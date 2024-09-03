Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: WPXI, Office of the Public Defender, Sharkey's Cuts for Kids, and more

Sponsored

Correctional Officer. The Bureau of Corrections is hiring Correctional Officers responsible for supervising housing pods, coordinating inmate movements, and enforcing rules of conduct. Officers must prepare verbal and written reports on violations, transport detainees with appropriate restraints, and respond to various situations, including crisis intervention. Required skills include effective communication and physical capabilities for emergencies, such as pursuing fleeing inmates or performing rescues. Candidates should be knowledgeable about detention facility practices and able to conduct inspections. The role demands flexibility in working shifts, the use of computers, and more. Click here for more details

Social Worker. The Office of the Public Defender is seeking Social Workers to collaboratively support attorneys in advocating for reduced sentences and alternatives to incarceration for clients. Responsibilities include assessing clients’ needs, developing rapport to promote engagement in the legal process, and compiling mitigating information, alongside establishing connections with community resources such as substance abuse and mental health services. The Social Worker will facilitate referrals and ensure follow-up, while aiding attorneys with preparing sentencing memoranda and potentially testifying in court. Essential skills include effective communication, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and knowledge of community services and the criminal legal system. Click here for more details

Deputy Sheriff. Allegheny County’s Sheriff and Deputy Sheriffs have the authority to arrest for all criminal violations and serve as the law enforcement branch of the courts, facilitating extradition across jurisdictions and handling civil court paperwork. Responsibilities include fee collection and issuing licenses for firearms dealers and concealed carry permits. They also support various law enforcement agencies upon request. The selection process for candidates includes written tests, physical agility, background checks, polygraph, panel interviews, psychological evaluations, medical exams, and, if applicable, a reading test before entering the Allegheny County Police Academy. Click here for more details

Office Manager. The Department of Equity and Inclusion is hiring an Office Manager to oversee the coordination and efficiency of office operations, supporting the Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer and the Department of Equity and Inclusion (DEI). Confidentiality is paramount in this role, which includes managing certification processes, conducting internal audits, and maintaining databases. Key responsibilities involve facilitating personnel actions, processing payroll, compiling fiscal transactions, and coordinating departmental activities, including travel and supplies. The Manager acts as a liaison for the DEI, monitors MWDBE reporting, sends bid notifications to disadvantaged businesses, and ensures adherence to federal regulations governing certifications, all while demonstrating strong communication skills and problem-solving abilities. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Full-Time Children's Services Supervisor. Lifesteps is a non-profit human services organization that has been serving Western Pennsylvania for over 100 years by “helping individuals and families with life's changing needs”. The Agency provides programs and services to help children, adults, families and those with special needs live to their fullest potential. If you have a strong desire to help others and serve the community, this is the right opportunity for you. Click here for more details







Membership Sales Coordinator, Wexford, PA. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber (PNRC) is seeking a dynamic and results-driven Membership Sales Coordinator to join our team. The ideal candidate will have a passion for sales and customer service, managing and enhancing our membership programs, with a focus on promoting and selling memberships to potential clients. We are seeking an engaging, motivated, friendly salesperson with exceptional time management and networking skills. The new Membership Sales Coordinator will work at our Wexford office but will transition to our newly renovated Cranberry Satellite office opening in the fall of 2024. Salary range: $40.0-47.0k (annually). Click here for more details

Chief Executive Officer. MHY Family Services. MHY envisions a world where all children have access to individualized education and mental health services leveraging their strengths to help them reach their full potential. MHY believes that every family deserves the opportunity to have their child grow up healthy, happy and able to be a productive community member. MHY Family Services seeks a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) who will be a transformative leader that drives the organization in achieving its mission. The CEO will lead the staff with the full support of the Board to strengthen the core of the mission and programs while upholding the commitments of the Sanctuary Model, including a commitment to Non-violence, Emotional Intelligence, Social Learning, Democracy, Open Communication, Social Responsibility, and Growth and Change. The CEO also works in cooperation with the Trustees of the MHY Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3) that operates for the financial support of MHY. $180.0-200.0k (Annually) Click here for more details







Arts + Entertainment

News Producer. WPXI TV Pittsburgh is in search of a News Producer who consistently crafts in-depth, fast-paced, memorable newscasts. The successful candidate must be able to own breaking news inside newscasts and in extended coverage. Must be able to showcase content using newsroom set and tools to enhance storytelling. In addition, successful candidates must have an understanding of coverage on all platforms and are expected to help generate enterprise story ideas. Collaboration with others is a must for this position, and candidates should be open to feedback and have a desire to grow in their role. Click here for more details

Mascot or Guide. The Mascot Group is seeking an enthusiastic and energetic individual to join our team as a Mascot or Guide contractor. As a Mascot, you will have the exciting opportunity to entertain and engage with children and audiences at various events. If you have a passion for performing, love working with children, and enjoy bringing joy to others, this role is perfect for you! Contract or seasonal work, starting at $20/hour. Click here for more details

Part-time Retail Associate. Plants for Skin is hiring part-time store associates to greet and assist customers in a friendly manner, educate customers about the products, process transactions, stock shelves, assist in production, perform inventory checks, and help keep the store clean and maintained. Interested parties can send a resume or CV. Click here for more details

Licensed Stylists/Barbers. Sharkey’s Cuts For Kids is now hiring at our 9600 Perry Highway location in McCandless. This is a fun opportunity for the right person. Stylists regularly earn $25-$35 per hour with tips with flexible hours, an upscale, upbeat workplace, and a great team that is dedicated to your success. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Barista. Convive Coffee is looking to hire at our Lawrenceville, McCandless, and Mars Cafes. Full-time positions are available. Compensation will be reflective of experience and skill level. No experience is necessary, and we can train the right person for the job! Please send your resume to [email protected]. You will receive an acknowledgment when we get your email. We will then contact you again if we would like to set up.



Various Positions at Brewery. Dough Daddy Brewery (Gibsonia). Are you passionate about craft beer, delicious food, and providing exceptional service? Dough Daddy Brewery is seeking enthusiastic individuals to join our team at our vibrant brewery and restaurant located right off 910 in West Deer. At Dough Daddy Brewery, we offer competitive wages, opportunities for growth, and a fun and supportive work environment. If you are passionate about hospitality and eager to be part of a dynamic team, we want to hear from you! Click here for more details





Food Service/Concession Workers. Aramark and Acrisure Stadium is holding open interviews on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at 100 Art Rooney Ave, Pittsburgh, PA. Text ACRISURE to 63000 to RSVP. Walk-ins are welcome! Hiring for: Cook, Dishwasher, Supervisor, Catering Server, Catering and Suites Runners!