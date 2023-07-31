Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Social Worker, Scare Actors, Sous Chef, and more

Nonprofit

Administrative Assistant. Non-profit Riverlife works to create, activate, and celebrate Pittsburgh's riverfronts. They are seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant to provide high-level administrative support to the President and CEO, Riverlife leadership team, and the organization, including board and committee meeting coordination, managing office systems, and supporting the accounting, human resources, and development functions of the organization. Salary is $39,520-$43,680/year plus comprehensive benefits and a hybrid work schedule. Click here for more details





Associate Conservator of Paintings. The Carnegie Museum of Art is seeking a full-time Associate Conservator of Paintings. This position is responsible for the examination, study, proposal, and execution of research and treatment of painted artworks in the Museum’s collection, as well as for various needs related to the care and preservation of artworks as directed by the Senior Manager of Conservation. An essential member of the Conservation team, the Associate Conservator of Paintings participates in scholarly research, publications, and public engagement activities that raise the profile of the department and broaden awareness of conservation among museum supporter and the general public. Must have a Master’s in art conservation and a minimum of five years’ experience in the conservation of paintings and painted artworks. Click here for more details





Executive Director. Are you interested in working for a mission-driven non-profit organization that provides high quality overnight stay services and programs to support patients and their families? Do you want to lead an organization where staff and volunteers love the mission and strive for excellence in all that they do? The role of full-time Executive Director at Family House, Inc. could be the perfect opportunity for you. You will lead the important work of building and executing an organizational strategic plan that promotes the mission, vision and values of Family House and ensures its financial and operational success. As well as recruiting, hiring, onboarding, developing, and retaining a diverse workforce, volunteer staff, and leadership team. Salary is $150,000-175,000/year. Click here for more details





Child Permanency Social Worker/Foster Care Social Worker. The Children's Home of Pittsburgh is seeking a full-time Child Permanency Social Worker/Foster Care Social Worker. This individual's primary focus will be working with children in foster care. This position involves work in two different areas and primary job duties will include providing child preparation units of service through the Pennsylvania Statewide Adoption & Permanency Network (SWAN), as well as providing foster care services to children and families placed through the SWAN Adoption from foster care services. This individual will also run educational trainings for foster families. This position includes a generous benefits package. Click here for more details





Office Coordinator. The Pennsylvania Environmental Council is hiring a full-time Office Coordinator. Responsibilities include overseeing Pittsburgh office activities such as processing mail, answering phones, ordering supplies, meeting preparation and scheduling, and providing general support to management. Also includes, liasoning with office lessor regarding maintenance needs, managing vendor and contract relationships, participating in event planning/execution, and more. Salary is $38,000-43,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

is looking to fill more than 250 positions, to bring the frights to life during their Phantom Fall Fest event. Each Scare Actor will be transformed into mummies, zombies, and more. The park will begin hosting hiring events in August, but interested applicants can apply now through Kennywood’s website. “Working at Kennywood during the nationally-acclaimed Phantom Fall Fest offers a unique environment, flexible hours and tons of perks, plus the ability to deliver smiles – and screams – to thousands of guests during the fall season,” says Assistant General Manager Rick Spicuzza.





Film Marketing Internship. Want to know about the ins and outs of the local film industry? If you are interested in marketing the Pittsburgh region for the screen sector and supporting local film industry crews and vendors, the Pittsburgh Film Office is accepting applications for their Fall Internship Program. Duties include administrative projects, maintaining databases for location photo files, and assisting the office to maintain industry files for the SWPA region, and more. Must be a full-time college student receiving credit. Click here for more details





Contract Sewist. Old Flame Mending in Avalon is seeking a Contract Sewist who is well-versed in formalwear/bridesmaid dresses for a contract work from home position (40% commission equivalent to ~$18/ hr+). While this is a work from home job, candidates must live in the Pittsburgh area. Click here for more details





Shop Assistant. Old Flame Mending is also looking for a kind, creative person with sewing experience and design sensibility to help out as a Shop Assistant in their shop for 30 hours/week. Candidates must value body neutrality and empathy, and experience with garment-making and a basic understanding of fit are preferred. Must be available Wednesday through Saturday. Pay starts at $15/hour and is open to negotiation. Click here for more details





Marketing & Member Services Manager. East End Food Co-op is a full-service natural and organic food market. They are hiring a full-time Marketing & Member Services Manager to create and maintain a clearly defined positive brand and image for EEFC, both in-store and in the community; to promote ownership and increased sales; and to communicate important store information, product information, and updates in a timely and accurate fashion. Salary is $53,000-56,000/year. Click here for more details





Pittsburgh City Paper

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details





Audience Development Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting on content management. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Contemporary Italian Restaurant and Wine Bar is a family-owned and operated busy neighborhood scratch kitchen in Point Breeze. They are hiring for a variety of full-time (35-40 hours/week) positions, with a work schedule of Tuesday through Saturday evenings, with two days off. No late nights, off major holidays. Pay is $16-19/hour.





Evening Sous Chef. Driftwood Oven is a pizzeria and bakery located in Lawrenceville. They are seeking a full-time Sous Chef to run their busy kitchen on Wednesday through Sunday eveninings from 2:30 pm to 10 pm. Job duties include training and educating the kitchen crew, ensuring service standards are met with each item going out to customers, organizing weekly cleaning and prep tasks, and working closely with the Chef de Cuisine to create and execute new menu items. Pay is 23-25+/hour based on experience, plus full health, dental, and vision insurance. Click here for more details





Cashier/Server/Bartender. The Original Oyster House in Market Square has shifts available for Cashiers Wednesday-Friday from 10 am to 4 pm, and for Bartenders Wednesday-Friday from 9 am-3:30 pm/3:30 pm to 7:30 pm, and Saturdays: 11 am to 4 pm and 4 pm-8:30 pm. All positions can be full-time or part-time. RAMP certification is not mandatory upon hire, but is always a plus! Click here for more details





Dishwasher. Fig & Ash is a wood fire kitchen located in Pittsburgh's Deutschtown neighborhood on the North Side. They are looking for a full-time Dishwasher to work Tuesday through Saturday from 3:30 pm until close. Must have a postive attitude, reliable transportation, and good work ethic. Benefits offered. Click here for more details





Cook/Chef/Kitchen Manager. Ruckus Coffee Gallery & Cafe in Shaler Township is looking for a full-time Cook or Chef that could also possibly grow into a Kitchen Manager position. They are a small, but mighty, cafe looking for someone skilled to take the reins of their kitchen. Daytime hours Monday-Friday 6:45 am-3:30 pm with the potential for extra hours on the weekend and some creativity for catering and monthly specials. Must have kitchen experience, must be reliable, and must be interested in leading a great team. Plus, must be willing to accept part-time or 3/4 time. Pay is $15-20/hour. Click here for more details