Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Summit Legal Aid, Good Dog Club, Iron Born, and more

Delivery Driver. Meals Direct is a hot meal, frozen meal, and generic fresh meal provider that services thousands of waiver-approved clients throughout Pennsylvania. Their Pittsburgh location is hiring a Delivery Driver to professionally represent the company as you deliver a wide variety of food and other items to different addresses on your own, designated route! Offering competitive pay and a flexible work schedule, Meals Direct provides you the ability to stay on the go while you efficiently deliver their meals! Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Lead Teacher and Toddler Teachers. Star 4 Childcare Center and Early Head Start is looking for dedicated and energetic individuals to fill the roles of full-time lead teacher and assistant toddler teachers. Competitive salary and benefits package including health, vision, and dental insurance, retirement savings plan, PTO, and professional development assistance. Click here for more details

Harm Reduction Services Volunteer Coordinator. Prevention Point Pittsburgh (PPP) is a non-profit organization that seeks to improve the health and safety of individuals who use drugs through the provision of public health services. PP aims to empower individuals and communities to respond to substance use with compassion and understanding. The Harm Reduction Services Volunteer Coordinator is responsible for recruiting, training, scheduling and supervising volunteers for direct service provision, as well as assisting with the receipt and organization of deliveries and managing biohazard disposal. Additional duties may include educational programming and community outreach. $45,000 annual salary; generous paid time off and benefits package. Click here for more details

Social Worker. Summit Legal Aid is a non-profit organization in the Pennsylvania Legal Aid Network (PLAN). We are seeking a Social Worker to support clients with family, domestic violence, and/or housing issues, based in one of our county offices: Cambria, Clarion, Fayette, Greene, Somerset, Washington, or Westmoreland. This position will be full-time with benefits, and salary will depend on education and/or experience. A flexible work schedule is permitted, including a hybrid schedule involving some work from home. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment (+Animals)

Barista/Bookseller. White Whale Bookstore seeks a barista/bookseller who loves to talk about and serve up coffee, and sell books. Baristas are responsible for serving customers coffee, beer, and other cafe items in a friendly and community-oriented manner. They will also be trained on our Point of Sales system (Bookmanager) and to attend to bookselling duties on the café side. This is a service position, so enjoying engaging with customers is a must! Our part-time positions start at $15/hour (+ tips when working the cafe bar) and include sick time, accrual of PTO, and a 40% discount on books. Click here for more details

Digital Marketing Specialist. Shift Collaborative is looking for a Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team to manage paid digital campaigns and SEO for our diverse range of clients. You’ll be working alongside designers, writers, developers, and strategists. We’re a team of creatives guided by research, but most of all we are drawn by curiosity to find new and smart solutions to communications problems. The workdays are fast-paced, with a wide-ranging mix of tasks, deadlines, and activities. We are eager to meet someone looking to work on a creative, supportive, and engaged team. Salary Range 55-58K per year. Click here for more details

Companion animal caregiver. Good Dog Club seeks to hire an animal lover to join our team of caregivers. We care for and enjoy the company of a wide range of companion animals with an equally diverse array of needs. Experience is preferred with the assumption that some training will be needed. Flexible scheduling. We would prefer you reside in or near our service area (Swissvale, Edgewood, Regent Square, Point Breeze, Wilkinsburg, Forest Hills, Blackridge, Squirrel Hill, Shadyside, Highland Park, Lawrenceville, some of Penn Hills, and some surrounding neighborhoods). A background in animal care, shelter work, veterinary offices, dog walking, and/or training, and care of cats, dogs, and rabbits is helpful, even if that care was provided to your own companions. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Dishwashers. El Gallo de Oro Mexican Food at Carnegie Mellon University has an open position for dishwashers. Must be reliable, responsible, and enjoy working as a team. This job can be part-time or full-time, morning or afternoon. Daily shift meal and uniform included. We do background checks. Click here for more details

Hosts and Servers. Mad Mex in Canonsburg is holding open interviews Aug. 26-29 from 2-4 p.m. Candidates must be able to communicate clearly and effectively with others and have exceptional customer service skills. These positions offer competitive pay plus discounts, sick leave, paid time off, health insurance, major holiday closures, and even discounted pet insurance. Click here for more details

Tea-rista. Abeille Voyante Tea Co. is looking for a new tea-rista to join our community tea shop in Millvale. The ideal candidate will have some tea knowledge, good customer service skills, patience and kindness for our neighbors, and the ability to serve hot and cold tea drinks. The tea-rista will also assist with group gatherings, making retail bags, and being a flexible team player in an inclusive environment. ServSafe certification is preferred; reliable transportation is a must. $13-15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Part-time server/bartender. Iron Born in the Strip District, winner of top 3 places for pizza in the city by PGH City Paper 4 years in a row (and counting!), is searching for a Part-Time Server to join the team. This is an opportunity to be a part of an awesome team that's committed to making great food, delighting our guests, and maintaining a fun and respectful workplace. Experience preferred but willing to train dependable, friendly, and team-oriented people. Availability on weekends is required. We are open 11-9 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, with two full days off. Click here for more details