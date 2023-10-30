Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Volunteer Coordinator, Wine Specialist, Pierogi and more

Sales

Advertising Sales Representative. City Paper is hiring a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions and focus on connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies, including print, digital, events, sponsorships, and social media advertising. This person desires to work with a supportive team base and the passion to build the brand within the community. This position includes a current client base to manage, foster and grow while also focusing on acquiring new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. To apply, send your cover letter and resume to [email protected].





Nonprofit





. The

works throughout its 19 member municipalities to coordinate efforts and implement programs that address regional challenges. In 2023, Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) launched its Community Violence Reduction Initiative. This initiative includes launching hyper-local community violence intervention and prevention programs in communities in Allegheny County most impacted by community violence. This position helps ensure these initiatives are well-directed and coordinated by scheduling and organizing program-related meetings and events, case management, and communicating systems for program operations, among other duties.

. At

, the Volunteer Coordinator provides professional staff support to volunteers in conjunction with the Volunteer Manager. They serve as a trainer to all domestic volunteers and keep records of volunteers including their number of hours worked, and their duties. Serving as the main contact point for volunteers in the absence of the Volunteer Manager, the coordinator helps maintain staff coverage and support at HARP’s two domestic shelters. No college degree is required.

Allegheny County





.

is hiring a Deputy Warden who reports directly to the Chief Deputy Warden as a critical administrator and team member serving the mission of the facility. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, managing and evaluating the healthcare delivery system of the Allegheny County Jail, providing management and direction to all healthcare staff, and recruiting, hiring, professional development, supervision, and corrective action of all subordinate staff. Additionally, this position continually develops training and research funding opportunities/grants while implementing best practices in the fundamentals of correctional healthcare. A master's degree is required, and the position starts at $108,543 per year.

Arts + Entertainment





The

are hiring a new mascot to join the rest of the Pittsburgh Pierogies team to participate in the Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race during every Pirates home game. In addition to running the race, the Pierogies also participate in appearances both at PNC Park and around the community, appear at PNC Park gates before Sunday games, and assist with Kids Run the Bases following Sunday games. Candidates must be willing to learn the Bucco Brigade duties and fill in other duties as needed by the Game Presentation Department.

. The Director of Production at

is the project manager for all performances in multiple formats and is a leader within the organization who is able to troubleshoot, project-manage, and propel the ballet and dance through creativity in bringing the art form to the region and beyond. The Director of Production is responsible for the supervision of those within the production department, including part-time stagehands and department heads, and the relationships with those unions where applicable. Additionally, the Director of Production manages the SAM 450 mobile stage and its deployment. Pay is estimated at $70,000 per year, depending on experience.

.

is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at

events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives.

Food + Drink





is seeking fun, friendly individuals who want to provide amazing experiences connecting with customers, and helping them find the perfect wines for their celebrations. Each location (McCandless, Robinson, and South Hills Village) offers a fun working environment and a flexible schedule. Must be willing to work weekends.



Executive Chef with work/life balance hours: Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Established Pittsburgh catering company, Rania's Catering, specializes in high-end weddings and events. Rania’s is seeking a creative individual who would curate and refine food offerings, be meticulous and business-oriented in food ordering and supply management, and be a front-facing representative of the business. ServSafe certificate required. Click here for more details



Expert Beer Guide. The leading curator of craft brewery tours in North America, City Brew Tours, is hiring an Expert Beer Guide to create shareable moments that make educational craft beer experiences unforgettable! Beer Guides lead guests on public tours, and journey through some of the best local craft breweries, including Trace, Inner Groove, and Grist. An Expert Beer Guide can work a variety of shifts that range from 2-6+ hours. Hours are flexible, but evening and/or weekend availability is a must. Must have a valid driver’s license and a passion for and interest in craft beer. Cicerone experience is preferred but not required. $18 - $50 an hour including tips. Click here for more details