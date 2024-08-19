Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Public Allies, Local Provisions, Downtown Pittsburgh Dogs, and more

Sponsored

Delivery Driver. Meals Direct is a hot meal, frozen meal, and generic fresh meal provider that services thousands of waiver-approved clients throughout Pennsylvania. Their Pittsburgh location is hiring a Delivery Driver to professionally represent the company as you deliver a wide variety of food and other items to different addresses on your own, designated route! Offering competitive pay and a flexible work schedule, Meals Direct provides you the ability to stay on the go while you efficiently deliver their meals! Click here for more details





Nonprofit

Public Allies Apprentice. Public Allies' mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Allies in their Apprenticeship Program serve in full-time apprenticeship positions at local nonprofits where they create, improve, and expand services that address issues including youth development, education, public health, economic development, and the environment. Allies are AmeriCorps members and receive a stipend and benefits for their service. Allies also receive health care, child care, interest-free student loan deferments, and, upon successful completion of the program, up to $6,895 in an education award to pay back student loans or pay for future education. Click here for more details

Program Managers. Do you have a passion for social change and civic engagement? Are you adept at supporting and inspiring people to meet their potential? Public Allies is also hiring a Project Manager of Recruitment and Engagement, a Project Manager of Ally Learning and Development, and a Project Manager of Partnerships and Pathways. These roles all work closely 1-1 with the Public Allies apprentices to ensure their success and growth as they navigate their 10-month leadership journey. Program Managers are a Pittsburgh-based hybrid position and report to the Public Allies Pittsburgh Program Director. Salary is $60,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Housing Navigator. Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is a nonprofit organization that funds job training, education, and other community programs by selling donated clothing and household items in Goodwill stores and online. They are hiring a full-time Housing Navigator, who is responsible for assisting homeless families and individuals enrolled in Goodwill’s Housing Programs with securing safe, affordable housing in a timely manner. This position engages and builds relationships with landlords within the private market, as well as marketing Goodwill’s Housing programs and advocating for clients as future tenants. This role would assume primary responsibility for ensuring that rental properties meet habitability quality standards, that valid leases and reasonable rents are secured, and for providing mediation between clients and landlords as needed. Pay is $20.08-20.88/hour plus a $1,000 retention bonus after 90 days of employment. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Digital Coordinator. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a full-time Digital Coordinator! This position is responsible for coordinating, scheduling, and placing all of City Paper’s full suite of owned and operated digital products. This includes scheduling advertising social media mentions through Hootsuite, building and scheduling direct email blasts through Mailchimp, uploading web ads through Google Ad Manager, placing sponsored content articles on our website, managing the contesting & interactive content platform (Second Street) which includes our Best of PGH ballot, tracking analytics and building digital reports for the sales team, and more. Click here for more details

Lead Reporter. Technical.ly, a news organization that connects and challenges a community of technologists and entrepreneurs invested in where they live, is hiring a full-time reporter in Pittsburgh. Their independent newsroom covers tech, entrepreneurship, and innovation in US cities. You’ll be successful if you’re trusted on your beat and deliver must-read articles and newsletters filled with news, information, and perspective. You should have at least two years experience reporting in a newsroom environment and knowledge of online content management systems and social media platforms. Base salary is $50,000-60,000/year BOE plus benefits. This position is remote/work from home in Pittsburgh, but if you desire, they can try to place you in a local coworking space. Click here for more details

Dog Walker/Pet Sitter. Downtown Pittsburgh Dogs has been serving the downtown area and surrounding neighborhoods since 2012 with dog walking, cat visits, and overnight sittings for friendly dogs and cats. They are growing their team and seeking part-time and full-time applicants for the following shifts: Sun.-Sat. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. & 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., full-time for five shifts per week, part-time for three shifts per week, and overnight sitters for weekday/weekends/holidays. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Pizza Makers. Common Oven Pizza in New Kensington makes their pizza by hand, with fire, and they’re looking for Pizza Makers to join their team. Pizza experience is preferred, but they will train the right person. Pay is $18+/hour with experience. Send resumes to [email protected]. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Long Story Short, a new sandwich shop in Lawrenceville, is looking for one full-time Line Cook to work five shifts per week for the evening shift. Sundays are off. The menu is small and not overwhelming for one person to handle most days. Applicants should have previous experience as a line cook or in a similar role in a high-volume kitchen. Pay is $17-19/hour, plus medical/dental/vision insurance, a shift meal, and a shift beer. Click here for more details

Cashiers, Prep Cooks. Local Provisions is a family-owned and operated Market + Café located in the heart of Fox Chapel that offers seasonal produce, specialty grocery, and a café serving casual fare daily. They are looking for reliable, passionate, and hard-working Cashiers and Prep Cooks to be part of their growing team. Ideal candidates for the cashier position will be customer-focused, quick-learning team players with some customer-facing experience. Evening and weekend availability is a must. Ideal candidates for the prep cook position will be reliable team players who are eager to learn in a fast-paced environment. Local Provisions offers flexible scheduling, excellent starting pay, and the opportunity to be part of one of Pittsburgh's newest culinary destinations. Click here for more details