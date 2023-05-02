A look at Cinco de Mayo events, a call for recipes, and other Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Spring cocktails at The PA Market
Nine O'Clock Wines
4112 Butler St., Lawrenceville. nineoclockwines.com
Fans of this local subscription service
will soon be able to get their all-natural wines whenever they want. Now permanently set up in the Lawrenceville Market House, Nine O'Clock Wines
will begin regular shop hours on Thu., May 4. Shoppers can visit Thu.-Sat. from 12-7 p.m., and on Sunday from 12-5 p.m. The business will combine its third anniversary and grand Market House opening with sales and specials throughout mid-June, including complimentary snacks and wine on Sat., June 17.
Cinco de Mayo
Multiple locations
Honor Mexico's 1862 victory over invading French forces with food and drink specials and other fun taking place throughout Pittsburgh this weekend. Toast some amazing wildlife during the Cinco de Rhino: 21+ Happy Hour
at the Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium, or join WDVE and the tribute band Rat Poison for a night
of dinner and 1980s rock at Hard Rock Cafe. You can also join the Tacos N' Tequila Bar Crawl
on the South Side. See what your favorite local spot has in store and, as always, celebrate responsibly.
The PA Market
108 19th St., Strip District. thepamarket.com
Spring cocktails have arrived at this Strip District destination. The PA Market will feature seasonal drinks at several of its on-site bars and restaurants. Try the I'm Glad You Feel That Way, a fruity, daiquiri-like beverage, at The Tavern, or the tiki-inspired D.H. Brought The Beach Back! at Top Floor Cocktail Bar, along with other selections. There are also a number of mocktails available for the sober crowd, including the tropical No Worries, It's Not a Soggy Bar with house-made banana and mango cordial, pineapple juice, orange juice, and coconut cream.
View of Brilliant Branch Railroad Bridge from Aspinwall Riverfront Park
Are you a resident of Aspinwall? Do you have a special recipe to share with the world? The Aspinwall Neighbors organization put out a call for recipes
to include in its Community Cookbook. According to the Aspinwall Neighbors website, recipes will be collected and "compiled into a cookbook that features not just food, but the people who call Aspinwall home." The deadline for submission is June 1, with an anticipated publish date in either October or November. Aspinwall residents can submit recipes online at the Aspinwall Neighbors website or send hard copies of recipes to "Aspinwall Neighbors, Attn: Cookbook, 217 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall, Pa. 15215."
Galley Group plans to give new life to an old favorite in Mount Lebanon. The restaurant accelerator company announced the future launch of Arthur's Korner Pub, described in a press release as a "revamped pub concept" meant to "maintain that same charming look and feel that everyone loves of their favorite neighborhood bar" while offering a "slightly elevated take with an expanded cocktail menu and a simple wine list.” The concept, set to open this summer, will move into the space once occupied by The Korner Pub, a popular bar that operated for eight decades before closing in April 2022. Galley Group promises that Arthur's Korner Pub will offer "charming tributes such as locally sourced frozen pizza and freshly popped popcorn, reminiscent of that classic small-town bar feel that made the Korner Pub so well-loved."