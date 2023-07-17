Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Legal Fellow, Audience Engagement Specialist, Pizza Maker, and more

Nonprofit

Program Coordinator - Career and College Readiness. The YWCA Greater Pittsburgh is hiring a full-time Program Coordinator to oversee projects and programs within their Opportunity Pathways department. The Program Coordinator must ensure quality projects/programs development and implementation, in the areas of but not limited to community outreach, recruitment, enrollment, data collection, maintenance of records and databases, preparation of reports, and relationship building with community partners, partner families, and volunteers. Pay is $22.18-26.10/hour plus benefits. Click here for more details





Fall 2023 Advertising and Business Partnerships Internship. PublicSource is a non-profit news outlet in Pittsburgh that writes stories with powerful narratives and characters to explain complex issues in the areas of local government, economic development, education, health, and more. They are offering a paid internship for someone who is interested in contributing to making a mission-driven organization run through advertising and sponsorship funding. You will be given the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with essential advertising programs like Google Ad Manager, Salesforce, Mailchimp, and more. This is a paid internship. To qualify for the stipend of $2,250, they ask interns to work 15 hours a week for 15 weeks (or another agreed upon schedule). Click here for more details





Immigration Legal Fellow. Non-profit Hello Neighbor works to improve the lives of recently resettled refugee families by matching them with dedicated neighbors to guide and support them in their new lives. They are hiring a full-time Immigration Legal Fellow to play the unique role of supporting newly arrived refugees, asylees, SIVs, and Afghan humanitarian parolees with legal needs and services. This person will be primarily responsible for maintaining a full caseload by providing immigration legal consultations and direct legal representation to clients and represent immigrants before U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services (USCIS), the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), and in state and federal courts. Salary is $55,000-60,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details





Arts + Entertainment

Director of Digital Engagement. The Andy Warhol Museum is seeking a full-time Director of Digital Engagement to develop and manage a robust and forward-thinking digital presence for AWM, one that is continually evolving and changing, and which includes/adapts to emerging technologies. This person will work collaboratively with all departments and manage external vendors to develop and produce content for various digital outlets including web, in-gallery interactive projects, and mobile apps. Requires a strong expertise and blend of skills in web, interactive, business administration, operations, and marketing. Click here for more details





Education & Community Engagement Manager. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center showcases nationally and internationally renowned performing and visual artists, as well as supports and nurtures the burgeoning local arts community. They are looking for an enthusiastic and motivated Education & Community Engagement Manager to create an education and community engagement strategy for the organization. This includes assisting in community outreach campaigns, ensuring consistent messaging in public communications, playing an active role in website and social media content creation, and more. Click here for more details





Director of Marketing. The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is seeking a full-time Director of Marketing. The Director of Marketing’s primary responsibility is to achieve single ticket and subscription revenue goals by creating and executing marketing strategies and campaigns for all Pittsburgh Symphony Inc. products (Orchestra and non-orchestra presentations). Click here for more details





Pittsburgh City Paper

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details





Audience Engagement Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Engagement Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting on content management. Click here for more details





Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details





Food + Drink

Cooks/Pizza Makers. The Barrel Junction in the North Hills is seeking part-time and full-time Fry Cooks, Prep Cooks, Line Cooks, or Pizza Makers. They offer a casual working environment, stable business, great hours, and superior pay. Pay ranges from $15-26/hour depending on experience and hours available. Click here for more details





Acrisure Stadium Hiring Event. Acrisure Stadium is holding a hiring event for Concession Stand Workers, Dishwashers, Catering Servers, Cooks, Runners, and more. The event will be held on Thursday, July 20th from 3-6 pm at Franco’s Patio on Art Rooney Avenue. Walk-ins are welcome, with potential for offers on the spot. Click here for more details





Kitchen Manager/Cook. Bob’s Diner in Carnegie is looking for an experienced, dependable leader for their full-time Evening Kitchen Manager position. This person will cook on the line and lead the back-of-house staff in this family-owned business. Shifts are 5 days per week for the 1-9 pm closing shift. Pay is $20/hour. Click here for more details