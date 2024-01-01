Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Kennywood Character Performer, Senior Accountant, Fine Dining Bartender, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper

Nonprofit

Live-In Resident Assistant. Pittsburgh nonprofits, Proud Haven and Trans YOUniting, have partnered to create the QMNTY Center, a center for the LGBTQ+ community. They are seeking a Live-In Residential Assistant to provide direct support with daily living activities, such as meal preparation, medication reminders, and transportation. The RA will also foster a positive and inclusive environment, facilitate social activities, and connect residents to community resources. Benefits include free room and board, full coverage insurance, and the opportunity to make a positive impact in the lives of transgender and non-binary individuals. Click here for more details

Senior Accountant. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust is seeking a full-time Senior Accountant. This position is responsible for posting daily financial transactions, the accounts receivable process, reconciling credit card deposits, backing up the accounts payable accountant, and assisting in the month-end closing process. Candidates should have 1-2 years of experience, preferably in auditing or in non-profit organizations. A bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, or a related field is required. Salary range starts at $50,000/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Kennywood Character Performer. Are you passionate about having fun while providing an exceptional guest experience? Kennywood Park is seeking a Character Performer. This position involves serving as a performer in live stage shows in a theme park environment, performing regularly in costume in assigned areas adhering to set and/or show schedule, performing the duties of a character escort, assisting character ambassadors with getting in and out of assigned costumes, and more. Previous acting and/or dance experience is preferred. Click here for more details

Director of Production. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is seeking a full-time Director of Production. The Director of Production is a leader within the organization who is able to troubleshoot, project-manage and propel the ballet and dance through creativity in bringing the artform to the region and beyond. The Director of Production is responsible for the supervision of those within the production department, including part-time stagehands and department heads and the relationships with those unions where applicable. Additionally, the Director of Production manages the SAM 450 mobile stage and its deployment. Salary is $70,000+/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Salon Assistant. Lisa Marie Salon in Mount Lebanon is seeking a part-time Salon Assistant for general cleanup and client assistance. Must be willing to work as a team player. Flexible hours available. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Line Cook. Somma Pizza in the Plum/Oakmont area is seeking a full-time Line Cook to start immediately. Must have a strong work ethic, desire to learn, and a desire to be part of a team. Pay is $12-17/hour. Click here for more details

Chef and/or Cook. Twelve Whiskey BBQ in the South Side is hiring a full-time or part-time employee to join their team as either a Cook or a Chef. They have a full-time position available for someone with experience, and part-time available for someone looking for weekend work. Click here for more details

Line Cook. Armstrong’s Restaurant, a mainstay of the South Hills for over 35 years, is looking to add a Line Cook to their experienced staff. They are currently looking to fill both day and night shifts, and offer full-time or part-time positions. Applicants should have some cooking experience at sauté, grill, fry, and/or prep. Pay is $18-22/hour. Click here for more details

Bartender. Spork is a small, casual, fine-dining, chef-owned restaurant in Garfield that was honored with a James Beard Nomination. They are currently looking for motivated bartending professionals for a part-time Bartender position. Applicants should be eager to learn, with a strong understanding of classic cocktails and recipes, and craft cocktail knowledge preferred. Spork is open evenings only, with shifts from 3-close. Last seating is at 9 pm. Pay is $3/hour plus tip pool. Click here for more details