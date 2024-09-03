A festival gets corny, a taco place goes up in Smoke, and more Pittsburgh food news

click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream fall flavors
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream
Multiple locations. jenis.com
Just because summer is winding down doesn't mean we can't continue screaming for ice cream. Jeni's
heralds the beginning of fall with several festive, creative autumnal flavors. A press release describes Bay Leaf Cheesecake as a "refreshing and subtly herbaceous cream cheese ice cream with a crisp graham cracker swirl." Sweet Potato Marshmallow Praline combines "spiced sweet potatoes" with marshmallow sweet cream and candied pecans while the more savory Pumpkin Seed & Rye Cookie offers "nutty and decadent roasted pumpkin seed cream paired with soft rye cookie crumbles." Chocolate lovers can enjoy the rich, complex Miso Butterscotch Brownie. Be sure to grab a scoop when, on Thu., Sept. 5, these blow into Jeni's Pittsburgh locations.
Pittsburgh Tacos & Margs Crawl
1707 E Carson St., South Side. barcrawlnation.com
Expereince what Bar Crawl Nation describes as combining "a food festival, treasure hunt, and fiesta-themed bar crawl, to create an unforgettable celebration of tacos, margaritas, and fun." On Sat., Sept. 7, the company leads a Tacos & Margs Crawl to various South Side bars and restaurants, starting at Jimmy D's and moving onto Twelve Whiskey Barbecue, La Bodega, Mario's South Side Saloon, and others. The journey, which starts at 2 p.m., includes music, photo opportunities, taco specials, and featured margaritas. Tickets for the 21-and-over event are $24.99-54.99 and a VIP upgrade is available.
The time-honored tradition of watching football while enjoying an alcoholic beverage can now result in supporting local businesses. Steelers Stillhouse
, described as "a partnership between the Pittsburgh Steelers and three PA-based distilleries," released four "specially crafted liquors" celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Steelers' Super Bowl IX victory. The spirits include Boyd & Blair Steel Curtain Vodka, Boyd & Blair Steel Curtain Rum, Hidden Still Spirits Limited Edition Straight Bourbon Whiskey, and Noire 74 Gin, a selection crafted by Pittsburgh's first Black-owned distilling company. The latest Stillhouse releases are now available for purchase
on the Steelers website.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers Stillhouse releases
Corn will come in several varieties when the Millvale Community Library honors the crop with a family-friendly festival. On Sat., Sept. 9, Cornfest invites everyone to participate in a corn recipe cookoff, as well as a cornhole tournament, corn jokes, and corn crafts. All proceeds benefit the Library.
One Bite One Day
2425 Liberty Ave., Strip District. givebutter.com/c/OBOD24
An upcoming "foodie event" will help raise funds for those affected by advanced-stage cancer. At Bitz Opera Factory on Thu., Sept. 12, One Day to Remember presents One Bite One Day
, a day that promises craft cocktails and "delectable bites prepared by over 25 of Pittsburgh's top chefs, each showcasing their culinary expertise with a bite-sized signature dish." Tickets for the 21-and-over event cost $125-250 and benefit the organization's mission of providing free, fun opportunities for children to spend time with parents and caregivers struggling with aggressive cancer.
East End Food Co-op
7516 Meade St., Point Breeze. eastendfood.coop/events
Ever wanted to keep chickens but didn't know where to start? On Fri., Sept. 13, East End Co-op is hosting a Backyard Chicken workshop
led by Patrice Bolomope of Mystic Mamas. Interact with live chickens during this informational session described as covering the "benefits of having your own flock, how to care for them, and tips for keeping them happy and healthy." For a fee of $10-15, this workshop will have you gathering fresh eggs in no time.
Things will get hot when the Braddock Carnegie Library hosts its annual Chili Cook-Off. The competition, which takes place at Braddock Public House on Sat., Sept. 14, will continue the library's quest "to find the Mon Valley's best chili," awarding outstanding competitors with cash prizes and more. Tickets cost $25, with a $10 discount applied to anyone living in the library's service area (Braddock, Chalfant, East Pittsburgh, North Braddock, and Turtle Creek).
Smoke Barbecue Taqueria
4115 Butler St., Lawrenceville. smokepgh.com
The Butler St. business district will soon lose a celebrated taco spot. Smoke, a resturant
that specilalizes in creatively crafted tacos, will close on Mon., Sept. 16 according to a post
on its Instagram page. No reason was given for the closure. Smoke started in Homestead
in 2011 and later opened its Lawrencville location, where, for nearly a decade, it has served mouth-watering food, even during the pandemic
.
click to enlarge
Photo: Courtesy of High Noon Spirits Company
High Noon Vodka Iced Tea
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
The state's puritanical alcohol control laws have once again relaxed. Pa. Gov. Governor Shapiro recently signed
bipartisan legislation "allowing for the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails at places like grocery stores and gas stations" starting Mon., Sept. 16, according to a press release. Previously, hard seltzer brands like High Noon and White Claw, categorized as "ready-to-drink beverages (RTD) or canned cocktails," were only available for purchase in state stores. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has, as of Aug. 27, started "accepting applications from retail liquor licensees and distributors and importing distributors of malt and brewed beverages."
A beloved Oakland ice cream shop will reopen after its closure was announced. A recent post
on the Dave and Andy's Instagram page teased at a return with, "The rumors are true… See you soon Oakland!" It was reported in April that the Atwood St. business was set to close after 40 years in operation. No further information was given on when Dave and Andy’s will once again welcome customers.