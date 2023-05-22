Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Staff Writer, Sushi Chef, Nursery Retail Associate, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Marketing Manager. Kelly-Strayhorn Theater is seeking an experienced, collaborative, and detail-oriented marketing professional to bring their story to diverse audiences through print, web, and social media. The full-time Marketing Manager supports public relations strategies and leads KST’s social media, creates email marketing and web content updates, creates copy for marketing collateral, manages the graphic design, supports development and fundraising activities, and leads photography and video initiatives. Salary is $50,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Family Therapist. PA non-profit POWER’s mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. Their Treatment Team is seeking a Family Therapist to work with women in treatment in a manner that is gender-responsive and trauma-informed, to help them work on rebuilding relationships with those they identify as family members. Salary is $50,000+/year. Click here for more details

Budget Analyst. The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is seeking an experienced full-time Budget Analyst. Reporting to the Controller, this position provides independent financial analysis on a wide range of programs and budget areas. Responsibilities include the timely and thorough analysis of all Library budgets and grant reports, assisting in budget preparation, developing long-range budget plans and forecasts, and providing support to various other departments. Salary is $65,000-70,000/year. Click here for more details

Communications Associate. Each year, the nonprofit KidsVoice represents more than 3,000 children involved in the child-welfare system in Allegheny County’s Juvenile Court. Their Development team is seeking a full-time Communications Associate. The primary focus is implementing an established strategic communications plan, including social media and email outreach, website updates, as well as creation and development of both digital and print publications. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Staff Writer. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on varying subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Nursery Retail Associate. Shadyside Nursery is looking to immediately hire some seasonal part-time help. Responsibilities include greenhouse production, retail, customer service, and nursery upkeep. Must have a willingness to learn, love plants and animals, be a little weird, and have a strong work ethic. The schedule consists of 9-and-a-half hour shifts on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and every other weekend. Pay is $17.50/hour with profit sharing. Click here for more details

Customer Service Representative. Commonwealth Press is a Pittsburgh screenprinting company seeking a friendly, detail-oriented Customer Service Representative. Responsibilities include managing inbound customer communications, advising customers on how to successfully leverage the product/printing based on their unique needs, possessing a working knowledge of our products, assisting with online fulfillment sales and orders, and more. Pay is $30,000-38,000/year depending on experience, plus benefits. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Assistant Kitchen Manager. The Mad Mex in Canonsburg is seeking a full-time Assistant Kitchen Manager. Responsibilities include assisting the Kitchen Manager in all kitchen functions including food inventory, purchasing, preparation, maintenance of quality standards, sanitation and cleanliness of the kitchen, training employees, and supervising employee performance. Salary is based on experience and includes benefits. Click here for more details

Taproom Team Member. Old Thunder Brewing Company in Blawnox is looking for a qualified individual to facilitate welcoming experiences with each and every guest, increase brand awareness, and be the main resource for beer and merchandise knowledge. The Taproom Team Member must possess a team-focused attitude while providing exceptional service inside the taproom and at off-site events. Experience in a fast-paced hospitality environment is preferred. Click here for more details

Sushi Chef. Lawrenceville’s Umami, a Japanese Izakaya restaurant, is looking to hire a full-time Sushi Chef with at least five years of experience. Responsibilities include preparing traditional Japanese sushi rice, chopping, slicing, and filleting various kinds of fish. You should also be able to customize customers’ orders according to preferences and food allergy considerations. Salary is $55,000-$60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Umami is also seeking a full-time professional Line Cook to prepare food to the chef’s exact specifications and to set up stations for the menu. Duties consist of assisting the Executive and Sous Chef with their daily tasks. The successful candidate will play a key role in contributing to customer satisfaction and acquisition goals. Pay is $18-21/hour plus some benefits. Click here for more details