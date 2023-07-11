Start your week, literally, at Dancing Gnome, summer cocktail and dessert specials, and more food news

Anthos Bakery and Cafe

3803 Willow Ave, Castle Shannon. anthosbakery.com

Feeling fishy? Anthos Bakery and Cafe, an authentic Greek restaurant in Castle Shannon, is starting their summer special trend by introducing Grilled Octopus and Fava. The octopus leg is marinated and grilled to order, then bathed in caramelized onion and served over fava (yellow split pea puree).





Federal Galley

200 Children's Way, North Side. federalgalley.org

A little fruity drink never hurts, which is great, because Federal Galley is introducing a delightfully orange summer cocktail. Head to the bar and try sipping on the “Practice What You Peach,” the winning cocktail from Federal Gallery’s “World Cocktail Day” drink idea competition. It packs George Dickel Rye, Eum, Cynar, lime juice, peach nectar, sage simple syrup, and Angostura Bitters.

Pittsburgh Juice Company

3418 Penn Ave., Lawrenceville, and available at other retailers. pittsburghjuicecompany.com

Find Wonderland at the Pittsburgh Juice Company with their new “Drink Me” juice release. House-made cashew milk, dates, pink himalayan sea salt, coconut oil, vanilla, and blue majik spirulina load anti-inflammatory superfoods all into one vanilla-flavored drink, with a blue hue that alludes to the potion in the 1951 film. It is available in-store and through online delivery services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub, and their website.





Off the Hook

908 Warrendale Village Dr., Warrendale. offthehookfish.com

Off the Hook is fishing for relief from this sticky weather with two new summer dessert specials. The first is a watermelon sorbet, garnished with the zing of fresh mint. The second is their Angel Food Cake, which is completely nut free, and decorated with whipped cream and grilled peaches. 100% of sales of the Angel Food Cake is being donated to Life Outreach International, a “faith-based organization committed to expressing God’s love in both word and deed,” according to their website.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Owen Gabbey Dancing Gnome taproom in Sharpsburg

Dancing Gnome Brewery

1025 Main St., Sharpsburg. dancinggnomebeer.com

Dancing Gnome is providing your favorite ales and IPAs seven days a week now — including Mondays — from open to close. Drinks are available inside their taproom, or can be brought to their large, partly-shaded patio. They’re still hosting food trucks and events nearly every night.