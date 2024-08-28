Coming soon to the Strip, an off-leash bar for pups and their parents

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Travis and Alissa May of The Dog Penn

This fall, dog lovers will be able to go off-leash as the Strip District welcomes its newest attraction: The Dog Penn, a dog park combined with a full-service bar.



Married couple Alissa (Furman) May and Travis May are transforming the former Joseph Labriola Sausage Co. building into a brand new concept for the community. The Dog Penn will feature 2,350 square feet of fully turfed outdoor space where dogs can play while their owners relax in Adirondack chairs with a cold beverage in hand.

“We’re a full bar — grab a cocktail or a beer, listen to music, and let the puppers play while you hang with your friends,” Travis tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “There’s nothing in Pittsburgh like this!”

Travis and Alissa May of The Dog Penn walk through their building located in the Strip District.

The couple was inspired to create the Dog Penn after an epic road trip from Alaska to Pennsylvania, Alissa’s home state, where they encountered similar concepts along the way. Recognizing a need for dog-friendly spaces in Pittsburgh, they envisioned a place where dogs could run free and make friends.

Safety is a top priority at the Dog Penn. All dogs must register online with proof of up-to-date vaccinations and must be spayed or neutered. Trained dog handlers will be on-site to monitor play and ensure all pups are well-behaved. The turfed area will be treated nightly with a specialized cleaning system that kills 99% of bacteria including Bortadella and Parvo.

“We’re committed to safety for the dogs and amenities for the people,” Alissa says.

Inside the building, patrons can enjoy a wide selection of beverages, including wine, cocktails, and craft beer. Remote workers will appreciate the free WiFi, available outlets, and limited selection of coffee drinks. Whether you’re hanging out with your pup, joining friends, or stopping by solo, the Mays say everyone is welcome at their new hangout.

Marko Au and Michelle McLoota paint a mural of the Mays' dog on the side of The Dog Penn building

The Dog Penn will also feature a rotation of local food trucks. The indoor space will include a full-service bar and tables, while the outside area hosts the fully-turfed dog run and a 1,600-square-foot space for food trucks with additional seating.

As seasoned bartenders, the Mays are passionate about providing a positive experience for both customers and employees. “We hope to create a really worthwhile workplace. We’ve been in the industry for so long, we know we can foster a better experience,” they tell City Paper.

The couple’s journey to opening The Dog Penn includes a period as seasonal nomads and a move to Alaska during the pandemic. Their friendly pup, Sabre, rescued from a remote Alaskan village, inspired the idea of combining a dog park with a bar.

click to enlarge CP Photo: Mars Johnson Travis and Alissa May of The Dog Penn

More than just a bar, The Dog Penn aims to be a safe and positive space for dog lovers while giving back to the community. The business will partner with local dog shelters and organizations to fundraise and encourage pet adoption. “We didn’t want to just open a bar. It was always about the dogs,” Travis says. “We want to give back to the community through outreach.”

In addition to community events, The Dog Penn will host movie nights, line dancing, bingo, and private events. During colder months, outdoor heaters and blankets will keep patrons warm, while sails and umbrellas provide shade in the summer.

Visitors to The Dog Penn this fall can also enjoy a mural featuring Sabre and other Pittsburgh pups, painted by Hollidaysburg, Pa.-based artists Michelle McLoota and Marko Au of No Ka Oi Art.

Due to the off-leash dog park and full-service bar, patrons must be 21 years or older. Humans may socialize at no cost, but all dogs must register and purchase a daily, monthly, or annual membership. Pittsburghers are encouraged to register their dogs and purchase memberships ahead of time. Pup parents can visit the Dog Penn’s website or social media for updates ahead of the bar’s mid-September grand opening.