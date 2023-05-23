A line of ice cream candles, a new WFH spot, and more Pittsburgh food news | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge
Photo: Rose Colored Creative
Confit Tuna Tartine and Asparagus Salad at The Commoner
Make your house smell like an ice cream sandwich with a new, upcoming line of candles. PGH Candle announced on Instagram
that it has created several scents through a collaboration with Leona's Ice Cream
. The dessert-based fragrances, which include Toasted Coconut, Cinnamon and Vanilla, Coffee Cake, and Spiced Honey and Lavender, will release on June 21.
Pittsburgh Vegan Expo & Arts Festival
209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville/5247 Butler St., Lawrenceville
pittsburghvegan.com
Enjoy plant-based goodness at two distinct locations during the 2023 Pittsburgh Vegan Expo & Arts Festival. On July 8, the annual event heads to Monroeville Convention Center followed on July 9 at Lolev Beer
. The two-day festival will include food trucks, vendors, live music and dance, handcrafted gifts, and more.
Beers of the Burgh returns with a new festival that promises to gather "a dozen of the city's top-tier taco spots" in one place. Tickets are now on sale
for TacoMania Super Fest, taking place on July 30 at the SouthSide Works. Along with food trucks and breweries, the event will also feature live music and shows by Enjoy Wrestling
.
click to enlarge
CP Photo: Amanda Waltz
Aslin Beer in the Strip District
Aslin Beer Co.
1801 Smallman St., Strip District. aslinbeer.com/pittsburgh
The Strip District brewery
now welcomes remote workers for weekly Work From Home sessions that feature great drink deals. Every Wednesday, workers can set up in Aslin's spacious taproom and, for $16, enjoy bottomless coffee and tea drinks all day.
Lawrenceville Farmers Market
115 41st St., Lawrenceville. lunited.org
Bay 41 now hosts sellers of fresh produce, baked goods, handmade soaps, and more as part of the weekly Lawrenceville Farmers Market. Every Tuesday from 3-7 p.m., the market satisfies the self-described mission of Lawrenceville United to increase food access, support local agricultural businesses, and provide a "vibrant resource for the Lawrenceville community." The market continues through Nov. 21.
The Commoner
620 William Penn Place, Downtown. thecommonerpgh.com
Downtown workers have another lunch option at The Commoner
. The restaurant, located in the Kimpton Hotel Monaco, announced the return of its lunch service, now being served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. A press release boasts a revamped menu featuring an Iceberg Wedge Salad, Grilled BLT, and Fried Chicken Sandwich, as well as soup and salad options like Cauliflower Soup with pumpkin seed oil and an Asparagus Salad with burrata, truffle vinaigrette, and toasted barley. Other items include elevated grilled cheese sandwiches, Confit Tuna Tartine, and mac and cheese made with Point Reyes Tomme and white cheddar.