A winter beer festival, a cookbook benefitting prisoners, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

Pittsburgh Beerfest

1000 Fort Duquesne Blvd., Downtown. pittsburghbeerfest.com





Just in time to warm us up, Pittsburgh Beerfest returns on Fri. Jan. 26 and Sat., Jan. 27 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Touted as one of the largest craft beer events in the country, the Pittsburgh Winter Beerfest invites enthusiasts to sample more than 150 craft brews, alongside offerings from new wineries and distilleries. Ciders, seltzers, liquor, NA beverages, and food booths will also be on-site at the two-day event. Tickets (starting at $45 for one of three sessions) are available online

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh

4501 Lytle St., Hazelwood. ckpgh.org

Community Kitchen Pittsburgh — which claimed the city’s best Lenten fish fry — is now mobile. The Hazelwood-based nonprofit, which offers no-cost culinary training programs and job placement, has stationed

at Mill 19 in the Hazelwood Green development. A lunch menu, served daily 11 a.m.-2 p.m., will rotate weekly, with plans to debut breakfast next month. Due to the harsh winter weather, the truck is currently closed with plans to reopen on Thu., Jan. 18.



click to enlarge CP Photo: Pam Smith A volunteer wraps up an order at Community Kitchen Pittsburgh in Hazelwood.

Buffalo Sauce Boycott

TribLive Sports Illustrated.



With a playoff upset in their sights, Steelers fans turned to protest, with local restaurants boycotting Buffalo sauce ahead of yesterday’s wildcard game against the Buffalo Bills. reported that restaurants across the region, including 22 McDonald’s locations and Bubba’s Gourmet Burghers & Beer in Cecil Township (owned by 100.7 FM’s Bubba Show host Bubba Snider), “yank[ed] the sauce” ahead of the game, even extending the ban as the matchup was postponed due to blizzard conditions. The sauce boycott story has since gone national, picked up by Buffalo, N.Y. outlets and

Hello Bistro

hellobistro.com