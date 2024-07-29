Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Reading Ready Pittsburgh, Smartbox Assistive Technology, and more

Senior Manager of Guest Services and Belonging. Pittsburgh Public Theater is seeking a vibrant, enthusiastic leader to manage their front-of-house guest experience from the moment guests enter the lobby until the moment they leave. The full-time Senior Manager of Guest Services & Belonging is responsible for front-of-house staff and volunteer usher oversight as well as cultivating and activating a welcoming environment for all guests, partners, and artists. Applicants should have two+ years of related experience. Salary is $55,000-60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Vice President of Government and Community Relations. The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy (WPC) has been dedicated to protecting and restoring the region’s exceptional natural places since 1932. They are seeking to fill the full-time Vice President for Government and Community Relations position in their Pittsburgh office in the Waterfront. This VP leads and oversees the development and continuation of strategic partnerships and strong relationships with representatives of government agencies and elected officials at the local, state, and federal level to achieve WPC’s mission across all programs. The VP also directly leads and provides administrative oversight for two primary program areas: community greening and the Natural Heritage program to protect threatened and endangered species. Salary is $162,000-196,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Manager, Data Systems. The Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh are seeking a full-time Data Systems Manager to work with the Associate Director of Data Systems to build scalable data models, clean and transform data, and deploy data visualizations/reports/dashboards. Must have a strong grasp of technology with the capacity to identify opportunities for improved data quality, reduced data entry errors, manage cross-departmental collaboration, and provide strategic guidance on CRM/Database best practices. Being technologically proficient with Siriusware, Luminate, Raiser’s Edge and/or Tessitura is preferred. Pay is $23.58/hour. This is a union position. Click here for more details

Bookstore Associate. Reading Ready Pittsburgh is a non-profit organization supporting the healthy development of young children by increasing access to books and by encouraging significant family engagement through reading. They are seeking a part-time Bookstore Associate to manage their book store in Homestead on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm with a possibility of Wednesday evenings 3:30 to 6pm and occasional special events. Duties include greeting patrons and helping them locate books or other materials, sharing program information with patrons, stocking shelves with books, cleaning, doing book pick-ups and book donation drop-offs, working special events such as author readings and other community engagement events, and sorting/cleaning/counting/repairing donated books. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Advertising Sales Representative. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is currently hiring a full-time Advertising Sales Representative. We are looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster, and grow while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. Pay is salary, plus commission, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Community Manager. COhatch is a coworking space with three locations in Pittsburgh, and they are seeking a full-time Community Manager to run the daily operations of their Waterfront location. The Community Manager is responsible for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for members and visitors to create a strong sense of authentic community. The Community Manager will also be tasked with developing and implementing outreach strategies, creating and implementing engaging member events, coordinating and hosting meetings and events, managing non-profit and start-up scholarships, and maintaining a strong presence in the community while building relationships to foster member growth. Salary is BOE, plus bonus structure, health benefits, 401(K) with matching, PTO, paid holidays, and discounted vacation home access. Click here for more details

Early Childhood Educator. Do you have a passion for working with young children? The Learning Loft is seeking a dedicated and loving Early Childhood Educator with a BA in Education or Teaching Certificate for their Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 classrooms! Teachers are responsible for creating engaging lesson plans, fostering a positive classroom culture, supporting children's developmental needs in alignment with the Learning Loft’s educational philosophy, and collaborating effectively with colleagues and families in the learning process. To support teachers in providing high-quality programming, The Learning Loft offers low student-teacher ratios, provides Assistant Teachers, staffs highly responsive Site Directors, provides education benefits, and offers training and coaching from highly experienced educators. Salary ranges from $45,000-47,000/year plus benefits. If this model excites you, please send your resume to Nicole Intile-Suggs at [email protected].

Site Director. Are you a passionate early childhood leader ready to take the next steps in your career? The Learning Loft is also on the lookout for a dynamic and dedicated Site Director to lead their vibrant learning community. In this role, you will focus on child and family engagement, program management, staff supervision, and facility management to ensure that learning environments are the best they can be. Prior experience as center director is highly preferred. If you’re passionate about education, have a knack for leadership, and are committed to making a difference in the lives of children and families, please send your resume to Nicole Intile-Suggs at [email protected].

Gallery/Auction Assistant. Concept Art Gallery in Regent Square invites applications for a full-time Gallery/Auction Assistant. The gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday 10-4pm. The Gallery/Auction Assistant will be responsible for answering and transferring phone calls, welcoming clients, processing payments, guiding visitors throughout the gallery, supporting the sales efforts of other staff and when necessary selling artwork to the visitors. The Gallery/Auction Assistant will be involved in many areas of auction processes including tagging auction lots with numbers, physically organizing and arranging display of auction properties, registering customers for bidding, and executing bids from live online consoles. Previous employment at an auction house, art gallery, museum, library or similar cultural/arts institution is preferred. Pay is $15/hour plus benefits, plus commission on sales made. Click here for more details

Repair Technician. Smartbox Assistive Technology creates technology that gives a voice to people who are unable to use speech to communicate. Their products include a combination of specialist hardware, software, and content used by people with disabilities worldwide. Smartbox operates out of offices in Great Malvern and Bristol in the UK, and in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh office is seeking a full-time Repair Technician to coordinate, perform, and ship repairs following Smartbox repair procedures. Secondary duties will include production and other tasks as required by the needs of the business. Benefits include 401(K), HSA, comprehensive medical, long-term sick, 23 days of PTO plus 10 public holidays, and more. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cook/Prep Cook. Mediterra Cafe in Sewickley is hiring full-time Line Cooks and Prep Cooks for opening and closing shifts. Weekends are required, but there are no late nights. Wage starts at $20/hour BOE with insurance offered for full-time. Click here for more details

Bartender. Homerun Harry’s is a sports bar and restaurant in Station Square. They are seeking a part-time Bartender. They offer a good working environment and good tips. Click here for more details

Sous Chef. The Braddock Public House (from the folks down the street at Brew Gentlemen) is opening soon and will be located in the historic steel town of Braddock, twenty minutes east of downtown Pittsburgh, along the Monongahela River. Now hiring a Sous Chef who work well with a team, have experience in scratch kitchens, and know how to hustle when it gets busy. Pay ranges from $45K to $50K annually based on experience. Click here for more details

Boba Tea Barista. Teachana in the Strip District is hiring a Boba Tea Barista for 15-40 hours per week. Previous experience in the food service industry or as a barista is preferred, but not required. Training will be provided for candidates who demonstrate a willingness to learn. Job duties include: preparing and serving a variety of boba tea and coffee beverages such as milk tea/fruit tea/espressos, taking orders and processing payments using the POS system, maintaining cleanliness of the boba tea bar area, assisting with food prep as needed, providing customer service, and more. Pay is $15-18/hour. Click here for more details

Pizza Maker & Line Cook. Carbonara Ristorante in Mt. Lebanon is currently hiring an experienced Pizza Maker and a Line Cook. Pay is negotiable BOE and ranges from $18-20/hour, plus 401(K) with employer match, healthcare, and employee meals. Click here for more details