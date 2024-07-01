 California Coffee Bar in Brighton Heights serves delicious grilled cheese with a side of neighborhood charm | Pittsburgh City Paper

CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
California Coffee Bar in Brighton Heights
Have you ever had a grilled cheese sandwich so good you had to tell the world about it? That’s what’s happening right here, right now. I couldn’t even keep this amazing sandwich intact before snapping a photo — so I decided to order a second one. However, before I could snap a photo of the second sandwich I ordered, it was promptly devoured by my daughter (bon appétit, mini-me). I’m not kidding; it’s really that good.

click to enlarge Find an amazing grilled cheese sandwich and more at California Coffee Bar
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
The best grilled cheese sandwich
I’ve been swinging into California Coffee Bar in Brighton Heights nearly every Wednesday for about six months for a quick coffee while my son attends preschool nearby. The staff and atmosphere have always been friendly, and it’s one of those places where the baristas know the names of many of their neighborhood customers. It’s a special treat sitting out at one of their sidewalk bistro tables, watching people pop in and out of the neighboring businesses and petting random dogs (thanks, lady with the German Shepherd).

Inside, California Coffee Bar is set up like an ’80s diner downstairs, complete with reddish pleather booths and glass double doors. And it feels like a chic, modern, remote-worker-friendly cafe upstairs, with a strong WiFi signal, several tables, a comfy couch (with an Adam Driver reverse sequin pillow), a fireplace, and a community board. Every wall in the joint is spattered with local art for sale. It’s perfectly quirky and incredibly homey.

click to enlarge Find an amazing grilled cheese sandwich and more at California Coffee Bar
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
Oh hey, it's Adam Driver!
How’s the coffee, you ask? It’s quite good, but I’m not by any means a coffee expert. Don’t get me wrong, I love coffee, but you could serve me the swilliest of swill, and I wouldn’t mind, as long as I get the much-needed caffeine supercharge that keeps a working single mom going (though I must say, I really enjoy the latte breve here). Until today, however, I hadn’t eaten anything off their menu. Now I know I was missing out on the good stuff.

The grilled cheese was just like my grandma used to make it: fluffy Italian bread, perfectly melted yellow cheese (is it cheddar? American? government?), and just a hint of butter. But that’s not all. The blueberry muffin was warm and fresh, and although it was huge, my kid gobbled it up in a matter of minutes. California Coffee Bar also makes amazing smoothies. While I’m not a coffee snob, I am a smoothie enthusiast. I give their blends a ten out of ten.

click to enlarge Find an amazing grilled cheese sandwich and more at California Coffee Bar
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
Two of CCB's delicious smoothie blends
So the next time I’m craving a grilled cheese, I’m headed back to Brighton Heights. Who knows, maybe I’ll try one of their soups, breakfast sandwiches, or bowls. Probably not. I’ll just stick with what I believe to be the best grilled cheese sandwich I’ve eaten in Pittsburgh … so far.

