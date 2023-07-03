Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Journalist, Regional Sports Director, Pizza Artist, and more | Pittsburgh City Paper



Nonprofit

Regional Sports Director. Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) provides year-round training and competition in 21 Olympic-type sports to 16,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities or closely-related developmental disabilities. SOPA is in the process of completing a multi-year reorganization which will allow them to better serve their athletes and volunteers. They are seeking a full-time Regional Sports Director to champion the strategic growth of sports and competition activities in the region while working collaboratively with the regional team, Unified Champion Schools team, Regional Sport Directors, and State Competition Directors across the state. Salary is $44,176.80-$55,221/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Unified Champion Schools Manager. Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA) is also seeking a full-time Program Manager to collaborate with Pittsburgh school district leadership to implement the Unified Champion Schools program strategy. This position works directly with the Director of Interscholastic Athletics in Pittsburgh Public Schools to support socially inclusive schools and create opportunities for students with and without intellectual disabilities in Pittsburgh to participate in Special Olympics Unified Sports, Inclusive Youth Leadership, and Whole School Engagement activities. Salary is $39,094-$48,868/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Enrollment Coordinator. Non-profit Literacy Pittsburgh offers free educational programs for adults and families in Allegheny County and Beaver County. They are hiring a full-time Enrollment Coordinator. The enrollment team coordinates classroom-based services for students to create better lives through learning. Along with other members of the enrollment team, the Enrollment Coordinator ensures that the intake, enrollment, testing, and placement process is a high-quality experience for students. Pay is $36,300-39,500/year. Click here for more details

Arts + Entertainment

Audio Visual Technical Director. Film Pittsburgh, a non-profit arts organization, seeks an Audio Visual Technical Director (AVTD) to oversee all technical aspects of film presentation for the organization’s film festivals and education program. Candidates should have multiyear experience in the field and a thorough understanding of film projection, sound, and lighting, as well as knowledge of DCP, video editing, and conversion of video file formats. This is a contract position and is year-round and remote except for event dates, which number between 30-35 days a year and include evenings and weekends. The contract amount is $15,000. Click here for more details

Multi-Skilled Journalist. CBS Pittsburgh affiliate KDKA-TV is seeking a full-time Multi-Skilled Journalist to shoot, write, and edit news stories, as well as report. This person will turn around content, front multiple live shots, write copy for the station’s website, and use social media to promote their assignments. The position includes daily gathering of news and information for various platforms, effective communicating in the field with story composition and live reporting, skilled interviewing and creative storytelling, and more. Click here for more details

Rentals Manager/Assistant Stage Manager. The Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is seeking a full-time employee to assist in the areas of rentals management and stage management. On the rentals side, this person works under the supervision of the Director of Production to oversee the entire rental process of items and packages from the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Company’s scenic and costume inventories, from initial inquiry to final settlement. On the stage management side, this person assists the Production Stage Manager in completing a wide variety of responsibilities, which can be broken down into three primary categories: administrative duties, assisting the choreographer/repetiteur during rehearsals, and being responsible for all backstage activity once the show opens. Salary is $44,000-47,000/year plus benefits. Click here for more details

Pittsburgh City Paper

Advertising Sales Representative. Pittsburgh City Paper is looking for a sales and marketing-minded individual who desires an exciting opportunity to earn uncapped commissions while connecting local Pittsburgh business owners and organizations with marketing strategies involving the City Paper audience. Our advertising includes print, digital, social media, events, sponsorships, and more. This full-time Advertising Sales Representative position comes with a current client base to manage, foster, and grow; while also focusing on the acquisition of new clients to hit monthly goals set forth by the company. We are looking for someone who has a desire to work with a supportive team base, and the passion to build our brand within the community. Click here for more details

Audience Development Specialist. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a full-time Audience Development Specialist to expand the reach, engagement, and impact of our journalism. This position will work within the Editorial Department under the direction of the Editor-in-Chief, managing City Paper’s social media accounts, assembling and scheduling our daily email newsletter, providing analytics to support growth across all digital platforms, including the social channels and website, and assisting with content management. Click here for more details

Marketing Intern. Pittsburgh City Paper is seeking a Marketing Intern! This person will report to the Advertising Director and will gain experience in marketing and advertising in the events and media industry. Responsibilities include: planning and assisting at Pittsburgh City Paper events, assisting in the coordination and administrative needs for events, and collecting and organizing marketing data for sales representatives. Click here for more details

Food + Drink

Pizza Artist. Pizza artists at The Pub at 333 in Oakmont create hand-crafted, artisanal pizzas working with fresh dough in a Woodstone oven. The Pub at 333 is offering both part-time and full-time hours, and while experience is preferred; they are happy to teach the right person who is hard-working and willing to learn. Hourly wage is based on experience. Click here for more details

Bartender. Homerun Harry’s is a sports bar and restaurant located in Station Square. They are looking for a part-time bartender, and offer a good working environment with good tips. Click here for more details

Line Cook. The Warren is a neighborhood bar located downtown in the Cultural District. It is close to parking and public transportation. They are looking for an experienced cook for either part-time or full-time. Both day and night shifts are available, and they offer shift meals and drinks, flexible scheduling, and health insurance after 90 days. Pay is $16-24/hour. Click here for more details