 17, Pigeon Bagels celebrated four years in business, over the course of which it has gone from a small pop-up to a permanent storefront in Squirrel Hill. Never stop boiling that delicious dough, Pigeon.

The Northside Chronicle recently reported on the groundbreaking for a future grocery store in Manchester. Located at 1426 Juniata St., the forthcoming business will provide more access to fresh produce, eggs, grocery items, and more in what the article describes as a food desert, defined as a "low-income area in which 'at least 500 persons and/or at least 33% of the population lives more than 1 mile from a supermarket or large grocery store.'” Writer and managing editor Sean P. Ray reports that construction is "expected to finish sometime in February of next year."

Crust Worthy
instagram.com/crustworthy.pgh

Crust Worthy, a local business self-described as producing community-supported sourdough bread and baked goods, will take over the former Spork Pit space located at 5349 Penn Ave. in Garfield. A post on Crust Worthy's Instagram account says that no opening date has been set but "based on the current condition of the space" they are hoping to open "by the end of the year."

All Food+Drink

