 Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news | Food | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news

By

click to enlarge Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news
Photo: Courtesy of Anthos Bakery and Cafe
Grilled Octopus and Fava special

Anthos Bakery and Cafe

3803 Willow Ave, Castle Shannon. anthosbakery.com

Feeling fishy? Anthos Bakery and Cafe, an authentic Greek restaurant in Castle Shannon, is starting their summer special trend by introducing Grilled Octopus and Fava. The octopus leg is marinated and grilled to order, then bathed in caramelized onion and served over fava (yellow split pea puree).


Federal Galley

200 Children's Way, North Side. federalgalley.org

A little fruity drink never hurts, which is great, because Federal Galley is introducing a delightfully orange summer cocktail. Head to the bar and try sipping on the “Practice What You Peach,” the winning cocktail from Federal Gallery’s “World Cocktail Day” drink idea competition. It packs George Dickel Rye, Eum, Cynar, lime juice, peach nectar, sage simple syrup, and Angostura Bitters.

click to enlarge Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news

Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville, and available at other retailers. pittsburghjuicecompany.com

Find Wonderland at the Pittsburgh Juice Company with their new “Drink Me” juice release. House-made cashew milk, dates, pink himalayan sea salt, coconut oil, vanilla, and blue majik spirulina load anti-inflammatory superfoods all into one vanilla-flavored drink, with a blue hue that alludes to the potion in the 1951 film. It is available in-store and through online delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and their website.


Off the Hook

908 Warrendale Village Dr., Warrendale. offthehookfish.com

Off the Hook is fishing for relief from this sticky weather with two new summer dessert specials. The first is a watermelon sorbet, garnished with the zing of fresh mint. The second is their Angel Food Cake, which is completely nut free, and decorated with whipped cream and grilled peaches. 100% of sales of the Angel Food Cake is being donated to Life Outreach International, a “faith-based organization committed to expressing God’s love in both word and deed,” according to their website.

click to enlarge Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news
CP Photo: Owen Gabbey
Dancing Gnome taproom in Sharpsburg

Dancing Gnome Brewery

1025 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com

Dancing Gnome is providing your favorite ales and IPAs seven days a week now — including Mondays — from open to close. Drinks are available inside their taproom, or can be brought to their large, partly-shaded patio. They’re still hosting food trucks and events nearly every night.

Tags

Related Content

NLRB charges Starbucks shops with threats, surveillance, and illegal terminations

By Jamie Wiggan

NLRB charges Starbucks shops with threats, surveillance, and illegal terminations

Pittsburgh announces 15 summer pools set to open next week

By August Stephens

Pittsburgh announces 15 summer pools set to open next week

It is the summer of art at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden Sponsored

By Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

It is the summer of art at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

By Ali Trachta

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will take over Carnegie Science Center, hopefully without Matty Healy

Latest in Food

9 things that would level-up Pittsburgh's food scene from great to really freaking great

By Michael Machosky

9 things that would level-up Pittsburgh's food scene from great to really freaking great

Praise for Pigeon Bagels, Two Frays flair for Crocs, and more Pittsburgh food news

By Amanda Waltz

Praise for Pigeon Bagels, Two Frays flair for Crocs, and more Pittsburgh food news

RIP Larry Lagattuta of Enrico Biscotti. He loved the Strip, and the Strip loved him back

By Michael Machosky

RIP Larry Lagattuta of Enrico Biscotti. He loved the Strip, and the Strip loved him back

Flavor of Puerto Rico brings Boricua fare to Pittsburgh

By María Manautou-Matos

Flavor of Puerto Rico brings Boricua fare to Pittsburgh
More »
More Food
All Food+Drink

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • July 5-11, 2023

Previous Issues

Trending

9 things that would level-up Pittsburgh's food scene from great to really freaking great

9 things that would level-up Pittsburgh's food scene from great to really freaking great

By Michael Machosky

Rudy's Bar &amp; Grill has been serving Pittsburgh's best ham sandwich for 90 years

Rudy's Bar & Grill has been serving Pittsburgh's best ham sandwich for 90 years

By Jamie Wiggan

El Pariente is the gas station taco shop you didn't know Bloomfield needed

El Pariente is the gas station taco shop you didn't know Bloomfield needed

By Sarah Hamm

Flavor of Puerto Rico brings Boricua fare to Pittsburgh

Flavor of Puerto Rico brings Boricua fare to Pittsburgh

By María Manautou-Matos

Things To Do This Week

Pittsburgh’s top events: July 6-12

Pittsburgh’s top events:
July 6-12
Get Our Daily Newsletter
© 2023 Pittsburgh City Paper
Powered By Foundation