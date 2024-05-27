Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Film Office, Evolve Coaching, Pittsburgh City Paper, and more

Pittsburgh City Paper Jobs

Marketing Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Marketing Coordinator to assist the advertising department. This position will report to the Advertising Director. Responsibilities include working with the Advertising Director to keep flyers, media kit, and other sales materials up to date, ordering marketing and promotional products, coordinating City Paper events and partnerships, and overseeing the maintenance and growth of the City Paper merchandise store and membership program. Salary is $40,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Event Assistant. Non-profit Pennsylvania Resources Council’s mission is to steward resources to prevent waste and conserve the environment. They are seeking highly-motivated individuals to assist at their Zero Waste (ZW) and Hard-to-Recycle (HTR) collection programs as part-time Event Assistants. At ZW Events, you will help PRC educate event participants while maximizing the diversion of materials from landfills. At HTR Events, you will help unload hard-to-recycle items from vehicles including televisions, computers, appliances, tires, and more. This is a contracted, seasonal role, with events usually on weekends and evenings May through October. PRC is currently seeking staff to work the Three Rivers Arts Festival. Pay is $15/hour starting, increases with experience. Click here for more details

Coach. Evolve Coaching is a nonprofit that provides highly specialized coaching services to more than 300 neurodiverse college students, job seekers, and artists each year in the Pittsburgh region. They are seeking a full-time Coach to meet college students on their campuses (or remotely) to assist them with meeting their goals for increased independence, helping them become, or continue to be, successful students. Coaches will also support job-seekers who are moving towards independence in various capacities. Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Work, Mental Health Counseling, Education, or Rehabilitation Counseling required. Masters in Applied Behavior Analysis may be considered if the candidate has a proven track record of neurodiversity-affirming approaches and/or is an autistic self-advocate. Salary is $44,000-55,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts and Film Program Manager. Evolve Coaching is also seeking a full-time Arts and Film Program Manager who is responsible for overseeing the duties of other arts and film staff, supporting artists (both amateur and professional) as they build their careers, and managing the organization’s two-week summer program: Future Camp. The Arts and Film Program Manager will manage project timelines to meet customer and partner organization expectations. Must have a Bachelor's degree in art, education, arts management or a related field. Salary is $50,000-60,000/year BOE plus benefits. Click here for more details

Manager. The Pittsburgh Film Office is seeking a full-time Manager to assist in developing their CREATE PA workforce training program under the guidance of the executive director. This role is pivotal in promoting the missions of the PFO and CreatePA by coordinating job training partnerships with local unions and media companies and mentoring regional film students. The manager will also oversee the Pittsburgh Film Office internship program. Salary is $60,000-75,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Orchid Specialist. Phipps is looking for an experienced full-time Orchid Specialist, who will be responsible for providing expert care for their orchid collection, maintaining an exceptional display in the Orchid Room, and representing Phipps on matters related to orchids. This job involves working in a greenhouse and garden atmosphere, in a hot, humid, sun-filled climate. Must have a minimum of a B.A. or B.S. degree in horticulture or a related field, or equivalent experience, and at least five years’ experience in growing and maintaining orchids in a professional capacity, using the highest industry standards. Click here for more details

Medical Secretary. Allies for Health + Wellbeing is a nonprofit that provides integrated medical care, supportive human services, and community-based education for individuals living with, or at risk of HIV, viral hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections. They are hiring a Medical Secretary who is responsible for the day-to-day completion of the front desk duties, which includes greeting visitors to the agency, answering and directing phone calls, and general office support. There is an emphasis on the registration and scheduling of clinic patients. A minimum of two years in a clinic/primary care setting or billing position with significant patient contact is required. Pay is $15-16.50/hour. Click here for more details

Boathouse Crew Member. Venture Outdoors is a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit connecting people to the benefits of getting outdoors. They are seeking Boathouse Crew Members, employees who assist in fast-paced customer service for the Venture Outdoors/Kayak Pittsburgh rental locations, generally open from May-September. During daily operations, Crew Members will manage the front desk, checking customers in and out while managing reservations, phone calls, and any other customer inquiries. Crew Members can also expect to occasionally work away from the desk at the materials distribution area of the operation, providing safety talks and paddling instructions to arriving customers. Pay is $12/hour. Click here for more details

Tattoo Artist. McKeesport’s BabyDollz Studio is looking for an experienced, dedicated, and artistic Tattoo Artist to join their team working 30-40 hours per week. The ideal candidate for this position has experience creating tattoos using modern equipment and traditional methods, a creative and artistic flare, and a professional attitude. A successful candidate will enjoy a relaxed work environment, be committed to the organization's core values, and will keep a clean studio space that reflects the studio’s high standards. Pay is $735.84-886.17 per week. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Kitchen Staff. Spak Brothers pizza shop in Garfield is hiring some extra kitchen staff. Specifically, they are looking for Cooks and Front-of-House help. They offer competitive wages, flexible hours, and a tip pool. Click here for more details

Bartenders, Cellarperson. Lawrenceville’s 11th Hour Brewing has some exciting things coming up, and they are looking to grow their team in the taproom and brew house. They are currently seeking a Cellarperson and Bartenders who love craft beer and want to be part of the action. Click here for more details

Barista. Ruckus Coffee Gallery in Shaler (near Millvale) is seeking an experienced Barista to work in their busy cafe and coffee bar for four to five days a week, with weekend availability. You must have good customer service skills, the ability to work with a team, and experience as a barista. Environment is fun and relaxed, but busy. You must be able to multitask and take direction, as well as provide input and collaborate on ideas and best practices. Must have your own transportation or live close enough to walk/bike. Pay is $14-15/hour. Click here for more details

Shift Managers. Peppercini’s Pizza in Robinson is looking for a full-time or part-time Shift Manager, who will have the possibility to become a General Manager. The Shift Manager is responsible for overseeing restaurant operations in the absence of the General Manager. This position is for someone who is highly organized, with strong leadership qualities and excellent communication skills. Must have experience in the pizza industry or similar restaurants. Must have weekend availability. Salary range is $51,840-58,080/year. Click here for more details