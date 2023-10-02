Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Tree of Life Development Associate, Photographer, Pet Care Specialist, and more

Nonprofit

Development Associate. On October 27, 2018, Tree of Life was the site of the deadliest antisemitic attack in the United States. Nonprofit Tree of Life, Inc. has since begun the process of rebuilding into a museum, memorial, and sanctuary. They are now searching for a talented and motivated full-time Development Associate who will help to organize and establish development operations at this new organization. This important role will provide operational and strategic support to the CEO and Chief of Staff, sometimes working directly with donors and volunteers. Click here for more details





Administration & Office Coordinator. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs through the provision of public health services. They are hiring a full-time Administration & Office Coordinator who is responsible for office management and organization, administrative systems maintenance and updates, certain fiscal functions, equipment acquisitions and asset upkeep, and some human resources tasks. This position will require mostly office-based and occasional remote work settings, with some local travel as needed. Salary is $60,000-62,500/year, plus generous PTO and benefits. Click here for more details





Family and Youth Program Coordinator. Nonprofit Cancer Bridges, located in the Strip District, provides a variety of emotional, social, and health and wellness programs and services to all those impacted by cancer in Western Pennsylvania. They are seeking a part-time Family and Youth Program Coordinator who will be responsible for managing, planning, and promoting the Family and Youth program calendar, which includes offering programs to meet the unique needs of families, teens, and youth impacted by cancer. Pay is $21-25/hour, plus employer paid parking, annual professional development stipend, paid winter break, and defined contribution plan with employer match. Click here for more details





Director of Operations. The Fund for Advancement of Minorities through Education (FAME) is a small non-profit organization, making a large impact on the lives of students of color in the Greater Pittsburgh area. FAME was established over 30 years ago to provide need-based scholarships to bright and talented African American students, making a high-quality independent school education possible. They are looking for an experienced Operations guru to join their team as the full-time Director of Operations. The Director of Operations will have responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the organization with the primary responsibility of supervising and organizing the efforts of the internal administrative teams. This includes the development and implementation of operational procedures and systems as well as managing budgets and financial reports. Salary is $65,000-70,000/year. Click here for more details





Allegheny County

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.





Arts + Entertainment

is hiring a full-time Editorial Designer. This person will be an experienced graphic designer and photo editor who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of mediums, is familiar with both print and online products, has the creative spirit of an artist, a critical eye for detail, and enthusiasm for visual storytelling.





Photographer. CBS Television WPCW Pittsburgh is looking for a creative and dedicated full-time Photojournalist to join their news team! Candidates should have a strong dedication to visual storytelling with excellent photography and editing skills and assist Multimedia Journalists during live shots and on assignments as needed. Click here for more details





Pet Care Specialist/Apprentice. The Pet Salon in Scott Township is seeking a Pet Care Specialist/Apprentice to prep dogs and cats for bathing; including trimming nails, ear cleaning, teeth brushing, brushing, combing, dematting of coats, and drying of coats. May have 20% of other duties as assigned. No experience necessary. Upward mobility to Pet Groomer is possible. Pay is $17-22/hour. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Looking for a fun and inspiring place to work?

in Shadyside is seeking a full-time Kitchen Generalist, who can help with lots of different roles in the kitchen. Responsibilities include: line cook work, food prep, and dish washing. Starting wage is $17/hour and shared tips.





Pop-up Bartender. Double Wide Grill on East Carson Street in the South Side is doing a Halloween pop-up bar called Cannibal Clown Cafe for the month of October. They are seeking a temporary, full-time Bartender to work Wednesday-Sunday nights around 4pm until 9pm during the week, and 10pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a list of cocktails to make, as well as beer and other mixed drinks. The cocktails will be batched, so you don't need to know much besides the cocktail list. At the Double Wide, bartenders sometimes pick up some tables in the bar area for extra income if they have time. In addition to serving, bartenders take pickup and delivery orders. Click here for more details





Bussers, Hostess, Food Runner. Bella Notte in the Strip District is looking for part-time Bussers, Hostesses, and Food Runners. Must be able to take direction, work well with others, and take useful criticism. Pay is $13/hour plus tips, free parking, and no late night shifts. Click here for more details





Back-of-House Staff. Cinderlands Beer Company is looking for friendly, beer-loving, hard-working people to join the team at their Warehouse location in the Strip District. Available positions include Line Cook, Prep Cook, and Baking Assistant. Pay is $18-25/hour, plus benefits for full-time employees, shift beers, and shift meals! Click here for more details