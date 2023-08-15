Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Philanthropy Assistant, Copywriter, and tons of positions at the Roxian Theatre

Nonprofit

Digital Skills Instructor. Non-profit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They are hiring a full-time Digital Skills Instructor, who will be responsible for leading their digital skills classes as assigned utilizing the Northstar curriculum and working in support of agency priorities. The Digital Skills Instructor ensures a high-quality experience for students by providing excellent student instruction and support to advance student learning and goal attainment. Salary is $40,000-47,000/year. Click here for more details





Philanthropy Assistant. The National Aviary is America’s only independent indoor non-profit zoo for birds. They are seeking a part-time Philanthropy Assistant to provide administrative support in the day-to-day operations of the Philanthropy office. The primary responsibilities of the Philanthropy Assistant are in the following areas: meeting set up and arrangements; Philanthropy presentations, reports, charts, and trackers; donor communications assistance, including mailings, acknowledgement letters, guest lists, etc.; donor recognition and gift ordering; and supply oversight and orders, including various printing needs and office supplies. Click here for more details





Business Office Manager. The DePaul School for Hearing and Speech is hiring a full-time Business Office Manager. The Business Office Manager is responsible for managing the day-to-day financial operations and other selected administrative functions of the school. The scope of work includes managing multiple funding streams of a robust budget and reporting requirements at individual, local, state and federal levels. Minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and/or Finance and 5+ years accounting experience required. Click here for more details





Associate Director of Production. The mission of Pittsburgh Public Theater is to provide artistically diverse theatrical experiences of the highest quality. They are seeking a reliable, knowledgeable Associate Director of Production to join their full-time staff. The Associate Director of Production’s primary responsibility is to provide administrative and technical support to the Director of Production & Operations, while supporting designers, staff, and production processes. Tasks will include assisting with budget management, creating and maintaining the production calendar, managing expenses to avoid cost overruns, coordinating crews, and resolving any issues that could impede the application of operational protocols or slow the creative process. Salary is $55,000-62,000/year plus benefits, with some flexibility to work remotely. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

is hiring a part-time Visitor & Museum Services Gallery Associate, who will be responsible for welcoming individuals and groups and serving as an approachable and enthusiastic presence throughout the museum during operational and open hours as well as special events while protecting the collection and helping to keep the artworks safe from damage. Responsibilities also include providing visitors with information regarding current exhibitions and upcoming programs, overseeing coat check, and more. Starting pay is $16/hour.





Box Office, Bartenders, Barbacks, Security. The Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks is holding a hiring fair on August 16th from 5 pm to 8 pm. They have positions available for Box Office Workers, Bartenders, Barbacks, and Security Personnel. They will be accepting applications in person at the venue located at 425 Chartiers Ave, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Click here for more details





Box Office Associate. City Theatre in the South Side is looking for a part-time Box Office Associate. This seasonal position requires the ability to work a combination of days, evenings, and weekends based on performance schedules. Responsibilities include greeting patrons and answering phone calls, processing ticket and subscription sales, learning and engaging with each production by both reading and seeing performances (staff will be provided with free opportunities to see all performances in City Theatre’s main season), and more. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details





Copywriter & Social Media Manager. Pittsburgh advertising agency Beyond Spots & Dots is seeking a full-time Copywriter & Social Media Manager. Responsibilities include copywriting, press release distribution, social media management, media relations, and search engine optimization. Position includes a hybrid work model and benefits. Click here for more details





Pittsburgh City Paper

is hiring a full-time News Editor. This person will be an experienced journalist, editor, and newshound who aligns with

’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of subjects, covering such topics as politics, social justice, labor, the environment, communities, business, infrastructure, health, and more, and is familiar with both print and online products.





Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details





Digital Editorial Coordinator. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting on content management. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

is a family owned and operated market located in the heart of Fox Chapel that offers seasonal produce, specialty grocery, and a café serving casual fare daily. They have positions available for a Cook and a part-time Bartender.





Bartender. The Double Wide Grill in the South Side is seeking a full-time Bartender for a temporary position that starts immediately until the end of October. Schedule is Wednesday through Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm during the week, and 4 pm to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday. In addition to serving, bartenders at Double Wide take pickup and delivery orders. Bartenders can also pick up some tables in the bar area for additional income if they have time. Click here for more details





FOH & BOH. Driftwood Oven sourdough pizzeria and bakery in Lawrenceville has full-time positions available for a FOH customer-facing Counter Person, and a BOH Pizza Maker/Line Cook. Pay starts at about $20/hour and goes up based on experience. Also includes a robust benefits package with 100% of healthcare, dental, and vision covered. Click here for more details





Dishwasher. Mindful Brewing in Castle Shannon is looking for a professional full-time Dishwasher who can assist the kitchen staff at their expanding restaurant and brewery. The ideal candidate believes in showing up on time for work, providing other employees with assistance in the kitchen as needed, and following all sanitary and health-related protocols. Responsibilities include operating the industrial dishwasher, washing delicate implements by hand when necessary, emptying and cleaning all trash receptacles, providing assistance to kitchen staff as needed, and more. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details