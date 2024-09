La Gourmandine eyes Oakland, Spork closes (for now), and more Pittsburgh food news

Pittsburgh Food Policy Council

Multiple locations. pittsburghfoodpolicy.org

On Sat., Sept. 14, explore the region’s farms and community gardens at the latest Pittsburgh Urban Farm Tour . Presented by the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, Grow Pittsburgh Pasa Sustainable Agriculture , and Chatham University’s Food Studies Program, the event invites participants on self-guided tours of 14 sites highlighting “the importance of local food systems, sustainability, and community engagement.”Family-friendly tours offer engagement for kids, opportunities to meet farmers, gardeners, and community leaders, and “an inside look at farming techniques” and the “crucial contributions” urban farms make across Pittsburgh. Locations include the Garfield Community Farm, Hazelwood Community Garden, Homewood’s Oasis Farm & Fishery , the Healthy Food Center Garden at West Penn Hospital, and more. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, beginning at $5 with a suggested donation of $15, and can be purchased through Eventbrite . Proceeds from the Farm Tour benefit participating sites and the Urban Growers Scholarship Fund.