Barrel and Flow returns, 40 North closes, VegFest turns 10, and more Pittsburgh food news

Lorelei
Lorelei will soon get tropical with a tiki takeover. Alpine Tiki, a two-week pop-up event taking place Wed., July 31-Sat., Aug. 10, returns for a second year. During the pop-up, the Alpine-inspired cocktail bar partners with its sister restaurant Hidden Harbor to feature a special drink menu exploring “the odd affinities between Alpine and tropical flavors,” according to its Instagram. The second annual event brings new art by Charlie Wagers and Alpine Tiki swag; reservations are not required.
124 S. Highland Ave., East Liberty. loreleipgh.com
Pins Mechanical Co.
Pins Mechanical already offers pinball, a ring toss, and duckpin bowling, and on Sun., Aug. 4, adds some adoptable dogs. From 2-5 p.m., the adult arcade partners with the Furkid animal rescue group for a free meet-and-greet with dogs looking for permanent homes. Potential adopters are also treated to giveaways, complimentary doggie shaved ice (alongside shaved ice cocktails for human purchase), and newly launched Pins dog merch.
407 Cinema Dr., South Side. pinsbar.com/locations/pittsburgh
Barrel and Flow Fest
It’s not too late to enjoy a Pittsburgh food festival this summer, starting with Barrel and Flow. Touted as America’s first Black arts and craft brew festival, the event returns Fri., Aug. 9-Sun., Aug. 11 with three days of festivities. The main festival on Sat., Aug 10 at The Stacks at 3 Crossings features a roster of exclusive collaborations celebrating Black brewers (including a local partnership between the August Wilson African American Cultural Center and Trace Brewing), a craft market, and a family-friendly STEAM tent with hands-on science and art activities. Visit the Barrel and Flow Fest ticket page to view the complete line-up and to purchase tickets starting at $25.
2875 Railroad St., Strip District. barrelandflow.com
Pittsburgh VegFest
VegFest celebrates its 10th year when, on Sat., Aug. 10 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., it returns to Allegheny Commons Park East. Hosted by the nonprofit Justice for Animals, the event's extensive line-up of 175 vendors includes food from the pop-up Chick Habit by Onion Maiden, Oliver’s Donuts, 1:11 Juice Bar, and a variety of food trucks, alongside wellness and eco-friendly shops and community and animal welfare organizations. Festival goers are welcome to bring pets to the park, picnic, and enjoy live music, yoga, cooking demonstrations, speakers, and other entertainment, with VIP options and swag bags returning from previous years.
255 East Ohio St., North Side. pittsburghvegfest.org
Philippine-American Performing Arts of Greater Pittsburgh
Sample a homemade Filipino meal for $10 on Sun., Aug. 11 at the Rose Barn in North Park. The Philippine-American Performing Arts of Greater Pittsburgh (PAPAGP) will, from 12-8 p.m., host its annual “Ihaw-Ihaw at Halo-Halo” bake sale and fundraiser. According to an Instagram post, Pittsburghers can try featured street foods including fish and squid balls, kikiam (a sausage-like roll), and kwek-kwek (orange-battered and deep-fried eggs), along with desserts from the bake sale. Proceeds benefit PAPAGP, a nonprofit founded in 2012 to preserve and promote Filipino culture through dance and performing arts.
10280 Pearce Mill Rd., Allison Park. philippinefolkdance.org
Lawrence Hall
Lawrence Hall — Butler St.’s swanky new food hall with four restaurants, a bar, and Leona’s scoop shop — entices diners further with a private wine pairing dinner. On Mon., Aug. 12 from 5:30-8:30 pm, chef Anthony Tomacchio of TOMA will serve a five-course meal of exclusive dishes paired with Italian wines. The menu includes charcuterie, an antipasto of caprese melon salad, smoked mozzarella ravioli, roasted half chicken with a blackberry balsamic reduction, and more, with an ice cream Brachetto float dessert by Leona’s. The “intimate” ticketed dinner has limited seating and will be held when the food hall is closed to the public. Tickets cost $150 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
4609 Butler St., Lawrenceville. lawrencehallpgh.com
Thyme Machine Pittsburgh
A popular Bloomfield breakfast sandwich spot has expanded its hours. The Thyme Machine cart announced it will open Wednesdays from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. in addition to its regular schedule. Pittsburghers can get their sandwich fix five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday; view the cart’s hours and the seasonal sandwich menu on its Instagram.
4613 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. instagram.com/thymemachinepgh
East End Brewing Company
East End is brewing up summer offerings, starting with the return of its Kölsch. The German “ale-disguised-as-lager” is made annually to celebrate the height of summer and is described as a “pleasantly crisp beer with very subtle fruit and hop character.” Try it in cans at both East End locations with a draft option coming soon. On July 26, the brewery also released the 88th beer in its YOU ARE HERE neighborhood beer project. A dry-hopped saison celebrates Lower Lawrenceville and is now available on tap at the Larimer brewpub.
147 Julius St., Larimer and 651 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon. eastendbrewing.com
Lasagna Love x Flour Power Pittsburgh
Volunteer chefs took over Flour Power Pittsburgh, a culinary studio in Allison Park, to help address family food insecurity. For National Lasagna Day on July 27, Boston-based nonprofit Lasagna Love organized Pittsburgh volunteers to bake 200 lasagnas with ricotta and mozzarella donated by Galbani Cheese, feeding more than 1,000 people. The day was part of the organization's national effort to connect communities through homemade meal delivery and "eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it is needed most." Pittsburghers can donate, volunteer, or request a meal through Lasagna Love’s website.
lasagnalove.org
40 North
40 North announced its closure on July 28 after three years. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share… 40 North closed its doors,” executive chef Beth Zozula wrote on the restaurant’s Instagram. “On behalf of myself and the other former employees, I want to thank everyone for their support over the last 3 years. We loved feeding and serving you.”
40 W. North Ave., North Side. 40northpgh.com
40 North opened in 2021 inside City of Asylum’s Alphabet City headquarters and strived to “take inspiration from [its] mission as a nonprofit and safe space” with an international menu. Zozula was selected as a James Beard semifinalist for her work at 40 North in 2022.