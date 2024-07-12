Dining and a rustic retreat at TreeTops in Acme, Pa.

click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
The entrance to TreeTops
I’m always on the hunt for a fantastic day trip away from the noise and asphalt of the city. The woods are my sanctuary, my favorite retreat in which to breathe, slow down, and reconnect with nature. This year, I was lucky enough to celebrate my birthday tucked into the forest at TreeTops in Acme, Pa. I’m not certain which was better, the journey or the destination, but both combined for an unforgettable celebration.
Located about an hour outside of Pittsburgh, our journey (via Apple Maps) brought us down 376, then wound us through Forest Hills, Mt. Pleasant (which has a brand new roundabout
), and Kecksburg. On the way, we saw old farmhouses with grazing cows, historic churches, restored barns, and brand new multi-million-dollar homes with premier views abutting pristine golf courses. Just before we reached Polymath Park
, we hugged the curves of a narrow winding road enveloped in lush trees and towering pines.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
The outdoor space in front of TreeTops in Acme, Pa.
I knew that TreeTops was a Frank Lloyd Wright
-inspired structure before we ventured out. Upon arrival, our tour guide filled us in on the history of the park (while filling our glasses with sparkling white wine), the buildings that stand on the 130 acres, and the passion of the family who purchased the grounds.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
Art deco-style champagne glasses at TreeTops
It all started with Frank Lloyd Wright — or, more specifically, with his apprentice Peter Bernstein. Two Bernstein homes already sat on the 130-acre property before Tom and Heather Papinchak purchased their home, now TreeTops restaurant, in 2000 and acquired the rest of the land in 2003. There are currently four houses on the property, two designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and two designed by Peter Bernstein, and a fifth is about to be constructed. Fallingwater
is a quick 30-minute drive away, and the properties work together for marketing and ticket sales as well as conservation efforts.
While there are hiking trails for guests and lovely, rustic accommodations, this is definitely a destination for couples, not for families with children. For those who crave a rustic romantic getaway near Pittsburgh, the gorgeous accommodations will take you back in time. There’s no spa or gym, no pool or AV room. It’s simple: an escape from progress, stress, and sound. The property, according to our guide, had been recently visited by both Will Ferrell and Solange.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
A treehouse dining pod at TreeTops
The Branch dining experience is one I’ll never forget. But before getting into the menu, I need to note that you need to book your table, especially if you want to eat at an outdoor treehouse, way ahead of time. And plan to spend some money. Most of the people we met were celebrating a milestone such as an anniversary or a birthday.
About a week ahead of time, the staff asked us via email to pre-select our entrees. The five-course meal was pre-set with seasonal, mostly local ingredients and no substitutions (unless someone has an allergy, which they are able to accommodate). The courses leading up to the entrée are curated to fit with your entree choice.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
Watermelon shrimp tacos at TreeTops
I ordered the seafood, as did my partner. Since the weather was warm (but slightly drizzly), I didn’t feel like eating anything heavy like a steak or pasta. The homemade bread was served with house-made butters. One was infused with truffles and the other a lemon and herb combination.
The first course was a watermelon shrimp taco, followed by a spring mix salad with goat cheese wrapped up like an adorable green burrito with homemade lavender vinaigrette on the side. The third course was gnocchi, which was a bit too heavy for me considering the weather. Then came the main course: seafood and coconut rice that was so good, I didn’t even snap a picture before devouring it. And then dessert, a lovely little panna cotta served with fresh, seasonal berries, and coffee.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
Panna cotta at TreeTops
There was only one thing I wish they might have done differently: it would have been wonderful to have a wine-pairing option with our meal. That said, we were able to order a bottle of wine ahead of time and some sparkling wine while we dined. After, we were able to explore the property, peeking out over the treehouses and walking along the fairy-light-lit paths.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
The fairy light paths at TreeTops
On our way back to Pittsburgh, as my partner drove over the tree-dotted hills, the sun began to set, serving up a dazzling array of pinks and purples. The rain had let up just enough for a rainbow to appear, arcing its way from one end of the vista to the other. And so my latest 40-somethingth birthday ended with a sunset-rainbow combination. Not bad, Mother Nature. Not bad.