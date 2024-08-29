 Who is behind the ‘Trump Dumps’ that keep appearing Downtown? | Stay Weird, Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh | Pittsburgh City Paper

Who is behind the ‘Trump Dumps’ that keep appearing Downtown?

By

click to enlarge Who is behind the ‘Trump Dumps’ that keep appearing Downtown?
CP Photo: Stacy Rounds
I squatted on Forbes Ave. on Monday, Aug. 16, 2024, to take a photo of this sprinkled specimen.
I wasn’t expecting to nearly step in bedazzled dog doo on my way to Le Gourmandine. It was a bizarre sight: nearly fresh canine excrement with little flags donning the phrases “TRUMP DUMP” and “Trumpin’ ‘n Dumpin” stuck into the turds with toothpicks and topped with patriotic sprinkles. So many questions.

Of course, I took a picture of this curiosity (that must have been a sight) and shared it with our crew here at Pittsburgh City Paper. Apparently, two other staff members have seen the work of this mystery poopy protester before. The turd tagger in question is working the Downtown and North Side bowel movement beat, since their work has been spotted by our crew and others on Forbes Ave. and Smithfield St. (this past Monday), Fourth Ave. and Smithfield, at Acrisure Stadium, and on the Ft. Duquesne pedestrian bridge.

I can’t help but wonder about the scat signer’s methods. Is this person carrying around these carefully constructed mini flags and red-white-and-blue-stars sprinkles in their pants pockets, purse, fanny pack, backpack, briefcase (could you imagine?), or messenger bag just waiting for the perfect subject of fecal matter to present itself? Is this a protest of Trump or a celebration of him (we think protest)? Is this person trying to bring awareness to pet owners and city workers to pick up the poop? Or are they simply trying to make sidewalks great again?

But more importantly, we need to know who the fecal flagger is. This bowel movement Banksy was posted on Reddit’s r/pittsburgh channel over a year ago, but nobody has come forward (yet) to claim their work. And we want the scoop.

If anyone can assist with "dropping" some knowledge on this political "movement," we'd love to hear it!

Tags

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY Aug. 29-Sept. 4

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY Aug. 29-Sept. 4

By Rob Brezsny

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: The humble two-bedroom edition

Affordable-ish Housing in Pittsburgh: The humble two-bedroom edition

By Ali Trachta

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Summit Legal Aid, Good Dog Club, Iron Born, and more

Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Summit Legal Aid, Good Dog Club, Iron Born, and more

By Stacy Rounds

A deep dive into your favorite Pittsburgh nicknames, past and present

A deep dive into your favorite Pittsburgh nicknames, past and present

By Bob Regan

Pittsburgh's top events: Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Pittsburgh’s top events:
Aug. 29-Sept. 4
