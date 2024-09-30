Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: National Aviary, Go Dog Go, Paradigm Place, and more

Sponsored

Social Worker. The Office of the Public Defender is seeking Social Workers to collaboratively support attorneys in advocating for reduced sentences and alternatives to incarceration for clients. Responsibilities include assessing clients’ needs, developing rapport to promote engagement in the legal process, and compiling mitigating information, alongside establishing connections with community resources such as substance abuse and mental health services. The Social Worker will facilitate referrals and ensure follow-up while aiding attorneys with preparing sentencing memoranda and potentially testifying in court. Essential skills include effective communication, proficiency in Microsoft Office, and knowledge of community services and the criminal legal system. Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Social Media Growth and Engagement Intern (Point Park Students). Pittsburgh Earth Day is seeking a motivated and creative Social Media Growth and Engagement Intern to support our mission of celebrating, educating, promoting, and inspiring action around sustainability, environmentalism, and conservation. As part of our team, you will assist in amplifying our message through social media platforms, developing cutting-edge content, and helping drive engagement for our innovative programming and events. Click here for more details

Education Program Specialist (Full-time). The National Aviary is seeking an Education Program Specialist to inspire in our visitors a respect for nature through an appreciation of birds. The Program Specialist develops formal, informal, and interpretive education programs and materials, coordinates and facilitates education programs and interpretation, actively participates in bird handling, supports the Volunteer Coordinator in mentoring National Aviary volunteers on interpretation and assists the sales coordinator with administrative responsibilities and strategic initiatives. Click here for more details

Staff Engineer. City of Pittsburgh is looking for a Staff Engineer who will assist with the planning, design, and management of the construction of simple and complex, unstructured, multi-disciplined City Capital projects in an assigned specialized area (e.g., structures including bridges, steps, walls, and landslides, plus streets and trails, traffic, etc.). The starting salary is $67,152 per year. Click here for more details

President & CEO. Rivers of Steel seeks a bold and innovative leader committed to the mission of the organization, one who is passionate and knowledgeable about heritage areas, public policy, advocacy, and fundraising. As the capital campaign for the Carrie Blast Furnaces gets underway, the President & CEO will need to articulate the vision for the site and secure commitments in order to realize this vision. The successful candidate will be comfortable and accomplished in using their political savvy to fortify external relationships including donors, public officials, media, volunteers, and other stakeholders. They will also set the tone for the staff and use their strong leadership skills to effectively manage and unify diverse departments while creating a culture of trust, congeniality, and mutual respect. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Stage Manager. New Hazlett Theater. Passionate about arts? Looking for a new challenge and the opportunity to make a difference in your community? We’re looking for creative, motivated people like you! The Stage Manager provides practical and organizational support to directors, actors, designers, stage crew, and technicians throughout the production process for the New Hazlett’s self-produced CSA Performance Series. $18.50/hour. Click here for more details

Event Manager. Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures connects celebrated authors with the community, elevates civic discourse, and inspires creativity and a passion for the literary arts. The Event Manager plays an integral role in a dynamic literary organization, presenting 40 events each year with our supportive, highly collaborative, and passionate staff. The position is responsible for ticketing operations in the Tessitura ticketing system, daily ticket sales, customer relationship management, order fulfillment, serving as liaison with the organization’s accountant, and coordinating all aspects of the events productions. Starting pay is $50,000 - $55,000, plus full healthcare coverage, generous paid time off for vacation, sick time, and holidays, and a 25% match for a 403b retirement plan. Click here for more details

Dog Sitter. Go Dog Go is looking to fill a full-time dog walking/pet sitting position. The ideal candidate is an active, motivated, responsible person who can work individually and with a team of dog walkers and pet sitters within the company. This is a fantastic job with lots of room to grow while working outdoors in the parks with pets in a beautiful setting. Pay is $20-$35/hour with a flexible, part-time schedule. Click here for more details

Job Fair. Pennsylvania CareerLink®, Live! Casino Pittsburgh, Westmoreland County, and the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce announced that monthly regional job fairs will begin Tues., Oct. 15 for businesses throughout Westmoreland County. The events will be held on the third Tuesday of every month from noon – 3 p.m. at Live! Casino’s The Venue Live! and will feature dozens of area businesses that are seeking qualified candidates to fill a variety of positions. Attendance is free and open to the public. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Barista. We're building community by tapping on the shoulders of the people in the community. That's why it was important that some of our vendors are from the area. We're creating a system where residents can sign up for a shift to work at Paradigm Place for $15 an hour as a barista. If you're great on a team, have customer service experience, and are reliable and punctual, you are qualified for this position. Click here for more details

Server. Primanti Bros. is looking for an experienced server at their Market Square location. They offer competitive wages, a wide array of healthcare benefits upon eligibility, paid PTO upon eligibility, flexible scheduling to suit your life, a fun environment, free meals, and a place to grow your career. Click here for more details



Part-time Security Guard. Paradigm Place is looking for a reliable and dedicated security guard. The ideal candidate will have previous security experience, great attention to detail, and possess strong communication skills. Pay is $28/hour. Click here for more details

Event Staffing. Great Gatherings Inc. is looking for energetic individuals to join its event staffing team. Ideal candidates are reliable and hard-working with flexible hours. Great job for those looking for extra hours or a side gig. Choose your own hours. $25/hour. Smokers need not apply. Click here for more details

Server. Morcilla is looking for one part-time server to join the team, 3-4 shifts per week. Morcilla is currently open for dinner Tuesday - Saturday. The ideal candidate has prior service upscale casual or relevant work experience. This position does not require previous experience with bartending or with wine but is preferred. Training begins in early October. Click here for more details