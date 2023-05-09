Casa Brasil closes, Pigeon Bagels expands its hours, and more Pittsburgh foods news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Biergarten @ Hotel Monaco
Biergarten at Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Downtown Pittsburgh
Wingstop
4885 McKnight Road, Ross Township. wingstop.com
Wingstop opened its 2,000th restaurant, and local fans of the chain are invited to celebrate. On Tue., May 9 from 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Wingstop representatives head to the company's new McKnight Road location for a ribbon-cutting and parking lot party with free chicken sandwiches, wings, and fries. There will also be giveaways and a DJ.
Market Square Farmer’s Market
Market Square, Downtown. downtownpittsburgh.com
Find local produce, organic products, and small-batch foods from over 30 vendors when the annual Farmer's Market returns to Market Square
. Presented by the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, the market will reopen on Thu., May 11 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with a live performance from Byron Nash and free daffodil bulbs from the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. Find goods from Good L’Oven Cookies, The Brinery at Two Acre Farm, José Quiroz Farm, and Mediterra Bakehouse, as well as new vendors such as Pittsburgher Highland Farm and Tiny Seed Farm, plus many more. The event will continue weekly through Oct. 26.
Bike to Work Day Pop-up Cafés
Multiple locations
As part of National Bike Month, local commuters will take two wheels for Bike to Work Day
. To celebrate the occasion, taking place on Fri., May 19, BikePGH will present a series of pop-up cafés
to keep riders energized. Visit Oakland or Downtown between 7-11 a.m. for free coffee from KLVN and free breakfast snacks from East End Food Co-op. Between 4-7 p.m., visit Sly Fox at the
Highline or Spirit in Lawrenceville for a free happy hour drink and snacks. There will also be perks for BikePGH members.
Photo: Courtesy of Wingstop
Wingstop
Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival
210 Racetrack Road, Washington. pghfoodtruckfest.com
Find all your favorite food trucks in one place when the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows hosts the Greater Pittsburgh Food Truck Festival. Taking place Fri., May 26-Sun., May 28, the Memorial Day weekend happening will feature dozens of trucks selling a wide range of eats, including meatballs, gourmet popcorn, pierogis, halal cuisine, and more. Be sure to bring your appetite for this major event.
Wise County Cafe
911 Galveston Ave., North Side. wisecountybiscuits.com
Wise County Biscuits will soon move from the food truck to a brick-and-mortar location. The local biscuit sandwich seller announced on Instagram
that it will soon set up shop in the North Side. Wise County estimates that the shop will open sometime this summer. Until then, customers can still order online and find Wise County at various local markets.
Pigeon Bagels
5613 Hobart St., Squirrel Hill. pigeonbagels.com
Good news, carbohydrate fans! Pigeon Bagels
is now open on Mondays. Store hours for that day are 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. or until all the bagels sell out. The business will still also be open from Wednesday through Sunday.
Kimpton Hotel Monaco
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. monaco-pittsburgh.com
Enjoy libations and more nine stories above Downtown at Kimpton Hotel Monaco's reopened Biergarten
. The open-air rooftop destination returns with an extensive drink list and sharable bites, including giant pretzels and flatbreads. Try a tropical craft cocktail, play a yard game, or listen to one of the many live musicians playing in the space on the first Thursday of every month.
Casa Brasil
5904 Bryant St., Highland Park. casa-brasil.com
Five years after opening on Bryant Street, Casa Brasil
will close. The announcement was posted on the Brazilian restaurant's Instagram page
, which reads, "Between now and May 31, the plan is to continue to operate with our normal business hours but we expect to have some slight modifications to our schedule on the weekly basis, so keep posted." A 2019 Pittsburgh City Paper review
praised the restaurant’s "flavor-driven, all-around delicious dishes," saying the "homestyle, down-to-earth dishes, with their authentic, intoxicating flavors, struck a heavenly chord."