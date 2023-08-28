Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Staff Attorney, Candle Maker, Cake Decorator, and more





Nonprofit

Case Manager. Non-profit Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) has been providing essential no-cost services to victims of sexual violence in Allegheny County for 50 years. They are seeking a full-time Case Manager to provide trauma-informed case management services to survivors and co-survivors who have experienced sexual-based trauma. This position will assist clients through case management services, including focusing on short- and long-term needs and goals to promote empowerment, healing, and stabilization. This position does not accompany victims through the legal process. Salary is $50,000/year plus a generous benefits package. Click here for more details





On-Call Advocate. Pittsburgh Action Against Rape (PAAR) is also currently hiring for a part-time On-Call Advocate. This on-call position is responsible for providing all emergency medical or legal victim response requests during his/her scheduled shifts. The advocate will accompany a client in the emergency department for the forensic rape exam or to a police station to make a report. The on-call advocate is part of a larger team providing crisis services.This part-time on-call position is paid a flat rate and is not eligible for PAAR paid benefits except for reimbursed mileage, employer’s portion of social security, workmen’s compensation and professional liability insurance. Click here for more details





Staff Attorney. Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh (WC&S) is a comprehensive domestic violence program annually serving over 7,700 adult and child survivors of domestic violence & facilitating an intervention program to nearly 300 people who use abuse. They are seeking a full-time Staff Attorney whose primary role will be to provide direct civil legal representation to victims of intimate partner violence in family law cases. Additionally, you will participate in the work of WC&S to improve the justice system’s response to victims of intimate partner violence. The preferred candidate has a Law Degree and is licensed to practice law in PA, has courtroom experience, and is knowledgeable about legal issues affecting victims of intimate partner violence. Salary is $50,000/year plus comprehensive benefits. Click here for more details





Senior Director of Development. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh provides innovative and inclusive museum experiences that inspire kindness, joy, creativity and curiosity for all learners. They are looking for a Senior Director of Development to take responsibility for the overall coordination, development and operation of the Children’s Museum’s fundraising efforts to achieve the Museum’s mission. Leading a high powered team, the Senior Director will play a critical role as the museum maps its future as a creative learning institution. This position requires a demonstrated ability to lead people and get results through others. Salary is $110,000-135,000/year plus comprehensive benefits. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

.

is a candle and gift shop in Bellevue. They are seeking a part-time Candle Maker and Customer Service Rep who is self-motivated, great with customer service, and stays busy throughout shifts. Must love fragrances and working with hands. Responsibilities include making candles and wax melts, cleaning/organizing/stocking retail displays, customer service, using/counting the register, and doing dishes. No experience needed. Pay is $10/hour plus employee discount.





Job Fair. The 2023 Bridge to Work Job and Resource Fair, sponsored by Partner4Work and PA CareerLink®, will feature nearly 90 employers from the Greater Pittsburgh area from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. September 5 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The Job Fair will feature companies representing numerous industries including health care, financial services, transportation and logistics, construction and the trades, and public services such as the Pittsburgh Regional Transit Authority and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority. Participating employers include UPMC, Allegheny Health Network, Carnegie Museums, Dollar Bank. FedEX, Giant Eagle, Pepsi, The Rivers Casino, University of Pittsburgh, UPS, and many others. Pre-registration is appreciated but not required. Interested attendees should click here to pre-register





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

.

in Mount Lebanon is seeking Servers, Hosts, and Dishwashers for full-time or part-time positions. Some experience is a plus, but they are willing to train. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, and closed on Mondays.





Kitchen Help. Self Reliant Seitan, a Pittsburgh-based maker of small-batch vegan "meats," is looking for someone to help in the kitchen a few hours a week, and possibly at markets, too. Locations are East Liberty and Squirrel Hill. Schedule is 3-10 hours per week, typically nights Wednesday-Friday and mornings on Sunday. Kitchen experience is a plus, and ServSafe certification is even better! Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details





Cake Decorator. Heisler’s Market in McMurray is immediately hiring for a full-time Cake Decorator. Responsibilities include icing/decorating/packaging/labeling/rotating product, filling customer special orders, and maintaining safety and cleanliness guidelines. Pay is $17-20/hour, plus employees receive a 30% discount on shift meals and 10% on groceries. Click here for more details





Line Cooks. North Shore Tavern is hiring full-time and part-time Line Cooks for their integrated kitchen with Mike’s Beer Bar! Experience is required, and ServSafe certification is also a plus. Shifts are 8-10 hours. Pay is $16-18/hour, plus 401(k) matching and employee discount. You can apply in person at 120 Federal St. on the North Shore, or email your resume here.