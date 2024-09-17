Buffalo chicken tacos, Oktoberfest events, Negronis galore, and more Pittsburgh food news

Negroni Week
Pittsburgh bars and restaurants are raising a glass for Negroni Week. Produced by Imbibe Magazine, the annual international event invites bars and restaurants to mix classic negronis and negroni variations to support charitable causes. This year, from Tue. Sept. 16-Sun., Sept. 22, the “ultimate cocktail,” traditionally made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, raises funds for Slow Food, a global organization promoting equitable and sustainable food systems.
Multiple locations. negroniweek.com
Pittsburgh venues participating in Negroni Week include Co-Sign Speakeasy; the themed bar released a menu of three variations including a Black and White Negroni, Coffee Negroni, and Desert Rose Negroni. Coughlin’s Law Kitchen and Ale House on Mt. Washington will craft two versions of the cocktail, alongside Downtown’s The Commoner and the recently unveiled Aperitivo Club. Enthusiasts can also try the drink with pizza at Alta Via in Bakery Square or seafood at Point Brugge Café. View the full list of venues registered for Negroni Week.
Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival
The Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival returns to the streets of Liberty Ave. along with a Taste of Jazz Party for foodies. On Fri., Sept. 20 at 9 p.m., head to the August Wilson African American Cultural Center to hear live music from Selecta, Howie Alexander, Thomas Wendt Quintet, and Reagan Gray & Black Vitaminz while enjoying “succulent samples” from 19 food stations. Local restaurants will let “tastebuds rule the night,” according to a press release, serving bites ranging from baba ganoush to burger sliders to a cream cheese shortbread cookie for dessert. The roster includes Barcelona Wine Bar, Cafe Momentum, a grazing table from Nosh & Curd, Taj Mahal Restaurant, Talia, Sarris Candies, and more. Taste of Jazz tickets start at $70 and are available on the Jazz Festival website.
980 Liberty Ave., Downtown. pittsburghjazzfest.org
Pittsburgh OktoberfestOktoberfest will soon kick off in Munich, Germany, and there’s no shortage of Pittsburgh venues celebrating the centuries-old beer and folk festival. From Fri., Sept. 20 to Sun., Sept 22, the recently debuted Hazelwood Brew House invites guests to “folk it up” with pretzels, polka music by The Polkamaniacs, and beer steins. Abstract Realm and New France Brewing Cos. — two of the brewers at the Brew House — serve a special Oktoberfest beer and branded beer stein (also available for pre-order); try both beers and get the stein for $25. A family-friendly Oktoberfest Olympics will take place on Sat., Sept. 21 with German-inspired fare alongside a ticketed sausage-making event ($75) hosted by Community Kitchen Pittsburgh.
For a more modern taste of Bavaria, Ambridge’s Fermata Brewing Company presents Roktoberfest, an all-day Oktoberfest-style celebration. Taking place on Sat., Sept. 21 at Merchant Coffee, three live bands will be featured alongside food from Bridge City Brinery, German favorites from Comfort and Spice, and Fermata beers.
At Homestead’s Golden Age Beer, it’s the German-inspired brewery’s “favorite time of the year.” Their Oktoberfest celebration runs for the duration of the German festival, from Fri., Sept. 20 to Sun., Oct. 6. Enjoy three new Oktoberfest lagers, a “special Fest Weizen collab,” a new German food menu, brat and pretzels, and a lineup of daily entertainment. Check Golden Age’s Instagram and website for announcements and schedules.
Finally, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership promises to deliver "an immersive experience that delivers a vibrant blend of Bavarian tradition and Steel City spirit" with Oktoberfest Pittsburgh. From Oct. 3-13, visitors will find a Bavarian village in Market Square featuring booths, local entertainment, traditional games, a Biergarten with Pittsburgh brews, imported German drafts, ciders, and ales, as well as non-alcoholic options, and a variety of food options, including classic Bavarian food by Primanti Bros. and the Original Oyster House, bratwurst, pretzels, and strudel. The Roberto Clemente Bridge will also transform into a Karneval with a Ferris wheel.
Washington Italian Festival
If you’re still reeling from Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days, head south for the Washington Italian Festival. On Sat., Sept. 21, the free festival takes place at the community pavilion in Downtown Washington, Pa. Celebrate the area’s Italian heritage with food, vendors, and music including favorites from the Washington Jazz Orchestra. Enjoy Italian folk tales, dancing, cooking demonstrations, and children’s activities. The culinary lineup includes Atria’s, Bella’s on Fort Couch, Chicco Baccello, Forlini’s, Vesta 88 River House, and more.
139 S. Main St., Washington. primoitaliano.org/festival
East End Brewing Company
East End’s You Are Here beer project is nearing its end with the release of a penultimate brew to honor Point Breeze. The 89th beer in the series celebrating Pittsburgh’s 90 neighborhoods debuts at the Frick Park Market on Sat., Sept. 21 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. as part of the annual Point Breeze Yard Sale. The Point Breeze beer is a West Coast IPA that features “a special infusion of hop-extract terpenes for a little extra hoppy oomph.” Fans can buy it in four-packs alongside single cans of a “full spread of different beers” at a pop-up beer garden. East End also announced the release of a seasonal Barmy Cream Soda, a “liquid treat” laden with “vanilla-goodness,” now available at its Larimer brewpub and Mt. Lebanon taproom.
7103 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. eastendbrewing.com
Bloomfield Saturday Market
The Bloomfield Saturday Market celebrates its tenth anniversary with a Market Mingle party. The Bloomfield Development Corporation, the event’s host and manager of the Bloomfield Saturday Market, reported that the neighborhood hub of “food, crafts, and community spirit” began with 17 vendors, and has since “flourished into a thriving community event,” drawing up to 3,8000 weekly visitors and incubating local eateries including Fet-Fisk, Pigeon Bagel, and Wise County Biscuits.
5050 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. bloomfieldpgh.org/bloomfield-saturday-market
On Sat., Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m., the special event will feature food and desserts, raffles, and workshops. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online with some pay-what-you-can tickets available at the door.