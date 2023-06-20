A new South Side restaurant, a big cider-ific giveaway, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Paul G. Wiegman
Botany Hall Kitchen at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Threadbare Cider House
1291 Spring Garden Ave., Troy Hill. threadbarecider.com
Threadbare wants to send you away on a cabin retreat. Enter the Ciderday Cabin Stay Giveaway
for a chance to win a one-night stay in The Highlands Cabins at Seven Springs, a $30 Threadbare gift card, and a Threadbare-branded insulated cooler, as well as four Ciderday slim can koozies. Pennsylvania residents 21 and over can enter now through July 4 by mail or by subscribing to Threadbare's newsletter.
Ritual House
524 William Penn Place, Downtown. ritualhousepgh.com
Ritual House announced the release of a new summer menu. The Downtown restaurant will debut new appetizer, lunch, brunch, dinner, and dessert options. Enjoy spins on summer favs like the fried green tomatoes topped with green goddess dressing and pickled onion, barbecue sweet potato with whipped mascarpone, and "Not Your Gram's Strawberry Pretzel Salad," a take on a popular seasonal treat. A new cocktail menu will offer the gin-based Southside Fizz, the fruity bourbon taste of the Mango-ing, Going, Gone, and the espresso-inspired Beani-tini. Ritual House will debut the new additions on Wed., June 21 from 4-7 p.m. during a Summer Solstice happy hour.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Ritual House
Summer cocktails at Ritual House
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
One Schenley Park, Oakland. phipps.conservatory.org
Phipps invites aspiring chefs to join its new Culinary Arts programs
. The educational series kicks off on Wed., June 28 with a course on making stir fry with fresh summer vegetables. From there, participants can take classes covering proper knife technique, brunch, cocktail and mocktails, Indian cuisine, and more. Registration required for all classes.
Essence Cafe
1924 E. Carson St., South Side. essence.cafe
The South Side has a new restaurant for vegans and vegetarians. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette describes Essence
, which opened in May, as offering "a global twist on meat-free cuisine with a tilt toward African flavors." Executive chef Ojok Grichang draws from his South Sudanese upbringing to produce dishes like jollof rice, as well as plant-based burgers and sandwiches, dumplings filled with spinach and tofu, Italian dishes, and more. Dine in between 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and weekends (except Tuesdays) or order takeout every day from 11 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.