Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Maker, Tattoo Artist, Paid Internships and more

Nonprofit

Shop Backup. The Pittsburgh Center for Creative Reuse operates a non-traditional art supply shop located at the intersection of Wilkinsburg, Homewood, and Point Breeze, where people can donate used art and craft supplies, as well as shop for these unique items all in the same location. They are seeking a part-time Shop Backup whose job will be making all visitors feel welcome, assisting customers in finding inspiration and supplies for their projects, arranging products on the display shelves, processing material donations, processing payments, and keeping the shop clean. Pay is $15/hour, plus PTO, employee discount, and paid personal development opportunities. Click here for more details





Advocacy and Communications Associate, Program Specialist, Paid Internships. Are you looking for a new job in the arts? The Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council currently has two full-time openings and two paid internship opportunities. The council is in a period of transition and growth, and all employees are involved in shaping the future of the organization, including envisioning a new office space, developing a new strategic plan, and reimagining new and old programs. Visit their careers page for more information on each available position. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

in Bloomfield is seeking an experienced Tattooer who can/will take walk-ins, and who has their own clientele. This individual must have a good work ethic. Serpent Moon offers a low monthly cap, and a chill environment. To apply, DM @SerpentMoonPGH on Instagram, or





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

is an artisan Sourdough Pizzeria and Bakery located in Lawrenceville. They are seeking Pizza Makers and Line Cooks to add to the staff at their busy restaurant. Starting pay is $20/hour, and they will pay for 100% of your health, dental, and vision insurance after 60 days of employment.





Cook/Chef/Kitchen Manager. Ruckus Coffee Gallery & Cafe in Shaler Township is looking for a full-time Cook or Chef that could also possibly grow into a Kitchen Manager position. They are a small — but mighty — cafe looking for someone skilled to take the reins of their kitchen. Daytime hours Monday-Friday 6:45 am-3:30 pm with the potential for extra hours on the weekend and some creativity for catering and monthly specials. Must have kitchen experience, must be reliable, and must be interested in leading a great team. Plus, must be willing to accept part-time or 3/4 time. Pay is $15-20/hour. Click here for more details