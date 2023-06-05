Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pizza Cook, Glass Program Coordinator, Interior Painter, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Training Coordinator. The Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are committed to providing every girl the chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. They are seeking a full-time Training Coordinator, responsible for scheduling and managing volunteer-led adult trainings and ensuring that volunteer training facilitators have the necessary training, tools, resources, and support required to accomplish their objectives and become fully engaged in Girl Scouting. Starting salary is $37,000-$39,000/year, plus a hybrid work model and generous benefits package. Click here for more details

Development and Events Intern. Non-profit Family House provides safe, convenient and affordable housing along with a network of support for patients and their families who must travel to Pittsburgh for medical care. They are seeking a Development and Events Intern to assist staff in coordinating various assigned aspects of event planning. Primary support responsibility will be for the annual Family House Polo Match to be held on September 9, 2023 at Hartwood Acres. This position will also assist with development and marketing efforts. Must be an incoming college junior or senior, preferably at a local Pittsburgh college or university. Pay is $12+/hour. Click here for more details

Marketing Content Coordinator. Non-profit Vibrant Pittsburgh’s objective is workplace development – assisting employers to recruit, retain, and elevate a diversity of talent for a successful Pittsburgh region for people of all backgrounds. They are looking for a part-time Marketing Content Coordinator responsible for original organic social media content, collecting relevant content from member organizations, creating email marketing campaigns, and participating in online outreach and promotion. The ideal applicant will possess strong knowledge of short-form content creation, specifically digital media including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and e-newsletters. Pay is $17+/hour, 20 hours/week. Click here for more details

Glass Program Coordinator. Non-profit Pennsylvania Resources Council’s mission is to steward resources to prevent waste and conserve the environment. They are hiring a full-time Glass Program Coordinator to develop, coordinate, and maintain all aspects of PRC’s Glass Recycling program. This includes facilitating the Traveling Glass Bin schedule and managing the expansion of glass drop-off collection sites in our region. The role will be a balance of project coordination, on-the-ground program operations, educational program support, and public-facing outreach and inquiry management. Salary is $40,000+/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Staff Writer. Our very own Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Staff Writer. This person will be a practiced journalist who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” Responsibilities include: producing multiple stories per week both for the print and online editions of the paper on subjects pertaining to hard news and local culture, pitching stories and features to editors on a regular basis, fulfilling writing assignments, and communicating with editors about the status of stories. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Retail Associate. Wildcard is a cute little gift shop in Lawrenceville that sells cards, shirts, jewelry, art, and more with a focus on local or independent makers. They are looking for two part-time Retail Sales Floor Associates with weekend availability. Hours are about 8-16/week, which may increase towards the holidays. This position entails handling the front end of the store—restocking, organizing, greeting, wrapping, ringing, and more. If you’re searching for a job surrounded by cute items and friendly customers, this could be for you! Click here for more details

Interior Painter. American Dreamers Renovations is a Pittsburgh-based home construction and renovation company, and they are looking to add a full-time Painter to their Interior Paint Services team. You just need to know how to cut in a clean straight line without tape, paint cabinets and other furniture, clean and maintain paint tools, and be comfortable on a ladder. Pay is $20-25/hour, and benefits include health insurance, 401K, and a company-paid cellphone. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Baker. Driftwood Oven is an artisan Sourdough Pizzeria and Bakery located in Lawrenceville looking to hire a full-time baker. Pay starts at $17.50/hr and goes up based on experience. They also pay 100% of your health, dental, and vision insurance after 90 days of employment. Click here for more details

Pizza Cook. East Liberty’s Lorelei is an alpine-inspired cocktail bar, beer hall, and wine shop with pizzas from Woodfired Pizza. Together, they are seeking a Pizza Cook to craft adventurous pizzas in their beautiful Neapolitan wood-fired oven. Pay is $15+/hour depending on experience, plus great health insurance. Click here for more details

Dishwasher. Sewickley’s Mediterra Cafe is looking for a full-time Dishwasher who is able to work quickly and keep up in a fast-paced cafe. Weekend availability is a must. Pay is $18-20/hour. Click here for more details

Deli Attendant. The Food Shoppe in Squirrel Hill is a busy neighborhood market and deli, and they are looking for part-time and full-time Deli Attendants. Shift hours are 10:30-7 Monday-Friday. Must have a friendly, patient disposition and be great at multitasking. Responsibilities include welcoming and identifying customers’ needs, explaining products and services, monitoring inventory, and investigating/resolving customer complaints. Pay is $14+/hour, plus paid vacation, paid sick days, annual bonus, and employee meals. Click here for more details