Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Meals Direct, National Aviary, Bae Bae's Kitchen, and more

Sponsored

Delivery Driver. Meals Direct is a hot meal, frozen meal, and generic fresh meal provider that services thousands of waiver-approved clients throughout Pennsylvania. Their Pittsburgh location is hiring a Delivery Driver to professionally represent the company as you deliver a wide variety of food and other items to different addresses on your own, designated route! Offering competitive pay and a flexible work schedule, Meals Direct provides you the ability to stay on the go while you efficiently deliver their meals! Click here for more details

Nonprofit

Environmental Justice Organizer. 412 JUSTICE is a multiracial, intergenerational, and multi-issue organization that focuses their efforts around economic, environmental, and education justice. They are seeking a full-time Environmental Organizer to create new leads, follow up with neighborhood leads generated by their canvass team, build chapters, and develop leaders who will identify local issues and direct successful issue-based campaigns throughout the Allegheny and surrounding areas, with a strong focus on the Mon-Valley. Salary is $48,000-58,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Bookkeeper – Finance Manager. Outreach Teen and Family Services in the South Hills provides affordable and accessible connection, education, counseling, and coaching to children, teens, and families through safe, caring, responsive, confidential professional therapists supported by dedicated community advocates. They are hiring a Bookkeeper – Finance Manager to provide financial support to the general organizational operations. Working under the direct supervision of the Executive Director, this position provides all necessary financial support and is responsible for a variety of accounting tasks. Some of these tasks include maintaining cash balances in QuickBooks on a weekly basis, completing biweekly payroll processing, reconciling bank accounts, completing all A/R and A/P on a weekly basis, and more. Click here for more details

Public Allies Apprentice. Public Allies' mission is to create a just and equitable society and the diverse leadership to sustain it. Allies in their Apprenticeship Program serve in full-time apprenticeship positions at local nonprofits where they create, improve, and expand services that address issues including youth development, education, public health, economic development, and the environment. Allies are AmeriCorps members and receive a stipend and benefits for their service. Allies also receive health care, child care, interest-free student loan deferments, and, upon successful completion of the program, up to $6,895 in an education award to pay back student loans or pay for future education. Click here for more details

Program Managers. Do you have a passion for social change and civic engagement? Are you adept at supporting and inspiring people to meet their potential? Public Allies is also hiring a Project Manager of Recruitment and Engagement, a Project Manager of Ally Learning and Development, and a Project Manager of Partnerships and Pathways. These roles all work closely 1-1 with the Public Allies apprentices to ensure their success and growth as they navigate their 10-month leadership journey. Program Managers are a Pittsburgh-based hybrid position and report to the Public Allies Pittsburgh Program Director. Salary is $60,000/year plus generous benefits. Click here for more details

Fleet Operator. 412 Food Rescue prevents perfectly good food from entering the waste stream by redirecting it to those who are experiencing food insecurity. They are seeking a full-time or part-time Fleet Operator to provide onsite coordination of food pick up and distribution operations. You will also employ customer service skills to develop and maintain excellent working relationships with donor and nonprofit partners. Metrics for success include: tonnage (pounds and percentage of overall), total rescues, safety, and data entry completion. Pay is $19-21/hour. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Programming Manager. Carnegie Mellon University’s Frank-Ratchye STUDIO for Creative Inquiry is searching for a Programming Manager to join them as the lead staff member for their high volume and diverse season of educational programming. Reporting to the STUDIO Director and working closely with the STUDIO’s Associate Director, the full-time Programming Manager will be responsible for the on-site and off-site management of STUDIO programming, which include but are not limited to lectures, symposia, performances, concerts and workshops. In this role, they will be responsible for developing and implementing novel programming methodologies in line with the STUDIO’s mission-driven work. Click here for more details

Building & Grounds Crewmember. The National Aviary is seeking a part-time Building & Grounds Crewmember. This crewmember is responsible for creating a clean, safe, disinfected, and comfortable environment for the National Aviary’s animal collection, visitors, and staff. The crewmember directly affects the visitor experience and the working conditions of the staff. Some responsibilities include: performing major cleaning and disinfecting of assigned areas, daily floor maintenance, cleaning/sanitizing/disinfecting restroom facilities, emptying/sanitizing/deodorizing trash and recycling containers, cleaning and dusting furniture/air vents/door frames/doors/walls/windows/etc, assisting with daytime and evening events, and more. Click here for more details

Guest Operations Associate. The National Aviary is also seeking a full-time Guest Operations Associate. This role assists with all front-of-house operations, which include the retail shop and admissions. This position is responsible for promoting walk-in membership sales and the sales of in-house animal encounters and programs, providing excellent customer service, maintaining accurate admissions and retail records, and safeguarding cash. Click here for more details

Acting Auditions. Prime Stage Theatre is holding auditions for “Great Expectations” and “I Never Saw Another Butterfly and The Terezin Promise” on September 14 and 15 from 2-5 p.m at the Prime Stage Rehearsal Studio, 840 Saw Mill Run Blvd, Lower Level, Pittsburgh PA 15220. They are accepting video submissions if you are unable to attend the in-person auditions. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Baker/Ice Cream Maker. Leona’s Ice Cream sells 100% real dairy, 100% lactose-free ice cream to dozens of different restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, and shops in the Pittsburgh area. They are looking for someone who shares their vision of well-sourced ingredients treated with care to work as a full-time Baker/Ice Cream Maker in their production kitchen in Wilkinsburg. They are looking for someone to learn all aspects of the process from prep, ice cream flavorings (curds, candies, sauces, process fruit) to baking, ice cream making and packaging. Pay starts at $15/hour plus five paid sick days, paid holidays off, a paid week off at the end of December, vision and dental fully covered, and contributions to supplemental insurances. Click here for more details

All Positions. Bae Bae’s Kitchen Korean restaurant downtown on Liberty Ave is hiring for all positions, including in their kitchen and in their cafe. Click here for more details

Bartender. The Homeville Trolley Stop, a local pub in West Mifflin, is hiring a nighttime/weekend Bartender to work two to three shifts a week from 5/6 p.m. to midnight. They will work with your schedule, but you must be able to fill in when necessary. They are a local bar with regular clientele and a busy kitchen. Smoking is allowed in the bar area. Pay is $7.25/hour plus tips. Click here for more details

Pizza Artist. Pizza artists at The Pub at 333 in Oakmont create hand-crafted, artisanal pizzas working with fresh dough in a Woodstone oven. The Pub at 333 is offering both part-time and full-time hours, and while experience is preferred; they are happy to teach the right person who is hard-working and willing to learn. Hourly wage is based on experience. Click here for more details

Line Cooks. Craft brewer Brew Gentlemen is opening up a new restaurant in Braddock called Braddock Public House, and they are looking for great people for their kitchen. They are hiring part-time or full-time Line Cooks who work well in a team, have at least one year of experience in a scratch kitchen, and know how to hustle when it gets busy. Restaurant hours are 3-9 on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11-11 on Fridays and Saturdays, and 12-5 on Sundays. Pay is $16-23/hour. Click here for more details