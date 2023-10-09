Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Outdoor Program Specialist, Ghost Tour Guide, Restaurant Host, and more

Nonprofit

. Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls in kindergarten through twelfth grade, with a mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character. The

are seeking a full-time Outdoor Program Specialist. As a member of the Outdoor Program Team, you will help design, coordinate, and lead large events and outdoor programs which provide a high-quality experience, are girl-driven, and girl-focused. You will ensure that all activities adhere to quality and safety standards, address the needs and interest of members, are consistent with the Girl Scout Mission, and are equally accessible to all girls. Salary is $36,000-38,000/year, plus remote flexibility and generous benefits.





Human Resource Manager. The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is hiring a full-time Human Resource Manager to facilitate relationships between employees and the organization including all associated duties centered around a positive work environment. This includes managing the recruitment, record-keeping, and retention of volunteers for all Garden departments, and leading the inclusion, diversity, equity, and accessibility (I.D.E.A.) initiatives for the Garden. Salary is $55,000-60,000/year. Click here for more details





Family Therapist. Non-profit POWER’s mission is to help women reclaim their lives from addiction and related emotional health issues and improve the well-being of future generations. They are seeking an experienced Family Therapist. The Family Therapist, who is a member of the Treatment Team, is responsible for working with women in treatment in a manner that is gender-responsive and trauma-informed, to help them work on rebuilding relationships with those they identify as family members. Click here for more details





Allegheny County

.

is looking for Poll Workers to work the election this November. The process is simple! All you have to do is apply online at alleghenyvotes.com, attend mandatory training (either in-person or virtual), and work the polls on November 7. As a poll worker, you will earn between $150 and $175 for the day plus paid training. Poll workers must be registered to vote in Allegheny County.





Arts + Entertainment

. The

is seeking a Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to be a close partner to the President and CEO, working on high-level strategy and helping to drive the Trust as it implements many of its strategic priorities. The CAO will mature the Trust’s human resources function, improve efficiency by introducing new processes and procedures, promote effective board governance, engage advisory committees and District partners, and steward the organization’s department that provides services to District arts organizations.





Ghost Tour Guide. Haunted Pittsburgh LLC is looking for a part-time Ghost Guide with an acting or public speaking background for their outdoor walking ghost tours in Pittsburgh. They’ve got the stories, the route, and the audience— they just need your acting skills, enthusiasm, and reliability. Tours run through summer until early November. Tours are primarily weekend evenings. Scheduling is flexible but availability Fridays and Saturdays in October is a must. Pay is $10-40/hour. Click here for more details





Tattoo Artist. Downtown’s Pittsburgh Tattoo Company has one private room available for the right candidate. Two to three years of experience is mandatory. Click here for more details





Editorial Designer. Pittsburgh City Paper is hiring a full-time Editorial Designer. This person will be an experienced graphic designer and photo editor who aligns with City Paper’s mission: “to serve the greater Pittsburgh region with journalistic integrity, wit, and compassion, while amplifying the voices in the communities we serve, through both our news reporting and our arts and entertainment coverage.” The ideal candidate will have experience working across a variety of mediums, is familiar with both print and online products, has the creative spirit of an artist, a critical eye for detail, and enthusiasm for visual storytelling. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

.

in Brighton Heights is looking for Delivery Drivers to work part-time, or possibly more. Drivers are paid by the hour, plus $1.50 reimbursement per delivered order, plus tips. The shop is busy, so you can make about $20-25/hour. Must have your own car, auto insurance, and registration. They are looking for reliable workers who are prompt and responsible.





Restaurant Host. Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen, located in the Deutchtown Neighborhood of the North Side, is looking for an experienced part-time Host for dinner service. Fig & Ash specializes in seasonally inspired menus, house crafted cocktails, and a curated wine list.The ideal candidate has an upbeat personality, great customer service, a team player mentality, and great work ethic. Pay is $15/hour. Click here for more details





Cook. Kiku Japanese restaurant in Station Square is seeking a part-time Cook who can work on the line under other cooks to learn their style of authentic Japanese cuisine, cooking dishes that include: Deep-fried Shrimp Tempura, Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Skewered Chicken, and more. Traits they are looking for include being friendly, punctual, hard-working, passionate about cooking, and able to take and follow instruction. Pay is $15/hour plus tips. Click here for more details



