CitiParks adds art, music, and more to 2023 Farmers Markets | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Who Cooks For You Farm at the Squirrel Hill Farmers Market
Fans of fresh produce, local treats, and handmade gifts can expect a new season of farmers' markets presented by the City of Pittsburgh Department of Parks & Recreation. This year, CitiParks takes things a step further by supporting the creation of new farmers and small businesses in the area, as well as local artists.
The CitiParks Farmers Markets
kick off on Sun., May 14 with the early launch of the Squirrel Hill Market located in the parking lot at Beacon and Bartlett Streets. A release promoting the event notes that the opening coincides with Mother’s Day, and, in addition to a number of vendors, includes a photo booth and crafting table for kids.
The East End Market, located at Liberty Green Park on Larimer Avenue, opens on Mon., May 22, followed on Wed., May 24 by the Carrick Market, located at the Carrick Dairy District on 1529 Brownsville Road.
The North Side Market opens on Fri., May 26 at Allegheny Commons Park, located at East Ohio Street and Cedar Avenue.
All CitiParks markets will operate through November.
The news comes after the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced that the Market Square Farmers Market
will reopen this week.
All four CitiParks Farmers Markets will accept SNAP food stamps and credit and debit cards as part of Just Harvest’s Fresh Access program
. The program includes Food Bucks, where, for every $5 spent on food stamps, shoppers receive an extra $2 to spend on produce.
In addition to the usual "farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, meats, cheese, and baked goods," as well as "flowers, small gifts, and hot prepared foods," the markets will offer new programs and experiences for visitors. At the Squirrel Hill Market, CitiParks will seek to "foster the next generation of up-and-coming young farmers and budding Pittsburgh urban growers" with a shared communal stand. The East End Market will introduce
new food entrepreneurs at a booth operated by the local nonprofit
Catapult Greater Pittsburgh, which operates a food business incubator program.
“CitiParks is excited to make a greater investment into the City’s Farmers Markets to influence the growth of small, local, and sustainably focused businesses,” says CitiParks director Kathryn Vargas.
Vargas also thanked the Bloomfield Development Corporation for its support in helping to "re-envision the City’s Farmers Markets for 2023.”
Art and music also make weekly appearances at all four markets. The Carrick Market will feature music by young DJs from the 25 Carrick
youth apprenticeship program, and commissioned paintings by local artist Marlon Gist will be on display at each market.