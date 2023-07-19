90 years after prohibition, the spirit of temperance still lingers over Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

click to enlarge Photo: Wikipedia Americans celebrate the end of prohibition in a bar in Paris in 1933

My first proper job was in the Co-operative Group’s pensions department, where I was hired as a temp in 2011 to input mindless data and help prepare for “the biggest logistical operation” in the company’s history, which never happened.



I was 18 at the time, still living in my hometown of Manchester, England. What I remember best from that two-month stint is long Metro rides into town, and taking advantage of the mandatory 10-minute smoking breaks guaranteed to all employees regardless of their inhaling habits since 2007, when the UK government banned cigarettes indoors in 2007. Another perk: often on Fridays, we would march along to the local watering hole for a staff-wide boozy social hour and sink several pints before returning to the office to close out the working week.

Since arriving in the States, though, I’ve learned that opting for a lunchtime beer while on assignment is likely at least to raise an eyebrow, or perhaps even elicit a subtle scolding. (Not that it stops me, as my editor points out.)

Other gentle cues also hinted that drinking — even in respectable contexts — involves at least some kind of reluctant dance with debauchery. Pittsburgh’s many cinder block bars punctured only by closed doors and opaque windows, for instance, form an imposing divide between the drinkers inside and the sober majority outside. Pennsylvania’s complex liquor laws, meanwhile, make it harder logistically to buy alcohol than firearms, and they require you to be three years older.

Social scientists have studied these customs, drawing lines between “open” and “closed” drinking cultures. Closed cultures, like in North America, frame alcohol consumption mainly as a moral issue, fostering an uneasy relationship that encourages alcoholism and other dysfunctional habits. Mediterranean cultures, where wine consumption over lunch or even breakfast is unremarkable, don’t have the same associations between alcohol and drunkenness, nor do they, on the whole, conceive of drinking alcohol as a distinct activity, the scholarship says.

“In societies with a more ambiguous and uneasy relationship with alcohol, where drinking is a moral ‘issue’ … drinking-places are more likely to be enclosed, insular, even secretive environments, with solid walls and doors, frosted windows and substantial screens or partitions, ensuring that the activities of customers are concealed and contained,” write the authors of a paper published by the Social Issues Research Center.

On the other hand, “Societies in which alcohol is traditionally an accepted, unremarkable and morally neutral element of everyday life … tend to favour [SIC] ‘uninhibited’, highly visible drinking-places, with large windows and open spaces, such that customers and facilities are clearly displayed. …The drinking-place extends physically into the environment, overlaps and merges with the everyday world, just as "the consumption of alcohol is [as] integrated into common behaviours [SIC] as sleeping or eating."

(I should pause here to note the irony of a Brit daring to critique another country’s drinking culture. I concede that my people have at least as problematic a relationship with alcohol but — for better or worse — we embrace that fact more warmly.)



Maybe we can read too much into architecture and other cultural symbolism, but America’s ambivalent relationship with alcohol is unequivocally documented, at least historically, in the 13-year experiment in teetotalism that perhaps did more to glorify the mobster aesthetic than curb drinking appetites.

Prohibition ended in 1933 with a near unanimous sense that it was a policy disaster, but it still feels as though much of that temperance spirit lives on, not least in Pittsburgh.

At its conclusion, historians note, teetotalism remained a popular position, even if the law was sapped of support.

“It wasn’t even that everyone’s attitude toward alcohol changed,” Leslie A. Przybylek, a senior curator at the Heinz History Center, tells Pittsburgh City Paper.

Instead, Przybylek says, it was a broad recognition that the nationwide ban incited violence and corruption and also eroded trust in government.

“They came around to seeing that you couldn’t make it a national law,” she adds.

Shortly after prohibition was repealed, a number of municipalities in Allegheny County affirmed their teetotal preferences by passing their own laws restricting alcohol sales. Across the state and country, other towns did the same.

“Once prohibition proved to be such an abysmal experience, the whole thing just became a free for all, and it's been a state-by-state, county-by-county, municipality-by-municipality experiment ever since,” says Przybylek, who led an exhibit on prohibition in Pittsburgh in 2018.

“That is all a direct legacy of prohibition.”

Even today, seven communities in Allegheny County are considered at least partially dry by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, while across the state, that number rises to 681.

When a few booze lovers in Bellevue first attempted to turn the town “wet” in 2011, the referendum tallied more opposition than supporters. Four years later, they pushed it through with the help of a more organized campaign, but the move still evoked strong resistance from many who associated alcohol sales with trouble.

Now, the small borough has a microbrewery and a couple of licensed restaurants that have contributed to an impressive revival of its main street, Lincoln Avenue.

Przybylek says the craft brewing explosion has encouraged a generation of younger drinkers to appreciate taste and texture over a drink’s alcoholic efficacy.

As I sipped an ale last night inside Lincoln Avenue Brewing — a converted fire station with floor-to-ceiling windows and a swathe of outside seating — I suspected she may be right.



And I didn’t even feel a smidge of guilt.