Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Venture Outdoors, WTAE-TV, Con Alma, and more

Nonprofit

Fishing Program Manager. Venture Outdoors is a nonprofit organization dedicated to removing barriers and creating access to outdoor experiences. They are hiring a full-time Fishing Program Manager, who reports to the Director of Youth Education and supports the organization by managing and facilitating fishing and kayaking programs through the Pittsburgh’s First Catch Center. The Fishing Program Manager will directly supervise the Fishing Program Coordinator. Many of these programs are youth and family-focused, so an ideal candidate would have experience and be comfortable working with groups of youth. This position requires a mix of office, field, and remote work. Pay is $50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

ELRC Quality Coach. Trying Together is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit that supports the work of early childhood by providing advocacy, community resources, and professional growth opportunities for the needs and rights of children, their families, and the adults who interact with them. Their full-time Early Learning Resource Center (ELRC) Region 5 Quality Coach supports program administrators, classroom staff, and home-based child care providers in Allegheny County to develop new skills and continuously improve their early care and education practices to achieve higher program quality. The ELRC Quality Coach engages program administration and staff that work with children in a collaborative process that involves observation, reflective communication, professional growth, role-modeling, and goal setting. Salary is $44,000-47,700/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Enrollment Coordinator. Nonprofit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They are seeking a full-time Enrollment Coordinator who is part of the team responsible for Literacy Pittsburgh’s intake, enrollment, and placement process. The enrollment team coordinates classroom-based services for students to create better lives through learning. Along with other members of the enrollment team, the enrollment coordinator ensures that the intake, enrollment, testing, and placement process is a high-quality experience for students. Salary is $36,300-42,700/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Assistant Manager. Workshop PGH is hiring an Assistant Manager for their Trenton location starting in late June. This role will focus on customer service, merchandising, plants, and helping to open a new food-focused mini shop in the back of the business this fall. This role will require supervisory, merchandising, and retail experience. Plant and food lovers encouraged to apply. The role also requires a driver's license, since it will involve picking up goods at the Workshop PGH warehouse nearby, taking orders to the Penn Ave shop one to two times a week and occasional events using the shop van or your vehicle with mileage/gas/travel time reimbursement. This is a flexible role offering four to five days a week at 30-35 hours depending on what you are looking for. Pay starts at $18/hour BOE. Click here for more details

Patron Services Associate. Are you passionate about the arts? Looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? New Hazlett Theater is looking for creative, motivated people like you! Patron Services Associates are on-site for all events to which the general public is invited. These part-time team members will be assigned as a Facility Attendant, Bartender, or Covid Compliance Officer on a show by show basis. Patron Services Associates report to the Patron Services Coordinator, but also work closely with and take direction from other full-time team members. Pay is $15/hour plus split tips. Click here for more details

News Photojournalist. WTAE-TV, the ABC affiliate in Pittsburgh, has an opening for a full-time News Photojournalist. They are looking for a photographer with the ability to capture the essence of what's happening in the field, and then bring it vividly into the homes of their viewers. You will spend several hours each day out in the field shooting, editing, and executing creative live shots. You will also edit for newscasts. You must be up to date on the modern aspects of the medium, and an excellent eye for video. Click here for more details

Table Games Dealer School. Live! Casino Pittsburgh is hosting a free Table Games Dealer School beginning June 17, for anyone interested in pursuing a career in the exciting gaming industry. All classes will be taught by experienced, licensed, and dedicated instructors who will professionally prepare students with the necessary skills to become a casino dealer. Dealer School will be held inside the Westmoreland Mall on the lower concourse across from Old Navy. The six-week classes run from June 17 until Aug. 2, Monday through Friday each week. There are two time slots available each day to choose from: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. Graduates will receive the opportunity to interview for dealer positions at Live! Casino Pittsburgh. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Fulfillment & Delivery Team Member. Commonplace Coffee is seeking a full-time Fulfillment & Delivery Team Member to work at their headquarters at 1004 Washington Blvd and out in the field. This member is responsible for safely, accurately, and efficiently making wholesale deliveries and carrying out the order fulfillment process from start to finish. They will package, ship, and deliver products with craft and care. They will also work closely with the Production Team to ensure guests and partners enjoy a superior coffee experience. Click here for more details

Cellar Person. Cinderlands Beer Co. is looking for a full-time Cellar Person to join their warehouse production team in the Strip. They are seeking a passionate, detail-oriented person to assist in all areas of the brewhouse from milling grain to cleaning kegs and all the fun stuff in between. This is a just-beyond-entry-level position for someone who is experienced either with (1) at least six months of commercial beer production as a brewing intern, packaging hand, cellar person, or assistant brewer, or (2) at least three years of homebrewing experience coupled with extensive self-led or formal beer education. Pay is $16.50-18.50/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details

Restaurant Manager. Con Alma downtown in the Cultural District is seeking a responsible and hard-working individual to oversee some day-to-day front-of-house operations. Must be a strong leader who leads by example, is able to multitask, and is dedicated to giving the best experience possible to every guest who walks through the door. Job entails a four to five day work week with minimal office work. Pay is $52,000-65,000/year BOE, plus insurance, paid vacation, and paid sick leave. Click here for more details